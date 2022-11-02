ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get a taste of Harlem during neighborhood’s Restaurant Week

By Jonathan Rizk
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Harlem Restaurant Week kicked off Tuesday with around 40 local restaurants and bars participating this year.

Folks can dine in, get take out or order delivery from Nov. 1 until Nov. 15. There are three pricing categories: the best bites package costs $10, the lunch package is $25 and you can grab dinner for $35.

“With this special edition of Harlem Restaurant Week: A Guide to the Best Food You’ve Never Had!, we wanted to offer a curated guide for residents and visitors to discover the many new eateries that have opened in the last two years, as well as highlight the innovation of our long-standing eateries; and the emerging restaurant row developing on East Harlem’s Lexington Avenue,” said Nikoa Evans-Hendricks, executive director of Harlem Park to Park. “Despite the challenges faced by small businesses during the pandemic, with restaurants among the hardest hit, it is truly exciting to showcase how Harlem’s hospitality industry has not only endured but continues to thrive as one of NYC’s premiere dining destinations.”

The following restaurants will be participating, according to the website :

Restaurant Neighborhood
67 Orange Street Central Harlem
Amuse Bouche East Harlem
Angel of Harlem Central Harlem
Archer & Goat Central Harlem
Au Jus Harlem East Harlem
B2 Harlem Central Harlem
Bar Goyana East Harlem
Bean & Barley Central Harlem
Bird in Hand West Harlem
Bixi Harlem Central Harlem
Carbon Juice Lounge East Harlem
Changarrito Del Barrio East Harlem
Chocolat Harlem Central Harlem
Chu Ros Thai East Harlem
Dinosaur BBQ West Harlem
East Harlem Bottling Co. East Harlem
Effy’s Cafe East Harlem
GAUDIr East Harlem
Harlem Baking Company East Harlem
Harlem Cafe Central Harlem
Harlem Hookah Central Harlem
Harlem Hops Harlem Hops
Harlem Shake Central Harlem
Janie’s Life Changing Baked Goods East Harlem
Lexington Pizza Parlor East Harlem
Lizzy’s Treats NYC East Harlem
Lolo’s Seafood Shack Central Harlem
Musette Wine Bar Central Harlem
NBHD Brulee Central Harlem
Perch East Harlem
Ponty Bistro Harlem Central Harlem
Red Rooster Harlem Central Harlem
Renaissance Harlem Central Harlem
Sexy Taco Central Harlem
Sofrito on the Hudson West Harlem
Sugar Monk Central Harlem
Sylvia’s Restaurant Central Harlem
The Little Hot Dog Wagon Central Harlem
The Porch West Harlem
The Row Harlem Central Harlem
Uptown Veg East Harlem

