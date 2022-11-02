Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Travis Kelce calls new Chiefs player “an absolute beast”
Last week, the New York Giants and the Kansas City Chiefs pulled off a trade that sent former first-round wide receiver Kadarius Toney to the Chiefs. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes was immediately excited about the news, and now star tight end Travis Kelce is expressing his own excitement about what his new teammate can bring to the Chiefs’ offense.
atozsports.com
Cowboys get a W despite not playing in Week 9
The Dallas Cowboys will have an important element to their offense back after the bye week, according to team owner Jerry Jones. Jones made an appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Friday. When asked about Ezekiel Elliott’s availability in Week 10, Jones made it clear that the plan is to have him on the field.
atozsports.com
Cowboys’ dynamic weapon is getting his just due
The Dallas Cowboys are one of the few teams that can lose their starting running back and not miss a beat. Tony Pollard, now in his fourth season, got the start in Week 8 in place of Ezekiel Elliott, and he didn’t disappoint. Pollard proved he could handle RB1...
AJ Brown spits straight facts about undefeated Eagles season after win over Texans
How about them Eagles, huh? After their Week 9 win against the Houston Astros, the Philadelphia Eagles are now 8-0 for the first time in franchise history. Their dream start has many fans dreaming of their second Super Bowl win. There are even some that are thinking that the Eagles could go undefeated for the regular season.
NFL Exec Reveals Trade The Eagles Tried To Make At Deadline
The Philadelphia Eagles kept their undefeated record intact in Week 8, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers with ease, 35-13. They showcased just how dominant of a team they are as they prepare to take on the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 9. The Eagles will likely...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 9 of 2022
We have another week of picks in the books and THERE IS CONTROVERSY! We’ll get to this in a moment. All in all, it was a very solid week across the board for all our pickers. The worst result was 6-9 on the week, the best was 11-4 — with the vast majority of the panel picking 11-4 or 10-5. There was another tiebreaker for first this week, which was settled by “pick IQ,” essentially a metric which evaluates how difficult it was to choose teams, and who made the boldest picks.
FOX Sports
Eagles remain unbeaten, but their one big flaw continues to show
The Philadelphia Eagles are still undefeated. But they're definitely not perfect. Yes, it's nitpicking to try to find anything wrong with a team that's 8-0 and often looks dominant and maybe even unbeatable. And "wrong" is a relative term anyway for a team that's ranked near the top in nearly every conceivable category in the league.
How to Watch Thursday Night Football in 2022 (And Why the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans Game Won’t Be on TV)
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Table of Contents How to Watch Thursday Night Football in 2022 How to Watch Thursday Night Football for Free How to Watch the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans Game for Free Thursday Night Football Schedule How to Watch NFL Thanksgiving Games In Case You Missed It: How To Rewatch Thursday Night Football Why Can’t I Watch Thursday Night Football on TV? Which Devices Allow You to Stream Live NFL Games? How to Watch Thursday Night Football in 2022 How to Watch Thursday Night Football for Free How to Watch the Philadelphia Eagles and...
SkySports
NFL Predictions Week Nine: Rams @ Buccaneers, Dolphins @ Bears, Titans @ Chiefs
Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold were back to make their Week Nine predictions on the latest episode of the Inside The Huddle podcast, looking ahead to Sunday's live NFL action on Sky Sports. Click on the link below to listen to Neil and Jeff on this week's podcast, where they...
Yardbarker
Former NFL QB Makes His Thoughts On Eagles Very Clear
The Philadelphia Eagles went into Houston undefeated, and left Thursday night still undefeated. However, that win was ugly, as the Houston Texans kept the game close in the first half. With the Eagles not having a dominating win over the Texans, fans had plenty to say. While they made their...
Yardbarker
Eagles Beat the Texans, But It Wasn’t Their Best
Hello all. Your resident pessimistic Eagles fan here (I prefer the term realistic but hey, beggars can’t be choosers). For those who don’t know, the Eagles beat the Texans on Thursday night, so let’s discuss what just went down. As to save myself from some undo hate,...
NBC Sports
Company founded by Thurman Thomas will oversee construction of new Bills stadium
The process for building the new Buffalo Bills stadium will be overseen by a former Buffalo Bills superstar. Via the Buffalo News, 34 Group, a company owned by Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas, will work with Gilbane Building Co. and Turner Construction to serve as the general contractors for the facility that will replace the team’s long-time home.
NBC Sports
Joe Flacco surprised and disappointed to be demoted to third string
Before the season, Jets coach Robert Slaeh said Joe Flacco should be an NFL starter, and when Zach Wilson was injured at the start of the season, Saleh made Flacco the Jets’ starter. So Flacco was surprised last week when he found out he had been demoted to third string.
Sporting News
Eagles draft picks 2023: Full list of Philadelphia selections for 2023 NFL Draft after Robert Quinn trade
The Eagles are arguably the best team in the NFL and are clearly the NFC's top team. Even still, they have a lot to look forward to in the 2023 NFL Draft. Philadelphia is armed with two first-round selections and will be among the teams with the most buying power on draft day in 2023. The Eagles may not end up with a premium selection, but they will be able to move up if they so desire to target a potential blue-chip prospect.
Texans’ Lovie Smith Updates Brandin Cooks’s Status With Team
The head coach explained the timeline for when he expects the wide receiver to return.
Yardbarker
Texans Re-Sign DE Demone Harris To Practice Squad
WR Drew Estrada (Injured) Harris, 26, signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Buffalo back in May of 2018. He was waived coming out of the 2018 preseason and signed to Tampa Bay’s practice squad. From there, Harris was on and off of the...
Colin Cowherd Calling For Several Significant NFL Upsets This Weekend
Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd is expecting Week 9 of the NFL season to feature a handful of upsets. For starters, Cowherd believes the Indianapolis Colts will defeat the New England Patriots on the road. That'll be a tough task for Frank Reich's squad, especially since Jonathan Taylor won't play due to injury.
How Twitter reacted to Notre Dame-Clemson: Tigers side
Clemson might want think twice about coming to Notre Dame Stadium again. Actually, the Tigers and Irish will next meet there in 2028, so that’s plenty of time for both programs to go off in different directions with different players and possibly different personnel. If nothing else, that’s plenty of time for the Tigers to forget about their 35-14 loss, the second time in three years they’ve lost in South Bend.
NBC Sports
Kenneth Gainwell gives Eagles their first lead
The Eagles went 91 yards for a touchdown on their first drive. They went 46 on their second drive before Jalen Hurts lost the team’s first fumble of the season. They went 79 yards for a touchdown on their third drive. The Eagles took their first lead of the...
