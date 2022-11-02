ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Byron Allen prepares a bid for the Commanders

He tried to buy the Broncos. He’ll now try to buy the Commanders. According to Kamaron Leach of Bloomberg.com, media mogul Byron Allen is preparing a bid to purchase the Washington Commanders from Daniel and Tanya Snyder. Allen pursued a purchase of the Broncos, but he wasn’t among the...
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Sports

NFL Week 9 picks: Titans-Chiefs, Ravens-Saints and more

The dust has settled from the NFL trade deadline after more than half the league was involved in at least one transaction in the 24 hours leading up to the cutoff for in-season deals. Week 9 will present the first opportunity for teams like the Vikings (T.J. Hockenson), Dolphins (Bradley...
TENNESSEE STATE
NBC Sports

Chris Long sets record straight about Patriots' no-fun reputation

Can you actually have fun playing football in New England? Depends on who you ask. Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson famously called the Patriots a "fear-based organization" back in February 2018, claiming head coach Bill Belichick makes his players "act like robots." But Chris Long, who spent time with...
NBC Sports

Joe Flacco surprised and disappointed to be demoted to third string

Before the season, Jets coach Robert Slaeh said Joe Flacco should be an NFL starter, and when Zach Wilson was injured at the start of the season, Saleh made Flacco the Jets’ starter. So Flacco was surprised last week when he found out he had been demoted to third string.
NBC Sports

Dave Ziegler: The frustration of the fan base is totally warranted

General Manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels inherited a Raiders team that had gone 10-7 and earned a Wild Card berth, despite a 2021 season filled with turmoil. They made big moves in the offseason, trading for receiver Davante Adams and signing edge rusher Chandler Jones. They signed edge rusher Maxx Crosby, receiver Hunter Renfrow, quarterback Derek Carr, and tight end Darren Waller to contract extensions.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

Why Mailata wasn't really as bad as he looked in Eagles' win over Texans

We're not used to seeing edge rushers tear right around Jordan Mailata like he was Antone Davis. The Eagles’ usually reliable left tackle gave up a couple third-quarter sacks to resurgent veteran edge rusher Jerry Hughes Thursday night. Hughes, the 34-year-old long-time Buffalo Bill, had two of the Texans’ four sacks in the Eagles’ 29-17 win in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Robert Quinn played seven snaps for Eagles’ D, did not register any stats

The Eagles are easing defensive end Robert Quinn into their defense slowly. Quinn, the veteran pass rusher who arrived in a trade with the Bears last week, played just seven snaps for the Eagles’ defense on Thursday night. He also registered one snap on special teams. Quinn didn’t have any tackles or otherwise record any statistics in the box score.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Why Lynch OK with 49ers giving up hefty draft capital for CMC

Programming Note: Matt Maiocco's interview with John Lynch airs at 9:30 p.m. PT on Friday night during "49ers Game Plan" on NBC Sports Bay Area. The 49ers paid a hefty price in draft capital and on the financial side to acquire Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers last month. San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Michael Thomas having toe surgery, likely to miss rest of season

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas hasn’t played since Week Three because of a toe injury and the Saints don’t expect to have him in the lineup again this year. Head coach Dennis Allen told reporters at a Thursday press conference that Thomas will be having surgery on his toe and that he will be placed on injured reserve. Allen said that the toe is dislocated and that the team believes he will miss the rest of the season as a result.
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC Sports

Young: 49ers in 'perfect' spot behind unthreatening Seahawks

The 49ers enter their bye week as the second-place team in the NFC West with a .500 record through eight games. And when Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young looks at his former team’s current record, he sees no need to panic. In fact, it's quite the opposite. “This...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Ryan Tannehill will travel to Kansas City, remains questionable

On Friday, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said quarterback Ryan Tannehill would be a game-time decision for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs. Though things can change on travel day, that’s not the case this week. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Tannehill will travel with the team to...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy