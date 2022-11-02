ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 86

California Patriot
3d ago

For two years democrats ran this country, only in two years they managed to destroy the country, I’m pissed off each time I fill my tank, I’m pissed off when I buy groceries skyrocketing, when I see Biden and his regime sending taxpayers money to other countries. Fix our country first before you help other countries like president trump did.

Reply(28)
58
loril
2d ago

Low information swing voters!??? Quite the opposite! I am highly informed on the antics of both parties. Because I am highly educated with a great deal of common sense, I can clearly see and comprehend without bias the downfalls and hypocrisy of both parties. I have voted both ways and am extremely frustrated with both parties that cater to the far right or far left when the majority of Americans are center moderates. Both parties are self serving and have become solely capable of only making partisan decisions. There is no unity and absolutely no compromising on issues. Consequently, nothing gets resolved! Each party tries to undo any accomplishments made by the other party. I take pride in being a swing voter who hasn’t been brainwashed by either party. I vote with the party that shares my biggest concerns. Right now that is inflation and crime. The Democrats have greatly failed on both counts!

Reply(2)
21
Curtis Cress
2d ago

did anyone happen to hear Biden say that the elections may not be called straight away due to the absentee ballots that it may be a few days afterwards and that all Republicans should accept the results are we being set up again

Reply(1)
13
Related
Fox News

WATCH: Voters react as Mark Kelly blasts Biden, fellow Democrats over 'dumb' border crisis decisions

Voters across the political spectrum reacted strongly to Democratic Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly's sharp criticism of President Biden and his fellow Democrats over what he called "dumb" decisions pertaining to the border crisis while debating his Republican opponent, Blake Masters, earlier this month. "Democrats don’t understand this issue. And Republicans...
ARIZONA STATE
Newsweek

Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney

Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
UTAH STATE
The Hill

Majority of Black voters think Trump should face criminal charges: poll

A new poll has found that a majority of Black voters believe former President Trump should face criminal charges for how he handled classified documents after leaving office. The poll, released Tuesday as part of the HIT Strategies monthly BlackTrack survey, found 81 percent of Black voters support the Department of Justice’s investigation into Trump and 80 percent want to see him charged.
Fox News

Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut

It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Newsweek

Democrats Losing Voters in 2 Key Pennsylvania Counties

Democrats are losing voters in two Pennsylvania counties, according to voting registration data from Pennsylvania's Department of State (DOS). A Newsweek analysis of current voting registration in the battleground state shows that there are 18,080 fewer registered Democratic voters in Erie and Northampton counties than in 2020. In recent weeks,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fox News

'The View' explodes after Ted Cruz calls out past Democrats on questioning election results

"The View" panel erupted on Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Monday after he confronted the hosts about election deniers and political violence on the left. The Republican was initially heckled by environmental protesters within the audience before co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin grilled him about the January 6 Capitol Hill riot and whether he viewed President Biden as legitimately elected. Cruz confirmed that Biden was the president before calling out "The View" and the media for giving Democrats a pass for floating "stolen election" claims.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy