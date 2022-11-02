For two years democrats ran this country, only in two years they managed to destroy the country, I’m pissed off each time I fill my tank, I’m pissed off when I buy groceries skyrocketing, when I see Biden and his regime sending taxpayers money to other countries. Fix our country first before you help other countries like president trump did.
Low information swing voters!??? Quite the opposite! I am highly informed on the antics of both parties. Because I am highly educated with a great deal of common sense, I can clearly see and comprehend without bias the downfalls and hypocrisy of both parties. I have voted both ways and am extremely frustrated with both parties that cater to the far right or far left when the majority of Americans are center moderates. Both parties are self serving and have become solely capable of only making partisan decisions. There is no unity and absolutely no compromising on issues. Consequently, nothing gets resolved! Each party tries to undo any accomplishments made by the other party. I take pride in being a swing voter who hasn’t been brainwashed by either party. I vote with the party that shares my biggest concerns. Right now that is inflation and crime. The Democrats have greatly failed on both counts!
did anyone happen to hear Biden say that the elections may not be called straight away due to the absentee ballots that it may be a few days afterwards and that all Republicans should accept the results are we being set up again
