numberfire.com
Terrence Ross (knee) available for Orladno Saturday evening
Orlando Magic guard/forward Terrence Ross will play Saturday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Ross has missed time recently due to a left knee contusion. After listing him with a questionable tag coming into the day, the team has now cleared him for action. It's unclear if he'll reclaim his starting spot instantly.
Julio Jones (knee) practices for Buccaneers in full
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) was a full participant at Thursday's practice. Jones sat out Wednesday, but he returned for a full session a day later and is expected to play Week 9 versus the Los Angeles Rams. The veteran wideout played 57% of the offensive snaps last week in his first game since Week 4 and third appearance of the season. He caught 2 passes on 4 targets for 21 yards and a touchdown. Jones will continue to compete for looks behind Mike Evans (ankle) and Chris Godwin in a struggling Buccaneers offense.
Magic's Jalen Suggs starting on Thursday in place of injured Terrence Ross (knee)
Orlando Magic point guard Jalen Suggs is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Suggs will get the start on Thursday with Terrence Ross sidelined with a knee injury. Our models expect Suggs to play 27.8 minutes against the Warriors. Suggs' Thursday projection includes 12.0...
Report: D'Andre Swift Will Be Used in 'Limited Role' against Packers
Running back D'Andre Swift will be used in a limited role against Packers.
Ryan Tannehill (ankle) absent from Titans practice Thursday
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) did not practice on Thursday. Tannehill was listed as limited at Wednesday's practice, but he was downgraded Thursday as he continues to manage an ankle injury. Malik Willis will make his second career start in Week 9 against the Kansas City Chiefs if Tannehill is ruled out again. The rookie went 6-10 for 55 yards and an interception last week against the Houston Texans and added 5 carries for 12 yards, but the Titans aren't expected to be able to pound the rock as much versus the Chiefs.
J.D. McKissic (neck) misses another Commanders practice
Washington Commanders running back J.D. McKissic (neck) did not practice again on Thursday. McKissic was also held out of Wednesday's practice with a neck injury. Antonio Gibson will likely run more routes if McKissic is unable to play on Sunday versus the Minnesota Vikings. McKissic has 40 targets on the season and a 39.6% offensive snap share.
Jarvis Landry (ankle) questionable for Saints in Week 9
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens. Landry is dealing with an ankle injury. As a result, the team has listed him questionable to play in Monday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 50 hours.
Saints place Michael Thomas (toe surgery) on injured reserve
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas will undergo toe surgery and be placed on injured reserve, per head coach Dennis Allen. Allen said he doesn't know the timetable for Thomas to return, but he expects him to miss the rest of the season. After being limited to seven games in 2020 and missing all of last year, Thomas only managed to make it through Week 3 this season. He caught 16 passes for 171 yards and 3 touchdowns on 22 targets. Chris Olave and Alvin Kamara will continue to be the Saints' top targets over the second half of the season and Jarvis Landry (ankle) stands to benefit as well. The Saints are playing on Monday night against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9.
Hornets starting Jalen McDaniels for inactive Gordon Hayward (shoulder) on Friday
Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels is starting in Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. McDaniels will make the start on Friday night after Gordon Hayward was ruled out with a shoulder injury. In 35.6 expected minutes, our models project McDaniels to score 32.5 FanDuel points. McDaniels' projection includes 15.4 points,...
Josh Hart (ankle) probable for Blazers on Saturday
Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart is considered probable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. Hart is dealing with a sprained ankle, which is why he's listed on the injury report. However, it's not expected to be serious, hence the probable tag. Expect him to play.
Gordon Hayward (shoulder) out again Saturday for Charlotte
Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Gordon Hayward will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Hayward is dealing with a left shoulder contusion, which is why he sat out Friday. Now, on the second leg of the back-to-back set, the team has once again ruled him out. Expect Jalen McDaniels to remain in the starting five.
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) out again on Saturday
Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Tate is dealing with an ankle injury and will not be available to face Minnesota on Saturday. His next chance to play will come against the Orlando Magic on Monday. Tate is averaging...
Arizona's James Conner (ribs) game-time decision in Week 9
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (ribs) is a game-time decision for Week 9's contest against the Seattle Seahawks. After limited practices this week, Conner's Week 9 availability will be decided right before Arizona's divisional showdown against Seattle. Expect Eno Benjamin to see more touches if Conner is ruled out versus a Seahawks' defense ranked 26th in FanDuel points (23.2) allowed per game to running backs.
Ish Smith (calf) questionable for Denver on Saturday
Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) is questionable for Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Smith continues to deal with a calf injury and is questionable to face the Spurs on Saturday. Smith is averaging 1.7 FanDuel points per game this season.
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram (concussion) active and starting on Friday, Trey Murphy to bench
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (concussion) is starting in Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Ingram will make his return after a four game absence with a concussion. In 34.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Ingram to score 38.2 FanDuel points. Ingram's projection includes 21.2 points, 6.0 rebounds,...
Herbert Jones (knee) available and starting in Friday's lineup, Naji Marshall to bench
New Orleans Pelicans small forward Herbert Jones (knee) is starting in Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors. After missing four games with a knee hyperextension, Jones will start on Friday night. In 28.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Jones to score 22.0 FanDuel points. Jones' projection includes 8.9 points,...
Hornets starting Terry Rozier (ankle) in Saturday's lineup, Kelly Oubre to bench
Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (ankle) is starting in Saturday's contest against the Brooklyn Nets. Rozier will make his third start this season after injuring his ankle in Charlotte's second game. In 36.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Rozier to score 39.0 FanDuel points. Rozier's projection includes 21.3 points, 4.8...
