Live updates from district football finals around Michigan

The Michigan High School Athletic Association football district finals have arrived. From the initial field of 256, we are down to 128 now and by the time the dust settles Saturday night it will be down to 64. It is win or go home and MLive will have updates pouring in from around Michigan tonight to keep you posted on what’s going on.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan high school football: Belleville suspends football coach Jermain Crowell

Jermain Crowell, who guided Belleville to last season’s Michigan high school football Division 1 state championship, has been suspended by the school. Crowell is under investigation by the Michigan High School Athletic Association for possible undue influence violations. He did not coach last week in the undefeated Tigers' district semifinal victory over Woodhaven, and he will not coach Friday in the district final against Saline.
BELLEVILLE, MI
MLive.com

Michigan high school football scores from district finals

Playoff high school football action rolls into the district finals, and we’re tracking every final score from around Michigan. Search the database below to see your favorite team’s results. The scores will be updated throughout the night, so check back if you don’t see your team.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive.com

Player of the Year top 10: Belleville QB Bryce Underwood has top-tier talent

Bryce Underwood might be just a sophomore, but he has already garnered more attention than most senior football players could hope to have. The Belleville standout quarterback already has a five-star rating from the 247Sports Composite ratings and is listed as the top QB in the nation’s 2025 recruiting class. He also claimed a state championship as a freshman, the first in Belleville’s school history.
BELLEVILLE, MI
MLive.com

University of Michigan police still investigating postgame tunnel incidents

Six days after violent postgame incidents following Michigan’s win against Michigan State in Ann Arbor, it’s still unclear if criminal charges will be filed. Eight Michigan State players have been suspended indefinitely for their roles in the incidents that occurred in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the Wolverines won 29-7 against the Spartans last Saturday night. The investigation is being led by the University of Michigan Police Department.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Dominant defense drives Macomb Dakota football to 17-0 district title win over Romeo

MACOMB -- If the Macomb Dakota football team is looking to prove the old sports parable that says “defense wins championships,” it’s doing a pretty good job. On Friday night on its home field, Dakota’s defense smothered conference rival Romeo as the Cougars grinded their way to a 17-0 victory in the Division 1 district championship round. Dakota (11-0) held Romeo (8-3) to just 12 yards of total offense in the first half and 107 by the end of the game while it’s offense chipped away with many small gains and a couple of big plays.
ROMEO, MI
Detroit News

Karamo lawyer walks back request to block Detroit's mailed absentee ballots

Ten days after filing a lawsuit challenging the validity of thousands of Detroit absentee ballots, the lawyer for Republican Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo walked back the request to require Detroiters to vote at the polls Tuesday or obtain an absentee ballot in person. But the lawyer, Alexandria Taylor,...
DETROIT, MI
100.7 WITL

This is the Second Oldest City in Michigan

Yeah, most Michiganders know that our oldest city is Sault Ste. Marie...but that doesn't mean we should slack our second largest city... While Sault Ste. Marie was founded in 1668, our second oldest city, St. Ignace, was founded just three years later in 1671, and named after Saint Ignatius. Years...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Goodbye Evrod: A look back at Evrod Cassimy’s 9-year career at WDIV

DETROIT – Local 4 News morning anchor Evrod Cassimy is leaving WDIV after spending nine years in the Motor City. The beloved anchor, father and musician has decided to leave Detroit and return to his hometown, Chicago, to work for NBC-affiliate station WMAQ. He announced the move in September, and his last day on air with WDIV is Friday, Nov. 4.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

WDIV’s Evrod Cassimy says goodbye to Detroit with concert, fundraiser

Following his last day on air on WDIV-TV Friday morning, anchor and musician Evrod Cassimy also will say goodbye to Detroit with a live concert Saturday night in Royal Oak. During his time in Detroit, the Chicago native released R&B material and performed around town, regularly raising money for Detroit Public Schools, primarily Cass Technical High School.
DETROIT, MI

