Shocker basketball starts at Koch Arena with a win

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — College basketball is back, with many teams beginning their regular seasons on Monday night.

Wichita State University (WSU) Shocker fans had the opportunity to see the team play Wednesday night in an exhibition matchup with cross-town opponent Newman University.

After a slow start, leading by just eight points at the half, the Shockers pulled away with an 83-52 win.

The Shockers will look to rebound from what was a disappointing showing last season. The team finished 15-13 overall and 6-9 in conference play, losing in the first round of the American Athletic Conference (AAC) Tournament to Tulsa.

The Shockers will feature many new faces on the team this season. At the end of last season, the team lost eight total players from the roster, accounting for 80% of their scoring. Seven of those players entered the transfer portal and found new teams.

Former Shockers guard Tyson Etienne entered the NBA Draft, where he went undrafted, but found a professional home with the Atlanta Hawks organization.

A nonconference matchup with the University of Central Arkansas will kick off the regular season for the Shockers on Nov. 7 at home in Koch Arena. That game will tip off at 7 p.m.

Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand

Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app . For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App . Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.