Man shot, killed near Umatila; Lake County detective ask for tips in investigation
UMATILLA, Fla. – Lake County detectives are investigating a shooting death that happened near Umatilla Tuesday. According to a news release, Lake County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the 38000 block of Merrell Ave., Tuesday afternoon. [TRENDING: Nicole expected to become hurricane,...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Pedestrian killed in Orange County crash on SR-417 involving pickup, deputy cruiser, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man died Wednesday morning after being struck by a pickup truck and an Osceola County Sheriff’s Office marked cruiser on State Road 417 in Orange County, shutting down the southbound lanes, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 5:35 a.m. at...
Volusia County 15-year-old threatened mass shooting online, deputies say
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A 15-year-old Port Orange boy was arrested Wednesday after making online threats to become the next mass shooter, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said in a press release that they, along with the Port Orange Police Department, were made aware of...
Neighbor recalls morning 4-year-old, 3 women shot dead in Orange County home
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A neighbor who called 911 and led deputies to a home where three women and a 4-year-old girl were killed recalled what happened early Friday. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the four people were found shot and killed inside a home on Myers Drive around 4 a.m. after another woman, who had also been shot, ran to a neighbor’s home for help.
17-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of missing pregnant teen in Orange County, sheriff says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old was arrested on Monday in the shooting death of a missing pregnant 16-year-old girl last month, according to Orange County Sheriff John Mina. Mina said Lorenzo Larry, 17, faces second-degree murder charges in connection with De’Shayla Ferguson’s death on Oct. 24. The sheriff...
2-vehicle crash shuts down Daytona Beach intersection
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A two-vehicle crash has shut down a major intersection in Daytona Beach on Tuesday. The crash happened in the intersection of N. Clyde Morris and LPGA boulevards before 7 a.m. [TRENDING: Nicole expected to become hurricane, projected path shifts over Central Florida | Powerball announces...
Rough surf from Nicole collapses Beach Safety Office in Daytona Beach Shores
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – A Beach Safety Office in Daytona Beach Shores collapsed early Wednesday as rough surf and high waves caused by Tropical Storm Nicole pounded the beachside building. The office building, located at the Dunlawton Beach Access, was leaning into the surf, with video showing the...
New Smyrna Beach man killed in rollover crash in Volusia County, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 59-year-old New Smyrna Beach man was killed Sunday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash was reported around 12:33 p.m. in Volusia County when troopers said the driver of a Jeep Wrangler driving northbound on State Road 415 north of South Rasley Road failed to negotiate a left-hand curve.
64-year-old Orlando woman struck, killed while crossing Colonial Drive
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 64-year-old Orlando woman was struck and killed Sunday night while crossing a road, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened around 8:40 p.m. on Colonial Drive at Hiawassee Road. The FHP said a 28-year-old Orlando man was driving a 2011 Kia Soul east...
Deputies arrest man behind at least 9 Osceola vacation rental break-ins, sheriff says
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The man responsible for at least nine break-ins at rental properties in Osceola County, including one that became violent, is now locked up, according to Sheriff Marcos Lopez. Lopez announced the arrest Monday afternoon at a news conference at the sheriff’s office. Deputies arrested...
Orange County officials to hold news conference on storm readiness as Nicole nears Florida
WINTER PARK, Fla. – Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings on Wednesday will hold a news conference to discuss the county’s preparations and storm readiness, now faced with Tropical Storm Nicole. The event at the county’s Emergency Operations Center in Winter Park is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m....
Florida investigators ask for help finding Orlando man missing for more than 6 years
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is asking for help finding an Orlando man who went missing more than 6 years ago. FDLE posted on Twitter Monday asking for any information on Aguileo Hernandez-Gomez, who was last seen on Nov. 2, 2016. [TRENDING: What is a...
Ormond Beach family faces Nicole after Hurricane Ian flooded their home
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – One Ormond Beach family is living in an RV after Hurricane Ian destroyed the inside of their home. The past few weeks, they have been making repairs and buying new appliances. [TRENDING: What is a subtropical storm? | Lunar eclipse coming soon | Become a...
City of Palm Bay declares local state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
PALM BAY, Fla. – The City of Palm Bay has declared a local state of emergency, Tuesday, as Tropical Storm Nicole gets closer to Central Florida. According to a release, the emergency declaration will enable the city to expedite the process of getting essential goods and services to help the recovery effort after Nicole hits.
Brevard County recommends evacuations as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Central Florida coast
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Emergency officials are recommending people living on the barrier island and other low-lying or flood-prone neighborhoods to evacuate before Tropical Storm Nicole has the potential to make landfall on Florida’s east coast. Sheriff Wayne Ivey said during a Facebook Live update Tuesday that evacuations...
Tropical Storm Nicole prompts opening of 8 sandbag locations across Seminole County
SANFORD, Fla. – The St. John’s River just finally dropped to “minor” flood stage but it won’t take much rain to lift it back to “moderate” flood stage or worse, Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris warned Monday as Subtropical Storm Nicole tracks toward Florida.
Tropical Storm Nicole: Sandbag locations, county-by-county
ORLANDO, Fla. – With parts of east Central Florida still cleaning up from Hurricane Ian, some municipalities are getting a jumpstart on sandbag distribution because of Tropical Storm Nicole. The system is expected to hit Florida’s east coast Wednesday into Thursday. Here are the latest sandbag locations, county-by-county....
LIVE RADAR: Nicole swirls toward Florida as outer bands lash Orlando area
ORLANDO, Fla. – Tropical Storm Nicole, forecast to strengthen into a hurricane before striking southeast Florida early Thursday, continues to lash Central Florida with its outer bands. Nicole on Wednesday morning was 25 miles east-northeast of Great Abaco Island, moving west at 12 mph and packing 70 mph winds....
Should you stay or go? Which Central Florida counties are evacuating for Tropical Storm Nicole
CENTRAL FLORIDA – As Tropical Storm Nicole moves closer to Central Florida, some counties are urging residents to evacuate. Here is what we know about each county’s evacuation guidance. [TRENDING: Nicole expected to become hurricane, projected path shifts over Central Florida | Powerball ticket sold in California snags...
Health officials issue rabies alert for part of Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY – The Florida Department of Health in Seminole County issued a rabies alert for neighborhoods in the western Sanford area after a bat tested positive for the disease in that area. In a statement released by the health department, it warned residents and visitors in the area...
