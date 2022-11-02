CLARKSVILLE, TN – Manna Cafe is partnering with 5 Star Media Group for its annual Combat Hunger food drive on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. An army of Manna volunteers will set up booths at grocery stores around Clarksville and Dover. Shoppers will receive food lists to assist Manna Cafe combat hunger in our community. Grab an extra item or more while shopping and throw it in our donation bin.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO