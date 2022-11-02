ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

WNAW 94.7

Cheer Up, Massholes! Massachusetts Is One Of The Happiest States

Get ready for this, Berkshire County! You want to talk about the power of positive thinking? Chew on this. Even with all the negative energy that's out there nowadays with increases in drugs and crime in general, plus the high cost of living with gas prices and the price of fuel to heat your home this winter constantly on the rise...even with all that, a new study says Massachusetts is one of the happiest states in the nation. Really? Really!
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

Wow. Boston’s Snowiest November Day On Record May Surprise You

Listeners of "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" may have heard a ton of talk about the super mild temperatures blanketing the region lately. This weekend's forecast looks to be 70 degrees. Lovers of mild fall weather are rejoicing!. Over the Halloween break, people were sharing memories on social media...
BOSTON, MA
WNAW 94.7

Does the Average November Temperature for Western MA Surprise You?

The folks in Massachusetts have been treated to some pretty mild temperatures as we are still early into November. I remember thinking recently that it seems like Halloween is still a month away as the days have been beautiful with very mild temperatures. As a matter of fact, if you look at the Western Massachusetts and Berkshire forecast for the next 9 or 10 days, you're going to continue to see mild temperatures ranging anywhere from the mid-50s to the low 70s. This is a great opportunity to get outside and enjoy the weather. If you're like me, you still may have some raking to catch up on which I plan on doing over the weekend as temperatures will be in the lower 70s. Seize the moment I say.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Live in a Tent?

During my time in radio in the southern Berkshires, I've had many guests on the air that have discussed the housing issue that we're facing throughout Berkshire County. All too often whether it's speaking with the folks from Construct Inc. or other local Berkshire County organizations, I'll hear about people that cannot afford to live here. In addition, the wait list for affordable housing is very long and sometimes unrealistic. In the meantime, some folks are finding ways to keep their heads above water by staying in some sort of shelter.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

Beware: MA Residents May Have Cancer Causing Clothing Article in Their Homes

With the holidays coming up, you'll surely be shopping for presents to give to your loved ones. Perhaps you're looking to freshen up your wardrobe for upcoming get-togethers and holiday parties. Before you go shopping for footwear or if you recently purchased footwear you'll want to pay attention as Massachusetts-based company C&J Clark America Inc. recently issued a recall on women's navy-colored shoes due to cancer causing-chemicals.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

This Berkshires Town Makes List of Top 5 Festive Christmas Towns in America

As we have hit November, the holiday season is upon us. It's that time of year to put away the Halloween decorations and switch them out for Christmas decorations. Perhaps for this Christmas, maybe you need a new destination to venture to for the holiday season. If that's the case, one of the 'Top 5 Festive Christmas Towns in America' is here! It's not just in the state of Massachusetts, but it's here in the Berkshires.
STOCKBRIDGE, MA
WNAW 94.7

What State Spends the Most on the Lottery? See Where Massachusetts Ranks

Massachusetts residents love to gamble. According to Masslottery.com, the Commonwealth's lottery broke records in 2019 hitting an all-time $5.509 billion in revenue, yielding a net profit of $1.104 billion. Between nine games (The Numbers Game, Keno, Jackpot Poker, All or Nothing, Mass Cash, Megabucks Doubler, Lucky for Life, Mega Millions, Powerball) and countless ever-changing scratch tickets, the Bay State's lottery is thriving.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

Western Mass. Man Sentenced For Role In Major Heroin Operation

Last Thursday, a Western Massachusetts man received a prison sentence for playing a role in a very large-scale heroin trafficking operation. The man pleaded guilty in Springfield Federal Court on October 27, 2022. According to a media statement from the Department Of Justice(DOJ) in Boston, William Brantley, 51, of Springfield,...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WNAW 94.7

Dunkin’ Is in Serious Trouble in Massachusetts

"America Runs on Dunkin." We've all heard it and that's exactly what we do in here Massachusetts. If you haven't had Dunkin at least once in your lifetime, you're not a true New Englander. Unfortunately, for this Dunkin' franchise owner, he won't be running on Dunkin' anytime soon. Only on fines.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

It Is Illegal to Bury Your Pet Without This in Massachusetts

We always mourn when we lose a loved one. Of course, we will also do for our pets as well. The ones that are always there for us when we're feeling down. The ones that don't care where or what you live in. The only thing they care about is your love and compassion. Unfortunately, I've had to burry at least 2 pets in my life. Back in 2013, my Min-Pin named Lucy. My most recent back in the Spring of 2022, half Min-Pin and half Chihuahua. Both sadly suffered kidney failure.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts

If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

When Do Massachusetts Residents Need to Have a REAL ID License?

Just a few months back, I happened to make the move to Massachusetts, albeit just one month before my driver's license was set to expire. As I would have needed a new license regardless, it was also a good reminder that there is a difference in a standard driver's license and a REAL ID driver's license. It was also a good reminder of when the deadline to obtain a REAL ID driver's license is.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

WNAW 94.7

