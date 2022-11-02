Read full article on original website
therealdeal.com
Jeff Greene plans waterfront West Palm Beach condo towers
Prolific West Palm Beach developer and investor Jeff Greene isn’t done betting on the city. Billionaire Greene wants to build a pair of 30-story condominium towers on land he owns just west of waterfront Currie Park. His preliminary plans are for 182 units sized from three to six bedrooms, and averaging 3,700 square feet, he told The Real Deal.
therealdeal.com
Blackstone sells Tamarac Hampton Inn for $18M
Blackstone sold a 113-room hotel in Tamarac for $17.8 million to a pair of hotel investors based in central Florida. Entities managed by Ramzan and Amin Gulamali acquired The Hampton Inn & Suites at 5701 Madison Avenue, records show. The Gulamalis, principals of Altamonte Springs-based hotel development and investment firm F + F, obtained a $14.3 million mortgage from Ocean Bank.
therealdeal.com
“As Seen On TV” retailer buys second Estates at Acqualina condo
The man who made a fortune selling “As Seen On TV” products like the Huggle, Dust Daddy, and Pillow Pets Dream Lite, bought an Estates at Acqualina unit for $7.3 million, his second in the new condo project. Records show Ask Florida LLC, a Florida entity registered to...
therealdeal.com
Dallas investor buys flipped Ritz-Carlton Sunny Isles condo
A real estate investor from the Lone Star State bought a flipped condo at Ritz-Carlton Residences, Sunny Isles Beach for $5.6 million. Records show Moshe Azoulay bought unit 4901 at 15701 Collins Avenue from MV Realty Group, a Florida LLC registered to Debra Minuto of Upper Saddle River, N.J. Azoulay...
therealdeal.com
Why real estate shoppers are bagging grocery-anchored plazas
He checkout line for grocery store-anchored shopping centers in South Florida and the U.S. is crowded. Landlords such as Pebb Enterprises’ Ian Weiner are in the midst of a bountiful seller’s market due to significant investor demand for retail plazas featuring an Aldi, Publix, Winn-Dixie or other grocer as the main tenant.
therealdeal.com
D.R. Horton plans to build 86 homes on Davie nursery site
Homebuilder D.R. Horton plans to redevelop a shuttered fruit tree nursery in Davie as an 86-home community with a mix of houses and townhouses. The Davie Town Council on Wednesday approved a site plan for the development, a related plat proposal, and a “flex” application to increase the development’s allowable density.
