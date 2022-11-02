Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Capital Area Humane Society seeks dog food, treat donations
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re in the giving spirit and have a soft spot for furry friends, the Capital Area Humane Society needs a few items. The shelter is looking for liquid laundry detergent, soft dog treats, dog food and more. They said they will accept any brand and any size.
