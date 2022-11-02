Read full article on original website
Medical Mutual of Ohio to leave downtown headquarters for site in Brooklyn
CLEVELAND — Medical Mutual of Ohio has decided to leave its headquarters building in downtown Cleveland. The health insurance company has announced plans to relocate all of its Northeast Ohio staff to Brooklyn starting in January 2023. The news may not come as a total surprise. Medical Mutual has...
Northeast Ohio issues tracker: Akron voters approve police oversight board; East Cleveland mayor survives recall attempt
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — With the spotlight on the bigger races for political office in Ohio during Tuesday's midterm elections, several key Issues throughout Northeast Ohio will play a key role in local communities for at least the next four years. You can find 3News' coverage of Issue 1...
Don't bust the budget this holiday season: Mom Squad with 3News' Maureen Kyle
CLEVELAND — Household budgets are getting tighter as we spend more money on the necessities, which means, we might not be spreading as much holiday cheer this year. A survey from Deloitte shows Americans plan to spend just as much as they did last year, which is about $1,455 dollars per household. But that money won't get you as far. Shoppers said they'd buy an average of nine gifts this year, compared to an average of 16 last year.
The Rink at Wade Oval opens for winter season on December 2
CLEVELAND — If Daylight Savings time ending wasn't enough to make it feel like winter is right around the corner, The Rink at Wade Oval's grand 2022 opening is sure to bring wintery vibes to Northeast Ohio!. The rink opens for the winter season on Friday, December 2 and...
Legal team representing Jayland Walker's family respond after Akron voters approve Issue 10 police oversight board
AKRON, Ohio — The legal team for the family of Jayland Walker has responded after Akron residents voted to pass Issue 10 on Tuesday. Nearly 62% of voters said yes to the issue, which will establish a permanent police oversight board in Akron. The passage of Issue 10 came...
Night Ranger teaming up with Contemporary Youth Orchestra for benefit concert in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — It’s been over two years since funeral home executive Danny Ripepi was killed in a tragic accident when a dump truck caused a highway sigh to crash onto his vehicle. But thanks to his brother Ed, and 80’s rock band, Night Ranger, his legacy lives on through an annual memorial concert happening this Wednesday, November 9, at Playhouse Square's Key Bank State Theater.
Health Hub with Monica Robins: Top health stories for November 8
CLEVELAND — We have a number of updates for you on a busy Tuesday in health news. Check out Health Hub with Monica Robins:. The FDA approved two overseas companies to sell infant formula in the United States. Parents can find Danone's Aptamil Care Stage one and two from...
Crews battle fire at downtown Cleveland apartment building
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Fire is investigating what caused a large fire at a downtown apartment building. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The fire is on the seventh floor of the Bridgeview...
3 Things Poppin' in Northeast Ohio: Cleveland Comedy Festival, Hi & Dry Fall Fest, and Astoria's Sip 'n Shop
CLEVELAND — Have you lived in Northeast Ohio forever, or maybe you're new to the area? Whatever your story, the region has tons to offer when it comes to experiences and adventures. However, at times it can be hard to find and narrow down the best ways to spend...
New Cleveland fashion company unveils eco-friendly line
CLEVELAND — Found Surface recently had a launch party in Cleveland to unveil some new fashions. The new line has four unisex styles, including pants, 2 tops and a jacket. For the company Founder and Creative Director, Aidan Meany, the launch party was a huge success. “I was always...
City of Cleveland listens to residents, resumes traditional leaf collection program in designated high-generation areas
Just two days after asking residents to bag their leaves, the City of Cleveland and Mayor Justin Bibb has announced that they will resume the traditional leaf collection program in the previously designated high-generation neighborhoods. The announcement comes after the City received feedback from frustrated residents, as well as from...
Winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Lakewood: See where the winning ticket was purchased
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published before the winning Powerball numbers were announced. We have a winner! One ticket sold in California is taking home the record-breaking $2.04 billion jackpot in the latest Powerball drawing. Even though the top prize wasn't hit in...
Frontier Airlines now offering nonstop flights from Cleveland to Fort Lauderdale; fares start at just $69
CLEVELAND — With temperatures in Northeast Ohio set to become a lot more seasonable soon, you might be thinking about getting away to somewhere warm. Frontier Airlines has just the solution. Over the weekend, the carrier began nonstop service from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport....
Mentor Police to continue Retail Theft Deterrence Program this winter
MENTOR, Ohio — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. In an effort to curb retail theft this holiday season, the Mentor Police Department announced that it will be continuing its Retail Theft Deterrence Program. As a part of the program, plainclothes officers...
For the love of senior dogs: Ready Pet GO!
VALLEY CITY, Ohio — Have you heard the story of Annie, a senior dog living her best life? It's all thanks to two friends who rescued her from a kennel. Annie's heartwarming tale has been told all over the country while opening hearts and minds to the wonders of senior pets.
Garage fire spreads to 4 houses in East Cleveland
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — East Cleveland fire crews are on the scene at the 14000 block of Savannah Avenue to put out a fire that has spread to four different houses. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter.
Gov. Mike DeWine, Rep. Tim Ryan make swing through Northeast Ohio as Election Day approaches
CLEVELAND — As Ohioans prepare to head to the polls Tuesday, two candidates took time to visit Greater Cleveland ahead of Election Day. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and U.S. Senate candidate Tim Ryan were in the area Monday to make their final pitches to Northeast Ohioans before they vote.
Kent elementary school teacher named Ohio Physical Education Teacher of the Year
KENT, Ohio — One of Kent City Schools' educators is about to receive a huge honor. Shawn Bates, a physical education specialist at Longcoy and Holden Elementary Schools will be awarded Elementary Physical Education Teacher of the Year Award for the State of Ohio for 2022, Kent City Schools said in a news release.
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb holds town hall event on future of downtown lakefront
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb discussed his vision for plans along Cleveland’s lakefront at a town hall meeting on Thursday evening. The plans discussed included ways to bridge the divide between the North Coast and City Hall. The city has long looked at what to do with its waterfront area for years, perhaps as far back as 1849, when the railroad lines were first built.
West Side Market consultant reveals latest study: Doug Trattner reports
CLEVELAND — Behind the scenes of the hustle and bustle of Cleveland's West Side Market is an advisory board of 21 community members that includes local restaurant owners, politicians, and market vendors themselves, all helping to propel the 10-month plan. “Obviously West Side Market is a beloved Cleveland institution,...
