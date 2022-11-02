Bruce Pearl is optimistic Auburn will have one of its top players available when it opens the season Monday against George Mason. Morehead State transfer Johni Broome has been dealing with an ankle injury that limited him in Auburn’s exhibition against UAH and will sideline him for the team’s practice Friday afternoon at Neville Arena. Despite Broome being held out Friday and walking around with a boot on his foot since the end of Wednesday night’s tune-up against the Chargers, Pearl is hopeful the big man will be good to go Monday when No. 15 Auburn opens its season against George Mason.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO