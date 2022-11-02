ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Neighbor recalls morning 4-year-old, 3 women shot dead in Orange County home

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A neighbor who called 911 and led deputies to a home where three women and a 4-year-old girl were killed recalled what happened early Friday. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the four people were found shot and killed inside a home on Myers Drive around 4 a.m. after another woman, who had also been shot, ran to a neighbor’s home for help.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
2-vehicle crash shuts down Daytona Beach intersection

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A two-vehicle crash has shut down a major intersection in Daytona Beach on Tuesday. The crash happened in the intersection of N. Clyde Morris and LPGA boulevards before 7 a.m. [TRENDING: Nicole expected to become hurricane, projected path shifts over Central Florida | Powerball announces...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
New Smyrna Beach man killed in rollover crash in Volusia County, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 59-year-old New Smyrna Beach man was killed Sunday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash was reported around 12:33 p.m. in Volusia County when troopers said the driver of a Jeep Wrangler driving northbound on State Road 415 north of South Rasley Road failed to negotiate a left-hand curve.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
64-year-old Orlando woman struck, killed while crossing Colonial Drive

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 64-year-old Orlando woman was struck and killed Sunday night while crossing a road, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened around 8:40 p.m. on Colonial Drive at Hiawassee Road. The FHP said a 28-year-old Orlando man was driving a 2011 Kia Soul east...
ORLANDO, FL
Tropical Storm Nicole: Sandbag locations, county-by-county

ORLANDO, Fla. – With parts of east Central Florida still cleaning up from Hurricane Ian, some municipalities are getting a jumpstart on sandbag distribution because of Tropical Storm Nicole. The system is expected to hit Florida’s east coast Wednesday into Thursday. Here are the latest sandbag locations, county-by-county....
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
LIVE RADAR: Nicole swirls toward Florida as outer bands lash Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tropical Storm Nicole, forecast to strengthen into a hurricane before striking southeast Florida early Thursday, continues to lash Central Florida with its outer bands. Nicole on Wednesday morning was 25 miles east-northeast of Great Abaco Island, moving west at 12 mph and packing 70 mph winds....
ORLANDO, FL
Health officials issue rabies alert for part of Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY – The Florida Department of Health in Seminole County issued a rabies alert for neighborhoods in the western Sanford area after a bat tested positive for the disease in that area. In a statement released by the health department, it warned residents and visitors in the area...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL

