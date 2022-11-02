Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Kevon Lawless sentenced to life in prison for killing Louisville man, his 3-year-old daughter
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kevon Lawless, the man convicted of killing a young father and his 3-year-old daughter in August 2020, was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Lawless was found guilty of double murder and burglary in September. Those charges are in connection with...
WLKY.com
Man who killed Louisville 3-year-old, father receives 2 life sentences without parole
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man convicted of killing a Louisville 3-year-old and her father has been sentenced to two life terms in prison without chance for parole. Kevon Lawless was found guilty by a jury on Sept. 23, in which they recommended he serve two life sentences without parole.
Man found guilty following 2019 double murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man was found guilty of murder and assault more than three years after two teenagers were found dead in the Jacobs neighborhood. Shawn Hollingsworth was charged and found guilty of one count of murder and one count of assault first degree, according to a court document.
wdrb.com
FBI seeking man wanted for $1 million wire fraud involving Louisville business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The FBI is asking for the public's help to find a man wanted accused of stealing more than $1 million of high-end goods from a Louisville business. According to a social media post by FBI Louisville, federal authorities are looking for James Stewart, Jr. Stewart is...
FBI: Man wanted after allegedly committing wire fraud in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is wanted by the FBI after allegedly committing wire fraud in Louisville. According to the FBI's website, 61-year-old James Stewart, Jr. was indicted in July 2021 on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud. The FBI's website says Stewart reportedly participated...
953wiki.com
Welfare Check leads to couple arrested on narcotic related charges
November 3, 2022, Madison Police arrested Carl Tyrrell Jr. 57, Madison, Indiana and RoseMarie Tyrrell 41, Madison, Indiana, on narcotic related charges. Officers responded to Second and Mulberry Streets for a welfare check on Carl Tyrrell. The subsequent investigation, by Officer Jordan Perry, led to the discovery of methamphetamine possession.
Louisville man indicted on carjacking, business robbery
A Louisville man was been indicted Wednesday after being charged with carjacking and a business robbery.
BREAKING NEWS: Brooks Houck Arrested On Warrant Issued For His Arrest
November 3rd, 2022 (Bardstown, KY) by Staff Reporters. Brooks Houck the main suspect in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers was arrested this morning by Nelson County Sheriff Ramon Pineroa and Deputies of the Nelson County Sheriff’s Department. All we know now the arrest was made based on an issued warrant with no further details available at this time.
Teen arrested, charged in connection to July homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — 19-year-old Armani Shrivers was arrested Tuesday night for his part in a homicide in July. Shrivers was charged with complicity to murder, tampering with physical evidence and for wanton endangerment, according to Louisville Metro Police. Those charges are in connection to the murder of 25-year-old Tamal...
WLKY.com
Homicide clearance rate nearing 50% in Louisville with recent arrests; LMPD lieutenant talks factors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three murder arrests just this week are bringing two families closer to justice. "It's a definite victory but it also kind of lends you to thinking about the fact that you have other ones that are still unsolved and that you really want to give those same answers to those people too," LMPD Homicide Unit Lt. Donny Burbrink said.
WLKY.com
Man killed in Southside Drive stabbing, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after they say a man was stabbed to death Friday night. LMPD said they responded to reports of a stabbing around 9:45 p.m. on Southside Drive at National Turnpike. When they showed up to the scene they found a man who had been stabbed.
WANE-TV
Teen arrested in Clarksville shooting: ISP
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A 16-year-old boy facing two counts of attempted murder is accused of shooting into a southern Indiana police chief’s home this past September, according to Indiana State Police. The identity of the teen has not been released because he has not been charged as...
wdrb.com
Suspect in disappearance of Crystal Rogers trying to open day care in Bardstown
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The only suspect named in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers is trying to open a day care in Bardstown. Documents show Brooks Houck filed for a permit application on Aug. 17 with Nelson County Planning and Zoning on the former People's Church building he owns at 114 Wildcat Lane. He wants to change the building's use from church to day care.
k105.com
KSP trooper involved in deadly Anderson Co. shooting
A Kentucky State Police trooper has been involved in a deadly shooting in Anderson County. The incident occurred Friday afternoon at approximately 2:00 near the intersection of Hwy 127 and the Bluegrass Parkway, about one mile south of Lawrenceburg. Anderson News reports a standoff between police and a suspect preceded the trooper-involved shooting.
Security video shows the punch that led to Dejaune Anderson's arrest in March
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Recorded video from inside the Oxmoor Center Mall shows why Dejaune Anderson was arrested two weeks before her son was found dead, in a suitcase, in Southern Indiana. Security officers appear to meet Anderson at the exit of a store. The arrest citation shows they suspected...
953wiki.com
MADISON WOMAN ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES
November 1, 2022, @ approximately 8:54PM Madison Police responded to the Wal-Mart Parking Lot reference welfare check on an individual in a vehicle. Officers Kyle Potter and Nichole Midgett responded. Upon arrival, officers located the individual in question and identified her as Laura Moore 60, Madison, Indiana. Moore displayed significant...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man dies after being shot at Hikes Point restaurant
A man has died after being shot in Hikes Point on Friday night. Louisville Metro Police Department said Sixth Davison officers responded to a shooting around 7:15 p.m. in the 2900 block of Breckinridge Lane. That's where a KFC restaurant is located. Video in the player above is from the...
2 Kentucky men sold fentanyl to people seeking heroin
In one call recorded by officials a customer told the man he should tell his other buyers to "be careful".
Wave 3
Caught on camera: JCPS bus driver caught yelling at kids on bus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Months after a video was shared of a parent who got on a bus to yell at kids, a video captured a bus driver losing her cool. A concerned parent sent WAVE three different videos of the incident, showing the bus driver screaming at kids to “put their phones up” and stop recording her.
