ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Crews break ground on highly anticipated park project in Mira Mesa

By Elizabeth Alvarez
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vXtb2_0iwIkZeM00

SAN DIEGO — City crews broke ground Wednesday on an upcoming park and joint-use facility in Mira Mesa.

The Salk Neighborhood Park & Joint-Use Facility is expected to open in February 2024 and the project is expected to provide a variety of recreational opportunities for the community.

City leaders gathered Wednesday morning to commemorate the groundbreaking for the highly anticipated project.

6.0-magnitude earthquake strikes west of San Diego

The $11.28 million project is located on 4.1 acres of land behind Jonas Salk Elementary School. The park will feature a variety of amenities, including bike racks, a multiuse field, a comfort station, adult fitness equipment and structures for shading.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travellens.co

16 Best Restaurants in La Mesa, CA

You are never away from fun and excitement when you travel to the city of La Mesa in San Diego County, Southern California. The city takes its name from the Spanish word that means "table." La Mesa is a city plateau bordered by San Diego in the north and the...
LA MESA, CA
CBS 8

Del Mar Beach closed after swimmer survives shark attack

DEL MAR, Calif — A popular Del Mar beach has been closed after a shark attack was confirmed around 10 a.m. on Friday near the 17th St. beach. Del Mar lifeguards said that a female swimmer was in waist-deep water with another person when they noticed the swimmer was waving her arms, looking like she was in distress. When the lifeguards responded, they pulled the swimmer onto shore and saw that her injury was consistent with a shark bite.
DEL MAR, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Modular Projects Planned for Four San Diego Neighborhoods

A Los Angeles modular housing developer is planning to build workforce housing projects in four San Diego neighborhoods. The projects by Impact Housing in Stockton, North Park, the College Area and Barrio Logan would include a total of 1,330 apartments and cost an estimated $350 million in total development costs, said Drew Orenstein, CEO of Impact Housing.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dinh Lee

Top 3 Sushi Spots in San Diego Worth Trying

Sushi is kind of a tough subject when it comes to narrowing down three of the best options, especially within San Diego which is filled with options pretty much on every major street. I definitely can not say that I have been to every single sushi spot in San Diego, in fact, I do not think I have even been to half of the spots near me. I have, however, been many of the top recommended spots, the most popular ones that people usually rave about. Sushi is pretty subjective, everyone kind of looks for different things in sushi so it is difficult to make a definitive list. However, for this list, I have compiled both my personal ratings and feelings with a plethora of reviews from other websites and just the general sentiment surrounding these spots.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS LA

Woman attacked by shark while swimming near San Diego

A shark attacked a woman Friday in the Pacific waters north of San Diego, officials said. The woman was treated at a hospital for puncture and laceration wounds to her upper right thigh, according to Jon Edelbrock, lifeguard chief for the city of Del Mar. She received stitches and is recovering. The shark may have been a juvenile white shark, Edelbrock said, but officials are waiting for scientists to confirm that. Juvenile white sharks often swim in the waters off Del Mar's shoreline. A lifeguard spotted the woman and her friend just after 10 a.m. as they were heading back...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Coronado's Crown Manor hits the market

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Along one of the most beautiful beaches in the world, is the city of Coronado. It’s home of the Hotel Del, a vacation destination, and it's known for its spectacular real estate. A historic beachfront home known as the Crown Manor is currently...
CORONADO, CA
CBS 8

$700M plan to transform the San Diego River

SAN DIEGO — A new plan by San Diego County and city officials could transform the San Diego River into a regional attraction. The plan would add bike paths, riverfront dinning and other amenities along both sides of the river. The long-term vision from officials, would develop the river...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy