Prolific West Palm Beach developer and investor Jeff Greene isn’t done betting on the city. Billionaire Greene wants to build a pair of 30-story condominium towers on land he owns just west of waterfront Currie Park. His preliminary plans are for 182 units sized from three to six bedrooms, and averaging 3,700 square feet, he told The Real Deal.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO