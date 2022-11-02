Read full article on original website
Auburn (3-5, 1-4) at Mississippi State (5-3, 2-3) 6:30 p.m. CDT Saturday (ESPN2) 1 TD pass is needed by Mississippi State QB Will Rogers to stand alone as the school’s career leader. Dak Prescott set the MSU career record with 70 TD passes during the 2012 through 2015 seasons. Rogers enters Saturday’s game with 70 career TD passes, and he got six of those last season in the Bulldogs’ 43-34 victory over Auburn.
Cadillac Williams’ hopes of winning his first game as interim head coach at Auburn crashed amid the cacophonous clanging of cowbells at Davis Wade stadium. Mississippi State running back Jo’quavious Marks scored a 5-yard touchdown in overtime to give the Bulldogs a 39-33 win against Auburn. The Tigers...
It’s a new day for Auburn, as a tumultuous week around the program culminates with Cadillac Williams’ head coaching debut. Auburn (3-5, 1-4 SEC) will take on Mississippi State (5-3, 2-3) in Starkville, Miss., in what will be the Tigers’ first game since the firing of former head coach Bryan Harsin. Williams, who was tabbed interim head coach Monday, will lead his alma mater into Davis Wade Stadium for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff. The game will air on ESPN2.
Auburn lost its first game under interim head coach Cadillac Williams, falling 39-33 in overtime after rallying from a 21-point first-half deficit. The Tigers have now lost five straight games and are 3-6 on the season with three games to play. Williams is set to meet with the media after...
Auburn will be without quarterback T.J. Finley this weekend when it takes on Mississippi State. Finley did not travel with the team to Starkville, Miss., on Friday, multiple sources confirmed to AL.com. Finley’s absence from Auburn’s road trip was described by one source as a “mental health break” for the junior quarterback. On3.com was the first to report Finley wasn’t traveling with the team.
Carnell Williams paused when I asked him about his first message as head coach to his Auburn football team. It was a long pause for a phone interview, but a short one when measured against history. About the time it takes for a game-winning 50-yard field goal to clear the uprights from foot to forever. Williams gathered his emotions as best he could and took a deep breath. This is what the first Black head football coach of Auburn University said to his team.
Bruce Pearl is optimistic Auburn will have one of its top players available when it opens the season Monday against George Mason. Morehead State transfer Johni Broome has been dealing with an ankle injury that limited him in Auburn’s exhibition against UAH and will sideline him for the team’s practice Friday afternoon at Neville Arena. Despite Broome being held out Friday and walking around with a boot on his foot since the end of Wednesday night’s tune-up against the Chargers, Pearl is hopeful the big man will be good to go Monday when No. 15 Auburn opens its season against George Mason.
Nick Saban took a hard fall Saturday night during the first half of Alabama’s game at LSU in Baton Rouge. During the first half, an incomplete pass near the sideline resulted in Alabama’s Kool-Aid McKinstry falling into his head coach and Saban went down. Saban, who lost his...
The Class 7A boys title was decided by a tiebreaker and Auburn senior Maxwell Hardin left no doubt that he is Alabama cross country’s fastest high school runner during the AHSAA 67th cross country state championships on Saturday. Hardin clocked 14:43.63 in the 5K race – the fastest time...
Former Alabama defensive back Jared Mayden has made a quick return to the NFL. Released from the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad on Thursday, the safety signed with the New York Jets’ practice squad on Saturday. As a member of the practice squad, Mayden won’t be eligible to play...
Saraland sophomore Ryan Williams ran for two touchdowns, caught two touchdown passes and almost threw for a touchdown. The near-miss on what was supposed to be a double-pass from Williams to Santae McWilliams turned out to be the most spectacular play in a 48-14 victory over Wetumpka that showcased all of the Spartans’ explosive playmakers.
Dr. Christopher B. Roberts is different. That’s what they said from the start. The unsolicited testimonials began even before he took office. One after another, Auburn family members of long standing came forward to share their good feelings about the incoming president and how he would set a new course for the front porch of the university, better known as Auburn Athletics.
The Rising Star Church property borders I-85 just past the Exit 42 going south. In its cemetery, Forney Calhoun is buried in an unmarked grave. Just over sixty years ago, up Wire Road closer to Auburn, Calhoun, a 67-year-old Black man, was beaten by two Auburn University employees. He would die two weeks later.
The Auburn coaching search is in full swing and while there are some rumors and guesses circulating, there is no sure bet as of now as to just who will be taking the job. Former Auburn standout Takeo Spikes recently shared his picks for who could ultimately assume the position. And all three of them are high-profile prospects who stand a chance at being impact-makers on The Plains.
Monuments and statues are magnets for our attention, and Montgomery has its share. But there’s something else I want to show you here. Across the street from the Alabama State Capitol sits an old two-story wooden house with bright white clapboards and forest green shutters. A red, white and blue flag flies atop a pole out front, but it’s not the Stars and Stripes.
LaGRANGE, Ga. — Republican senatorial candidate Herschel Walker may be like many college football fans in the state and have his mind on the Georgia/Tennessee game. The top two ranked teams in the country are playing in Athens Saturday afternoon in what could accurately be described as the biggest non-championship game at Sanford Stadium ever. […] The post ‘He wants to abolish the family:’ Walker makes Warnock, economy focus during LaGrange rally appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Staton Correctional Facility and Draper Correctional Facility near Elmore, Alabama. GOOGLE EARTH. An incarcerated individual died on Monday at Staton Correctional Facility, marking the 15th confirmed death in Alabama’s state prison system in October, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Deshua Latral Sargent, a 31-year-old incarcerated man at...
Bruce Pearl took to Twitter on Tuesday in support of Candace Owens, the conservative political commentator who dismissed the charges that Kanye West was antisemitic. In a recent tweet, West - or Ye, as he is known now - stated that he would “go death con 3 on Jewish people.”
