Bash to Benefit features casino night for CMC Education Foundation | PHOTOS
PALMYRA, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Education Foundation held its second annual Bash to Benefit fundraiser at the Cross Creek Clays Event Center in Palmyra. Close to 170 supporters of the Education Foundation attended the event, which featured heavy hors d’oeuvres and a silent auction, along with...
Manna Cafe celebrates Golden Gala, remembers legacy of Kenny York | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Manna Cafe Ministries held its Golden Gala fall fundraiser on Friday, celebrating the donors, staff and volunteers who work together to accomplish Manna Cafe’s mission throughout the year. Auction items included pieces from area artists, Nashville Predators’ collectible items, a day at Lyndon’s...
Clarksville Parks & Recreation plans 2-day Handmade Holidays event
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Clarksville Parks & Recreation will host its annual, two-day, Handmade Holidays event this month. Over 60 vendors will be in attendance, offering a wide variety of handcrafted merchandise from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center.
Living Word Ministries to hold annual Kingdom Feeding program
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Living Word International Ministries-Clarksville, a non-denominational church located at 959 Tiny Town Road, is excited once again for its annual Kingdom Feeding Program, where they deliver a free hot Thanksgiving meal on Thanksgiving Day to families in our community who have a need. The meal will...
Khandra Smalley, community and business leader, dies in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Khandra Smalley, a community leader in Clarksville whose work helped many business and nonprofit organizations, died Thursday. Her passing was announced by her sister, Karyl Kirkland. “She absolutely loved this community and worked/volunteered to help make Clarksville a great place to work and live,”...
Pinky’s Up tearoom opens downtown, joins Chamber of Commerce
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Pinky’s Up in downtown Clarksville has cut a ribbon as a new member of the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce. Serveen Johnson and Amber Steele are co-owners of the eatery, which brings a little flavor of England to Clarksville. Johnson said Pinky’s Up...
Fall costume party held by Clarksville nonprofit Inspiring Lady Bosses
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Clarksville nonprofit organization Inspiring Lady Bosses, along with the City of Clarksville, held a fall costume party on Oct. 29 with over 115 people in attendance. There were hot dogs served, chips and lemonade. A candy bag table was also available for attendees. Sponsors included Clarksville...
Friday: FREE Food Giveaway Event Nov. 4 By Mid Cumberland Community Action
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) –The Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency is hosting a commodities giveaway on Friday, November 4, 2022 9a-1p at VolState Highland Crest Campus, 150 Laureate Avenue, Springfield. Clients wishing to receive food must show ID. (Robertson County residents only) Volunteers needed. Be a part of...
Q108 Clarksville Vintage Fair moved to Sunday, with 150 vendors, Santa Claus and new Christmas pageant
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Christmas-themed big annual Q108 Clarksville Vintage Fair had been scheduled for this Saturday. But with an 80% chance of rain and wind gusts of 25 mph expected that day, the event has been moved to Sunday, Nov. 6. Sunny skies are coming Sunday,...
News in Clarksville: Rossview apartments, I-24 wrecks, raises for teachers and other top stories this week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. City Council sends proposed apartments at Rossview and Basham back to RPC: Developers of the 326-unit apartment complex plan to move the access to Warfield Boulevard. READ MORE. Two serious semi...
Manna Cafe to hold one-day Combat Hunger food drive this month
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Manna Cafe is partnering with 5 Star Media Group for its annual Combat Hunger food drive on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. An army of Manna volunteers will set up booths at grocery stores around Clarksville and Dover. Shoppers will receive food lists to assist Manna Cafe combat hunger in our community. Grab an extra item or more while shopping and throw it in our donation bin.
Charles Nelson Fillingham
Charles Nelson Fillingham, age 69, of Clarksville, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022, at his home. Charles was born January 3, 1953, in Lansing, MI, to the late Earl Fillingham and Dorothy Bessler. He was also preceded in death by his son, Daniel Fillingham. He is survived by his wife,...
Wilson joins F&M Mortgage team
CLARKSVILLE, TN –F&M Mortgage has added Amanda Wilson to its team of mortgage loan originators. Wilson is located at the Clarksville branch at 2601 Wilma Rudolph Blvd. “Amanda is a fantastic addition to our team,” said Rodney Wilds, SVP/Mortgage Manager. “She has built her reputation based on excellent customer service, communication, and time management skills. She brings a great deal of enthusiasm and commitment to both existing and prospective customer relationships.”
Science Fiction and Fantasy Expo takes over Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library held its 11th annual Science Fiction and Fantasy Expo on Saturday, celebrating science fiction and fantasy genres in literature, comics, film, television and gaming. The event included a silent DJ dance party, cosplay contest and tabletop gaming, and visits...
David Allen leads fundraising among mayor candidates as Election Day closes in
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville mayor candidate David Allen is outpacing incumbent Mayor Joe Pitts when it comes to fundraising for the Nov. 8 Tennessee State General and City of Clarksville Election. According to campaign donations inspected by Clarksville Now, Allen raised a total of $19,822 between Oct....
Justine ‘Rusti’ Dudek
A Celebration of Life service for Justine L. ‘Rusti’ Dudek, age 97, of Clarksville, TN, will be Monday, November 7, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Sykes Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Sango Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday, before the service, from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service.
Johnson, Chaudoin Named To CCPS School Board
During Thursday’s meeting, officials with Christian County Public Schools announced Ty’Jairria Johnson and Carly Chaudoin as the two student-elected representatives chosen for service on the CCPS Board of Education. The duo were elected by peers at their respective high schools, with Johnson and Chaudoin now in line to...
Art + Design welcomes artist Jaishri Abichandani to CECA Visiting Artist Speaker Series
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Department of Art + Design, with support from The Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts, is pleased to welcome internationally recognized artist Jaishri Abichandani to continue the 2022-23 CECA Visiting Artist Speaker Series season. “Jaishri Abichandani is a force in the art world whose...
Dicky Seay
Thomas Richard Seay, affectionately known as Dicky, age 77, of Montgomery County, TN passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 1 p.m. Monday, November 7, 2022, at Madison Street United Methodist Church with Rev. Harriet Bryan officiating. The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, November 6, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home and again on Monday from 12 noon until the hour of service at the church.
Chad Everett Brant
Chad Everett Brant, age 45, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022, at Sumitt Medical Center. Chad also known as “Goofy” was born March 4, 1977, in Hayti, MO to Jimmy Brant and Martha Adkins Brant. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents. In...
