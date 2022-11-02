ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingham County, MI

Comments / 1

Related
WILX-TV

Capital Area Humane Society seeks dog food, treat donations

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re in the giving spirit and have a soft spot for furry friends, the Capital Area Humane Society needs a few items. The shelter is looking for liquid laundry detergent, soft dog treats, dog food and more. They said they will accept any brand and any size.
LANSING, MI
WNEM

Shelters face capacity crisis as ‘pandemic pets’ get abandoned

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - It’s called “pandemic dog.”. It is a phenomenon not fully understood, but animal shelters are taking the brunt of the responsibility. After an increase in animal adoptions during the pandemic, there is now an overwhelming number of dogs being dumped, abandoned, and abused. Local shelters...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Ingham County Clerk’s office in Mason to reopen Monday

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Clerks Office in Mason will reopen Monday. The office had been closed since Sept. 23, when asbestos was found under the carpet. While the office will reopen to normal hours - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with an hour closure from 12:30-1:30 p.m. - it won’t be able to process concealed pistol license applications for another week as some equipment still needs to be installed.
MASON, MI
abc12.com

Multiple people missing after Flint apartment fire

Multiple people are reported missing after an apartment fire in Flint. Genessee county 911 says the fire started just after 3 a.m. at Midway Square Townhomes. No first responders were hurt putting out the flames. According to Flint's provisional battalion chief, Michigan State Police and Flint Police are investigating the...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Dog recovering after almost bleeding to death, sheriff says

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - WARNING: Some of the details in this story may be considered graphic. A 1-and-a-half-year-old pit bull mix dog is recovering after almost bleeding to death. The dog was discovered by members of the Michigan Pit Bull Education Program (MPEP) on Sunday while they were out giving...
FLINT, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Pets of the week: Mike can army crawl. Lucky will make you feel lucky

JACKSON, MI – Mike and Lucky are just two of the many pets at Cascades Humane Society that are looking for loving forever homes. Mike is a super-sweet 2-year-old American bulldog. He can be a bit shy at first, but warms up once he gets to know someone. He really loves to give kisses and get lots of affection. Fun fact about Mike: He likes to army crawl.
WILX-TV

Lansing group is fighting back against gun violence

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 15 people were killed across Lansing in 2022 and dozens of community members marched across the city of Lansing to try to stop the violence. William Green was one of the people who were walking on Saturday. He has been a part of the Mikey 23 Foundation for two years and said he has grown a lot.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Major traffic crash at Cedar and Saginaw in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Multiple vehicles have been damaged after a large crash in Lansing. The crash happened at the intersection of Cedar St and Saginaw by the Quality Dairy and Burger King. The cars appear seriously damaged, but no word on injuries has been released yet. This story will be updated as more information […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Former Eaton Rapids hospital becomes ghost-hunting hotspot

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – The Stimson Hospital was built as a mansion in 1874 by Jon Sassy.He was known as a con artist, someone who would scam developers. But eventually, the people of Eaton Rapids chased him out of town. Then in 1918, wealthy nurse Harriet Chapman bought the building. “Almost 4,000 people were […]
EATON RAPIDS, MI
WNEM

Genesee Co. driver’s ed program suspended

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - A Genesee County driver’s education program has been suspended after being found in violation of the Driver Education Provider and Instructor Act. The Michigan Department of State (MDOS) issued Training Day Drivers Academy LLC in Grand Blanc, a driving school owned by Ebony Booth,...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Banana 101.5

Yes! Olive Burger Festival Coming to Michigan in 2023

Michigan's first-ever Olive Burger Festival is coming to Lansing in 2023 and we couldn't be more excited. There is nothing better than a burger covered in mayo and green olives. It's truly one of the greatest creations ever made. However, not everyone agrees with me on this. When it comes to the olive burger, you either love it or you hate it.
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy