Mt. Washington Mayor Armstrong Falsely Attacks Stuart OwenMt. Washington GazetteMount Washington, KY
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Multiple Walgreens Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
WLKY.com
Reaction to UofL basketball's minor penalties in pay-to-play scandal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — All things considered, a years-long investigation into the University of Louisville men's basketball program has resulted in pretty minor punishment. Louisville was one of six teams referred to the NCAA's Independent Accountability Resolution Process in 2017 for an alleged "pay-to-play" scandal. What would come of it...
WLKY.com
Rick Pitino on penalized ex-UofL coaches: 'They took a great job away from me'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ex-Louisville head coach Rick Pitino has been exonerated of being involved in the pay-for-play scandal that rocked the University of Louisville basketball team during his tenure. An independent panel spared the school major penalties from NCAA allegations leveled in the aftermath of a federal investigation of...
WLKY.com
Cardinals take the win over the Dukes
CARDINGTON, Ohio — The University of Louisville Cardinals bring home a win over the James Madison Dukes. UofL ended the game with 34 to 10. The Cards welcomed the Dukes to Cardinal Stadium for the first time as the seven-point favorite. Going into Saturday's game, the Cards needed only...
WLKY.com
Frazier History Museum highlights the rivalries that fuel Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're from Kentucky, chances are one of the first questions you've been asked when meeting another Kentuckian is, "where did you go to high school?" Or you've been asked the most polarizing question of them all, "Wildcats or Cardinals?" Despite the fire that sports have...
WLKY.com
UPS Jobs Team of the Week: Iroquois Raiders
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's been a long journey, but through it all, Iroquois has tried its best to always have fun on the football field. "You have to go through adversity, don't listen to the haters," Shawn Whittaker said. "We just built up as a team and everybody got better this season."
WLKY.com
'Jack's Louisville': 6 new Hometown Hero banners are going up
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some new and familiar faces will be donning the side of buildings across Louisville next year. After an almost five-year hiatus, Hometown Heroes, the program that hangs banners of famous or notable people from Louisville, is making a big return in 2023. There will be six...
WLKY.com
St. X football breezes past Southern in first round of playoffs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — St. Xavier High School football crushed Southern in the first round of the KHSAA Class 6A playoffs Thursday night. The Tigers, a clear favorite to repeat as 6A champions this year, set the tempo in the first three minutes of the game. Senior quarterback Trevor Havill connected with Kyle Krupp for a five-yard touchdown.
WLKY.com
Reverse parade honors veterans in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A reverse parade was set up at Southeast Christian Church on Blankenbaker Saturday. Military branches and veteran organizations had displays including planes and trucks set up for people to visit and pay their respects. This year's parade was special because participants spent time talking with each...
WLKY.com
Applications open for new program teaching Louisville middle school girls crypto
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new program aims to empower young girls of color in Louisville to break into the tech industry. 300for300 is a nonprofit created to uplift, mentor and bring positivity to Louisville girls after the death of Breonna Taylor. The organization has teamed up with Nashville-based, women-led...
WLKY.com
Nelson County pulls away from Henry County to meet undefeated Bardstown
NEW CASTLE, Ky. — Nelson County made strong plays in the second half to beat Henry County 37-34 in the opening round of the Class 3A playoffs. The Cardinals (8-3) move on to face undefeated Bardstown in the second round. The Wildcats finish the year with a 7-4 record.
WLKY.com
Kentucky lawmaker wants funding for bigger youth detention center
FRANKFORT, Ky. — From car jackings to shootings, LMPD says crimes involving juveniles are rising at an alarming rate. "We really need a solution and some changes," State Representative Kevin Bratcher (R), House District 29, told the Judicial Oversight Committee in Frankfort Thursday morning. He said it was a...
WLKY.com
Louisville candidates, secretary of state participate in early voting in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thursday saw no lines and a smooth process for those in Jefferson County eager to cast their ballot during the three-day early voting period. “I was determined that I was going to live to vote for this election because I think this is the most important election in my lifetime and I'm 76 years old,” said Debby Donnellan, an early voter.
WLKY.com
42nd annual Light Up Louisville to bring thousands downtown for holiday season kick-off
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the most popular events is returning to downtown Louisville to officially launch the holiday season. Light Up Louisville, a beloved tradition, brings Old Saint Nick and thousands of Louisvillians in and around Jefferson Square Park the day after Thanksgiving. The 42nd annual event will...
WLKY.com
Millions of years of Louisville history uncovered during city's largest infrastructure project
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Millions of years of Louisville history will soon be on display in the Kentucky Geological Survey's core library. Earlier this year, the Louisville Metropolitan Sewer District built a tunnel, 200-feet underground, to stop unwanted waste from getting into the Ohio River. It was the largest infrastructure project the city had seen to date, but that's not the only reason why MSD leaders are calling that project historical.
WLKY.com
WLKY hosts debate with candidates for Kentucky's 3rd Congressional District
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — WLKY hosted a special presentation Friday for our Commitment 2022 coverage: A debate with Kentucky's 3rd Congressional District candidates. You can watch the whole debate in the player below:. The candidates are Democrat Morgan McGarvey and Republican Stuart Ray. Mark Vanderhoff served as moderator. The live...
WLKY.com
Police looking for 3 juveniles in connection to robbery in Portland
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are looking for three juveniles alleged to be involved in a robbery that happened on Thursday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police Department said the incident happened just before 12:30 p.m. at 18th and Columbia streets in the Portland neighborhood. They said the suspects robbed a person...
WLKY.com
School of Rock opens new location in St. Matthews
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — School of Rock now has a second location off Shelbyville Road in St. Matthews. School of Rock is the national leader in performance-based music education, and Melanie and Doug Scofield, local owners of School of Rock Louisville, will celebrate the opening of the new location on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WLKY.com
WATCH: LMPD officers rescue woman standing on highway overpass ledge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville Metro Police Department officers are being praised for saving a woman standing on the ledge of a highway overpass and taking her to get help. Officers Eric Goldschmidt and Cody Woolston responded to the overpass on Halloween after someone saw the woman and called...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man in critical condition after shooting in Hikes Point
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in critical condition after being shot in Hikes Point on Friday night. Louisville Metro Police Department said Sixth Davison officers responded to a shooting around 7:15 p.m. in the 2900 block of Breckinridge Lane. LMPD officers located a man who had been shot...
WLKY.com
Man killed in Southside Drive stabbing, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after they say a man was stabbed to death Friday night. LMPD said they responded to reports of a stabbing around 9:45 p.m. on Southside Drive at National Turnpike. When they showed up to the scene they found a man who had been stabbed.
