OKPOP director gives city councilors update on museum progress

TULSA, Okla. — OKPOP Museum Executive Director Jeff Moore spoke with Tulsa City Councilors about the progress of the the museum Wednesday.

Moore said the building was completed last December, and they are still working on trying to source funding to finish out the exhibits that will showcase their collections.

So far, Moore says the project has cost $30 million, but they need an additional $35 million, which includes roughly $5 million from the city of Tulsa and Tulsa County.

Additionally, it could take another two years for the museum to officially open. Some City Council members said they’re concerned about the viability of the project and worry about giving more public money to it.

The museum’s opening has already been pushed back as a result of funding.

