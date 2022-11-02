Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Game Day Metro Detroit! See area football district final schedule and Player of the Week winner
The district finals are set and the first trophies of the playoff will be handed out tonight. Before getting into the schedule, it’s time to look at the results of the Metro Detroit Player of the Week poll.
MLive.com
Live updates from district football finals around Michigan
The Michigan High School Athletic Association football district finals have arrived. From the initial field of 256, we are down to 128 now and by the time the dust settles Saturday night it will be down to 64. It is win or go home and MLive will have updates pouring in from around Michigan tonight to keep you posted on what’s going on.
MLive.com
Purcell’s Picks: Predicting district championship Metro Detroit football matchups
The opening week of the state playoffs could have been a disaster because I choose to pick every single game involving Metro Detroit coverage area teams. Despite picking 46 games, I’m happy to say I was 37-9 with my picks, raising my season total to a 159-59 pick record. It feels mighty nice to have a 100-pick cushion.
MLive.com
Highlights and champions from the 2022 Michigan Lower Peninsula girls cross country finals
BROOKLYN -- Despite Mother Nature’s best shot, it could not prevent the state’s best runners from chasing down the finish line at the Michigan International Speedway for the Michigan High School Athletic Association Lower Peninsula cross country state championships. For the girls races, there were some excellent team...
MLive.com
Our 10 favorite photos as Rochester Adams beats Rockford in Division 1 boys soccer championship
COMSTOCK PARK, MI -- Rochester Adams is the MHSAA Division 1 boys soccer champions for 2022. Rochester Adams got one goal from Jackson Craft and another from Matthew Vostriakov to earn a 2-0 win over Rockford at Comstock Park High School on Saturday, November 5. Scroll down to see our...
Michigan high school football: Belleville suspends football coach Jermain Crowell
Jermain Crowell, who guided Belleville to last season’s Michigan high school football Division 1 state championship, has been suspended by the school. Crowell is under investigation by the Michigan High School Athletic Association for possible undue influence violations. He did not coach last week in the undefeated Tigers' district semifinal victory over Woodhaven, and he will not coach Friday in the district final against Saline.
MLive.com
Check out Metro Detroit high school football scores from district championships on Nov. 4
The following scores are collected from either the Michigan High School Athletic Association or the Associated Press. These are scores district finals of the 2022 football season. DIVISION 1.
Michigan basketball defeats Ferris State in exhibition, 88-75: Game thread replay
Exhibition: Michigan basketball (19-15 in 2021-22) vs. Division II Ferris State (22-9 in 2021-22) When: 7 p.m. Friday Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. TV: Big Ten Network Plus (online-only). ...
MLive.com
Michigan high school football scores from district finals
Playoff high school football action rolls into the district finals, and we’re tracking every final score from around Michigan. Search the database below to see your favorite team’s results. The scores will be updated throughout the night, so check back if you don’t see your team.
MLive.com
Player of the Year top 10: Belleville QB Bryce Underwood has top-tier talent
Bryce Underwood might be just a sophomore, but he has already garnered more attention than most senior football players could hope to have. The Belleville standout quarterback already has a five-star rating from the 247Sports Composite ratings and is listed as the top QB in the nation’s 2025 recruiting class. He also claimed a state championship as a freshman, the first in Belleville’s school history.
MLive.com
University of Michigan police still investigating postgame tunnel incidents
Six days after violent postgame incidents following Michigan’s win against Michigan State in Ann Arbor, it’s still unclear if criminal charges will be filed. Eight Michigan State players have been suspended indefinitely for their roles in the incidents that occurred in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the Wolverines won 29-7 against the Spartans last Saturday night. The investigation is being led by the University of Michigan Police Department.
MLive.com
Belleville takes down Saline in high-scoring district final
BELLEVILLE — Late in the second quarter, Belleville lost a fumble. Then the Tigers had a drive stopped by halftime. So technically, there’s room for Belleville to improve on offense — just not a lot of room.
MLive.com
Dominant defense drives Macomb Dakota football to 17-0 district title win over Romeo
MACOMB -- If the Macomb Dakota football team is looking to prove the old sports parable that says “defense wins championships,” it’s doing a pretty good job. On Friday night on its home field, Dakota’s defense smothered conference rival Romeo as the Cougars grinded their way to a 17-0 victory in the Division 1 district championship round. Dakota (11-0) held Romeo (8-3) to just 12 yards of total offense in the first half and 107 by the end of the game while it’s offense chipped away with many small gains and a couple of big plays.
Detroit News
Karamo lawyer walks back request to block Detroit's mailed absentee ballots
Ten days after filing a lawsuit challenging the validity of thousands of Detroit absentee ballots, the lawyer for Republican Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo walked back the request to require Detroiters to vote at the polls Tuesday or obtain an absentee ballot in person. But the lawyer, Alexandria Taylor,...
Legendary Detroit news anchors and Tigers featured in WDIV prime-time special
There’s something irresistible about watching old home movies and sharing stories of good times and bad times with your family. And even in the YouTube and TikTok age, Detroit's local TV stations still feel like family. Now one of those stations is having a prime-time family reunion of sorts. “Going 4 It: The...
MLive.com
Manchester, Napoleon meet in rematch of five-point Pirates win in Week 3
NAPOLEON – Last time they met it was in a torrential downpour for most of the first half which led to an extended lightning delay just before halftime. On Friday, in what could be more favorable conditions, the Napoleon Pirates and Manchester Flying Dutchmen face off yet again.
This is the Second Oldest City in Michigan
Yeah, most Michiganders know that our oldest city is Sault Ste. Marie...but that doesn't mean we should slack our second largest city... While Sault Ste. Marie was founded in 1668, our second oldest city, St. Ignace, was founded just three years later in 1671, and named after Saint Ignatius. Years...
MLive.com
Previewing the 2022 Michigan high school boys and girls L.P. cross country finals
The final day of the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s cross country season is on Saturday as the Michigan International Speedway will once again be the host site for the boys and girls Lower Peninsula state finals for all four divisions. Thousands of runners will toe the line, some...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Goodbye Evrod: A look back at Evrod Cassimy’s 9-year career at WDIV
DETROIT – Local 4 News morning anchor Evrod Cassimy is leaving WDIV after spending nine years in the Motor City. The beloved anchor, father and musician has decided to leave Detroit and return to his hometown, Chicago, to work for NBC-affiliate station WMAQ. He announced the move in September, and his last day on air with WDIV is Friday, Nov. 4.
Detroit News
WDIV’s Evrod Cassimy says goodbye to Detroit with concert, fundraiser
Following his last day on air on WDIV-TV Friday morning, anchor and musician Evrod Cassimy also will say goodbye to Detroit with a live concert Saturday night in Royal Oak. During his time in Detroit, the Chicago native released R&B material and performed around town, regularly raising money for Detroit Public Schools, primarily Cass Technical High School.
