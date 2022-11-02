Get a taste of Harlem during neighborhood’s Restaurant Week

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Harlem Restaurant Week kicked off Tuesday with around 40 local restaurants and bars participating this year.

Folks can dine in, get take out or order delivery from Nov. 1 until Nov. 15. There are three pricing categories: the best bites package costs $10, the lunch package is $25 and you can grab dinner for $35.

“With this special edition of Harlem Restaurant Week: A Guide to the Best Food You’ve Never Had!, we wanted to offer a curated guide for residents and visitors to discover the many new eateries that have opened in the last two years, as well as highlight the innovation of our long-standing eateries; and the emerging restaurant row developing on East Harlem’s Lexington Avenue,” said Nikoa Evans-Hendricks, executive director of Harlem Park to Park. “Despite the challenges faced by small businesses during the pandemic, with restaurants among the hardest hit, it is truly exciting to showcase how Harlem’s hospitality industry has not only endured but continues to thrive as one of NYC’s premiere dining destinations.”

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

PIX11 News Headlines

The following restaurants will be participating, according to the website :

Restaurant Neighborhood 67 Orange Street Central Harlem Amuse Bouche East Harlem Angel of Harlem Central Harlem Archer & Goat Central Harlem Au Jus Harlem East Harlem B2 Harlem Central Harlem Bar Goyana East Harlem Bean & Barley Central Harlem Bird in Hand West Harlem Bixi Harlem Central Harlem Carbon Juice Lounge East Harlem Changarrito Del Barrio East Harlem Chocolat Harlem Central Harlem Chu Ros Thai East Harlem Dinosaur BBQ West Harlem East Harlem Bottling Co. East Harlem Effy’s Cafe East Harlem GAUDIr East Harlem Harlem Baking Company East Harlem Harlem Cafe Central Harlem Harlem Hookah Central Harlem Harlem Hops Harlem Hops Harlem Shake Central Harlem Janie’s Life Changing Baked Goods East Harlem Lexington Pizza Parlor East Harlem Lizzy’s Treats NYC East Harlem Lolo’s Seafood Shack Central Harlem Musette Wine Bar Central Harlem NBHD Brulee Central Harlem Perch East Harlem Ponty Bistro Harlem Central Harlem Red Rooster Harlem Central Harlem Renaissance Harlem Central Harlem Sexy Taco Central Harlem Sofrito on the Hudson West Harlem Sugar Monk Central Harlem Sylvia’s Restaurant Central Harlem The Little Hot Dog Wagon Central Harlem The Porch West Harlem The Row Harlem Central Harlem Uptown Veg East Harlem

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.