ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A neighbor who called 911 and led deputies to a home where three women and a 4-year-old girl were killed recalled what happened early Friday. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the four people were found shot and killed inside a home on Myers Drive around 4 a.m. after another woman, who had also been shot, ran to a neighbor’s home for help.

ORANGE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO