Cleveland, OH

WKYC

Don't bust the budget this holiday season: Mom Squad with 3News' Maureen Kyle

CLEVELAND — Household budgets are getting tighter as we spend more money on the necessities, which means, we might not be spreading as much holiday cheer this year. A survey from Deloitte shows Americans plan to spend just as much as they did last year, which is about $1,455 dollars per household. But that money won't get you as far. Shoppers said they'd buy an average of nine gifts this year, compared to an average of 16 last year.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

The Rink at Wade Oval opens for winter season on December 2

CLEVELAND — If Daylight Savings time ending wasn't enough to make it feel like winter is right around the corner, The Rink at Wade Oval's grand 2022 opening is sure to bring wintery vibes to Northeast Ohio!. The rink opens for the winter season on Friday, December 2 and...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Night Ranger teaming up with Contemporary Youth Orchestra for benefit concert in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — It’s been over two years since funeral home executive Danny Ripepi was killed in a tragic accident when a dump truck caused a highway sigh to crash onto his vehicle. But thanks to his brother Ed, and 80’s rock band, Night Ranger, his legacy lives on through an annual memorial concert happening this Wednesday, November 9, at Playhouse Square's Key Bank State Theater.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Crews battle fire at downtown Cleveland apartment building

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Fire is investigating what caused a large fire at a downtown apartment building. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The fire is on the seventh floor of the Bridgeview...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

New Cleveland fashion company unveils eco-friendly line

CLEVELAND — Found Surface recently had a launch party in Cleveland to unveil some new fashions. The new line has four unisex styles, including pants, 2 tops and a jacket. For the company Founder and Creative Director, Aidan Meany, the launch party was a huge success. “I was always...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

City of Cleveland listens to residents, resumes traditional leaf collection program in designated high-generation areas

Just two days after asking residents to bag their leaves, the City of Cleveland and Mayor Justin Bibb has announced that they will resume the traditional leaf collection program in the previously designated high-generation neighborhoods. The announcement comes after the City received feedback from frustrated residents, as well as from...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

For the love of senior dogs: Ready Pet GO!

VALLEY CITY, Ohio — Have you heard the story of Annie, a senior dog living her best life? It's all thanks to two friends who rescued her from a kennel. Annie's heartwarming tale has been told all over the country while opening hearts and minds to the wonders of senior pets.
VALLEY CITY, OH
WKYC

Garage fire spreads to 4 houses in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — East Cleveland fire crews are on the scene at the 14000 block of Savannah Avenue to put out a fire that has spread to four different houses. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter.
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb holds town hall event on future of downtown lakefront

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb discussed his vision for plans along Cleveland’s lakefront at a town hall meeting on Thursday evening. The plans discussed included ways to bridge the divide between the North Coast and City Hall. The city has long looked at what to do with its waterfront area for years, perhaps as far back as 1849, when the railroad lines were first built.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

WKYC

