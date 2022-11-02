ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers


pethelpful.com

Video of Dog Dancing With Her Parents Is the Stuff of Dreams

When you have a dog, you also have a built-in best friend. They can be the perfect buddy to cuddle with, play with, or even dance with, as one adorable couple proved. Their impromptu dance party with Phoebe, their miniature Labradoodle, was the cutest thing we've seen on the Internet all week.
pethelpful.com

Video of Older Cat Helping Kitten Retrieve a Toy Is a Tear-Jerker

Even though cats are more known for their attitude than their kindness, there are a few felines who will change your mind. One of those is Noki, TikTok user @lexonei's Scottish fold cat. He recently became a big brother to a lil' kitten named Nala, and they're truly the best of friends.
pethelpful.com

Horse's Tender Way of Watching Over Little Boy Is Simply Irresistible

Animals can be some of our very best friends, but it turns out they're pretty good at babysitting too. At least Darcey the rescue horse is! The sweet girl recently went viral for watching over her human mom's young son, and TikTok is having a field day. There are tons...
pethelpful.com

Tiny Dog's Reaction to Getting a 'Happy Meal' Cracks Us Up

Remember that adorable Yorkshire Terrier who couldn't get enough of his dad's McDonald's fries? Yep, the very same food-loving Yorkie who went viral for that clip a few months ago is at it yet again. This time, he's guarding a whole Cactus Plant Flea Market Happy Meal box in @jnjcreations' video, and TikTok is loving it.
Tyla

Woman praised for refusing to move out of wheelchair’s way while busking

A woman has been praised online for refusing to move out of a wheelchair’s way while busking. Mia Kirkland (@itsmiakirkland) is a British singer-songwriter who was out playing some music on the streets when she was confronted by an awkward stand-off. As you'll see in the clip, the singer...
pethelpful.com

Video of Shelter Dog Whose Owners Turned Their Back on Her Is So Sad

The life of a shelter dog is never easy, but can you imagine adjusting to a new, isolated life after being rejected by your family? That's the difficult reality for Lola, a 5-year-old shelter dog in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. After being rescued as a stray and returned to the address on her microchip, her former family 'slammed the door in her face,' and left her to face shelter life alone.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
OK! Magazine

Forced Out? Producers At 'The Voice' Hatched 'Secret Plot' To Replace Blake Shelton Prior To Exit Announcement

Blake Shelton may have made the decision to leave The Voice, but producers were already hatching a plan to get him out. Following the country singer's heartfelt announcement — which he made on Tuesday, October 11 — he will be leaving the show after season 23, insiders revealed to Radar that his exit was a relief to the crew behind the scenes. “After a decade on the show, producers are quietly looking to replace Blake with someone younger and more current," sources revealed more than a year ago when Ariana Grande joined the cast. “It is time for a shake-up....
pawesome.net

Dog’s Reaction To Owner Stepping On Paw Will Leave You In Stitches

Imagine having someone stepping on your feet while resting. Painful right?. In this video, we find user @kaja_macho walking as she is clearly distracted until she steps on the paws of her dog, who is casually resting in the hallway. It’s a hilarious video intended for fun since we find the dog singing the lyrics of loving me again by Jon Newman. Specifically, the howling out in pain part.
Parade

The Real Reason Val Chmerkovskiy Will Not Be on 'Dancing with the Stars' Tonight

COVID-19 has hit Dancing with the Stars once again and this time it is pro Val Chmerkovskiy who has tested positive. Val broke the news on Instagram that he will not be able to compete with Gabby Windey on tonight’s Halloween Night episode, and that he would be replaced by Alan Bersten, who was voted off the show along with his partner Jessie James Decker last week.
Newsweek

Mailman's Reaction to Dog Leaves Internet in Stitches: 'Overreaction'

A mailman has been caught on camera overreacting when greeted by a "friendly" dog as he drops off a package. The internet has been left in stitches thanks to a video posted by @duttydan365 on TikTok. The postal worker can be seen scurrying off the premises while the American XL bully follows behind, wagging his tail. You can watch the video here.
Newsweek

Chihuahua Pretends to Be Injured in Hilarious Viral Clip: 'Shivering Whine'

A chihuahua named Hermes has left online commenters in stitches after a video showing him faking that he's hurt to get his mom's attention went viral on social media. The video, shared on TikTok this past Friday by the dog's owner, under the username Hermes_and_madi, shows the dog pretending to be injured and howling at his mom. She, in turn, pretended to fall for his play, until she suggested they go for a walk and he suddenly was healed.
Tyla

Kristen Bell admits her five-year-old daughter is still in nappies

Kristen Bell is a big fan of keeping it real, and she made the revelation that her daughter was still wearing nappies at the age of five years old. While most children are toilet trained as toddlers, Bell once explained that her daughter, Delta, isn't quite there yet on her podcast series, Mansplaining with Kristen Bell.
pethelpful.com

Couple's Nightly Routine to Get Great Dane Off the Couch Is So Comical

Parents all have their own methods of getting their children to bed. That could include reading a bedtime story, turning on some relaxing music and brushing their teeth. Doesn't seem too difficult...well, sometimes. It's honestly a lot easier said than done though. And if anyone knows the difficulty that comes...
Newsweek

Watch Hilarious Moment Dachshund Takes Himself to Bed at 8pm: 'Hard Life'

Million people have watched the hilarious moment a dachshund takes himself off to bed. Dog owner, Tilde Anderson, who uses the handle @noodletheminisausage, posted a video of her long-haired dachshund, seen slowly walking out of the room with a blanket over his body. He then takes one final look at his owner, which has left the internet in hysterics.
Tyla

Dog owner left heartbroken over note in waiting room at vets

People have been left in tears after a TikToker revealed a 'sudden realisation' they had upon taking their dog to the vet. Animals truly are everything. There's a reason why dogs are called a man's best friend, and despite being a dog person myself, I have to admit cats are pretty cute too.

