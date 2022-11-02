ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS11

Man found guilty following 2019 double murder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man was found guilty of murder and assault more than three years after two teenagers were found dead in the Jacobs neighborhood. Shawn Hollingsworth was charged and found guilty of one count of murder and one count of assault first degree, according to a court document.
LOUISVILLE, KY
953wiki.com

Welfare Check leads to couple arrested on narcotic related charges

November 3, 2022, Madison Police arrested Carl Tyrrell Jr. 57, Madison, Indiana and RoseMarie Tyrrell 41, Madison, Indiana, on narcotic related charges. Officers responded to Second and Mulberry Streets for a welfare check on Carl Tyrrell. The subsequent investigation, by Officer Jordan Perry, led to the discovery of methamphetamine possession.
MADISON, IN
WHAS11

Teen arrested, charged in connection to July homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — 19-year-old Armani Shrivers was arrested Tuesday night for his part in a homicide in July. Shrivers was charged with complicity to murder, tampering with physical evidence and for wanton endangerment, according to Louisville Metro Police. Those charges are in connection to the murder of 25-year-old Tamal...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man killed in Southside Drive stabbing, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after they say a man was stabbed to death Friday night. LMPD said they responded to reports of a stabbing around 9:45 p.m. on Southside Drive at National Turnpike. When they showed up to the scene they found a man who had been stabbed.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WANE-TV

Teen arrested in Clarksville shooting: ISP

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A 16-year-old boy facing two counts of attempted murder is accused of shooting into a southern Indiana police chief’s home this past September, according to Indiana State Police. The identity of the teen has not been released because he has not been charged as...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

Suspect in disappearance of Crystal Rogers trying to open day care in Bardstown

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The only suspect named in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers is trying to open a day care in Bardstown. Documents show Brooks Houck filed for a permit application on Aug. 17 with Nelson County Planning and Zoning on the former People's Church building he owns at 114 Wildcat Lane. He wants to change the building's use from church to day care.
BARDSTOWN, KY
k105.com

KSP trooper involved in deadly Anderson Co. shooting

A Kentucky State Police trooper has been involved in a deadly shooting in Anderson County. The incident occurred Friday afternoon at approximately 2:00 near the intersection of Hwy 127 and the Bluegrass Parkway, about one mile south of Lawrenceburg. Anderson News reports a standoff between police and a suspect preceded the trooper-involved shooting.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
953wiki.com

MADISON WOMAN ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES

November 1, 2022, @ approximately 8:54PM Madison Police responded to the Wal-Mart Parking Lot reference welfare check on an individual in a vehicle. Officers Kyle Potter and Nichole Midgett responded. Upon arrival, officers located the individual in question and identified her as Laura Moore 60, Madison, Indiana. Moore displayed significant...
MADISON, IN
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man dies after being shot at Hikes Point restaurant

A man has died after being shot in Hikes Point on Friday night. Louisville Metro Police Department said Sixth Davison officers responded to a shooting around 7:15 p.m. in the 2900 block of Breckinridge Lane. That's where a KFC restaurant is located. Video in the player above is from the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Caught on camera: JCPS bus driver caught yelling at kids on bus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Months after a video was shared of a parent who got on a bus to yell at kids, a video captured a bus driver losing her cool. A concerned parent sent WAVE three different videos of the incident, showing the bus driver screaming at kids to “put their phones up” and stop recording her.
LOUISVILLE, KY

