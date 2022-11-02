ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

fwtx.com

The Last of the Pizza Inns

For many of us who were born and bred in Fort Worth, Pizza Inn was often our go-to whenever we wanted a slice. But it was more than just a restaurant. Especially in small towns, it was where the team went after victorious, or not-so-victorious, football and baseball games. Many a first date was at Pizza Inn, sometimes the only restaurant in town. Families would gather there, too, to celebrate raises and graduations and life’s small achievements; the kids would hover around arcade games (usually Ms. Pac-Man), while the adults combed through the salad bar.
FORT WORTH, TX
Dallas Observer

225 BBQ Finds New Digs at Maverick's in Arlington

225 BBQ has found a new home. After years of serving brisket tacos and cherry bombs from a food trailer, the business now has a full commercial kitchen and has even pulled out the nice dishware. Last year 225 BBQ, which made its home adjacent to Divison Brewing in Arlington,...
ARLINGTON, TX
Eater

STK Opens First Texas Restaurant in Dallas and Yes, Steak Is the Menu

The steakhouse is king in Dallas, and there’s a new competitor for a throne. STK Steakhouse has opened its first Texas restaurant in Dallas, in Uptown. The press release highlights its so-called “vibe dining” experience, leaning into some everything is bigger in Texas messaging. The popular steakhouse chain has locations all over the U.S., from Atlanta to New York City (where there are three locations).
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

The Winning Projects of the 2022 PaperCity Dallas Design Awards

The annual Dallas PaperCity Design Awards were presented Thursday, evening, November 3, in the Grand Ballroom of The Joule hotel led by an icon in the design world, the masterful master of ceremonies Hutton Wilkinson, Hutton Wilkinson Design and Tony Duquette Studios, Beverly Hills. The awards recognized winning projects from...
DALLAS, TX
maharaniweddings.com

Dallas Oasis, the Best Wedding Venue in Dallas

Are you looking for a place to host your wedding? Or simply the best non-hotel venue in Dallas for your ceremony or reception? If so, you've come to the right place — because we've found the answer! The Dallas Oasis is one of the most beautiful wedding venues in Dallas, and it also happens to be one of the top choices for couples getting married in this great city.
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

Inside Texas Design Week Dallas — Bespoke Interiors at Minotticucine

Chad Dorsey, Natasha Baradaran, Jeffry Weisman (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo) A packed day of Texas Design Week Dallas events continued just a skip down Slocum Street from Peacock Alley to Minotticucine’s breathtaking new Dallas showroom. The showroom features just under 6,000 square feet of the Italian luxury brand’s minimalist kitchens slabbed with natural materials and subtle attention to detail — a feast for the eyes.
DALLAS, TX
92.9 NIN

Today I Learned This Iconic 90’s Music Video Was Filmed in Dallas

I feel so stupid for not knowing this. Allow me to feel like a real moron if this is common knowledge, but I legit blew my mind when I figured this out today. So the Dallas Observer did an article on Vanilla Ice and how everyone is buying up the mustangs that were so prominent in the 'Ice Ice Baby' music video. Now I knew Vanilla Ice grew up in the Dallas area, but the article said the music video was shot there. What?! That's not Dallas, I swear to god that was Miami.
DALLAS, TX

