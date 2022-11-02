Read full article on original website
weddingstylemagazine.com
EPIC CALIFORNIA WEDDINGS AT HOTEL DEL CORONADO
California has no shortage of beautiful and unique destinations for couples planning a wedding in the Golden State. For a wedding experience that is truly unique and ripe with coastal glamour, Hotel del Coronado is in a league of its own. Hotel del Coronado is less like a single wedding venue, and more like an entire world that couples and their guests may explore and enjoy together for an epic California wedding weekend. Christina Canalez, Director of Catering at Hotel del Coronado, shares more about what makes the property such a special wedding destination.
News 8 KFMB
News 8 Throwback: San Diego’s swastika-shaped building
Is there really a swastika-shaped building on a San Diego military base? The answer is "Yes" and 15 years ago CBS 8’S Steve Price did an investigation.
Woman attacked by shark while swimming near San Diego
A shark attacked a woman Friday in the Pacific waters north of San Diego, officials said. The woman was treated at a hospital for puncture and laceration wounds to her upper right thigh, according to Jon Edelbrock, lifeguard chief for the city of Del Mar. She received stitches and is recovering. The shark may have been a juvenile white shark, Edelbrock said, but officials are waiting for scientists to confirm that. Juvenile white sharks often swim in the waters off Del Mar's shoreline. A lifeguard spotted the woman and her friend just after 10 a.m. as they were heading back...
Exploring San Diego: Things to do Nov. 3 - 6
San Diego's weekend is filled with plenty to do, including two outdoor fitness events and the kick off for Beer Week and Fleet Week.
travellens.co
16 Best Restaurants in La Mesa, CA
You are never away from fun and excitement when you travel to the city of La Mesa in San Diego County, Southern California. The city takes its name from the Spanish word that means "table." La Mesa is a city plateau bordered by San Diego in the north and the...
Coronado's Crown Manor hits the market
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Along one of the most beautiful beaches in the world, is the city of Coronado. It’s home of the Hotel Del, a vacation destination, and it's known for its spectacular real estate. A historic beachfront home known as the Crown Manor is currently...
Woman bitten by shark near Del Mar beach
A juvenile white shark bit a woman in the leg Friday at Del Mar Beach shark, according to Del Mar Lifeguard chief, Jon Elderbrock.
kusi.com
Armed guards enter California Theatre building to clear out homeless inhabitants
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The decaying of the “California Theatre” building was swept by a private armed security team at the direction of the new ownership. The new property owners cleared the building of homeless trespassers and secured the doors and windows. The City of San Diego,...
Developer Manchester unveils plans for new San Diego waterfront mega-hotel
Doug Manchester is unveiling details about a new Embarcadero mega-hotel he's proposing for the Navy-owned site facing the waterfront at the corner of Pacific Highway and Broadway.
Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego issues ceremonial cannon fire noise advisory
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — If you hear cannons Wednesday morning -- don't worry! The Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego will hold a cannon fire in support of a base-wide training exercise Wednesday, November 2, from 8:45 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and Friday, November 4, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:55 a.m.
Fire erupts in South Bay home
Firefighters on Friday were able to put out a structure blaze in the National City area, according to fire officials.
Housing offered to San Diego homeless on Nov. 2 due to inclement weather
An Inclement Weather Shelter Program for those experiencing homelessness has been activated for Nov. 2, said the San Diego Housing Commission.
fox5sandiego.com
New Elementary School Opens
Nipaquay Elementary, named after a former Kumeyaay village, has opened in Mission Valley, celebrating Native American Heritage Month. Nipaquay Elementary, named after a former Kumeyaay village, has opened in Mission Valley, celebrating Native American Heritage Month. Talking With Encinitas Mayor Candidate Michael Blobe. Blobe appeared on the FOX 5 News...
Noise advisory in effect this week at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego
The Marine Corps Recruit Depot are alerting local residents of a noise advisory in effect for this Wednesday due to ceremonial cannon fire, military officials said.
EXCLUSIVE: Del Mar shark attack victim shares details of frightening encounter
First a bump, then a bite, and then a desperate rush to get back to the shore, that’s how the woman attacked by a shark in Del Mar describes her swim Friday morning.
Crews Top Off High-Rise Slated to be Home to Downtown’s First Target Store, Residences
A 22-story mixed-use high-rise in the East Village, slated for residential units and downtown’s first Target retail store, has reached a milestone as crews topped off the building. Cisterra Development, a San Diego-based office, technology, residential and mixed-use real estate development firm, marked the occasion – the concrete pour...
San Diego weekly Reader
Transportation Secretary Buttigieg visits San Diego amid rail closure crisis
As both companies and commuters struggle to deal with the closure of rail service between Los Angeles and San Diego due to unstable bluff conditions beneath the coast-hugging tracks, the Biden Administration has sent Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to San Diego to deliver an urgent message. “Both the President and I have an enduring commitment to the survival and growth of American rail travel,” said the Secretary. “In fact, we envision a future when more people ride the train to work than drive cars! When jet planes are replaced by green trains! You can’t fail when you ride the rails! However, I regret to inform you that we won’t be doing anything to restore this particular line. Better for it to remain defunct, a painful reminder of the reality of bluff erosion brought on by sea level rise, itself brought on by climate change. You did this to yourselves, America. You should have listened to Al Gore. I understand many of you may be disappointed, but what are you going to do, vote Republican? This is California! Choo-choo, vote blue!”
visitcarlsbad.com
Fun for The Whole Family – The Carlsbad Village Street Faire
One of the most popular areas within the city is the Carlsbad Village. Since 1975, Carlsbad Village has been home to one of the largest street fairs in the United States – the Carlsbad Village Street Faire. The Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Kennedy & Associates have hosted the event for over 45 years, and it has grown year over year.
Did San Diegans in the 80s and 90s accurately predict the future?
SAN DIEGO — Since the beginning of humankind, people have been trying to predict the future, relying on horoscopes, crystal balls, tarot cards, the Magic 8 Ball and many other methods. Here at CBS 8, we uncovered stories from decades ago in our archives, with predictions for San Diego's...
$700M plan to transform the San Diego River
SAN DIEGO — A new plan by San Diego County and city officials could transform the San Diego River into a regional attraction. The plan would add bike paths, riverfront dinning and other amenities along both sides of the river. The long-term vision from officials, would develop the river...
