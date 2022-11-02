Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Ja'Marr Chase Injury Update Improves Tee Higgins' Fantasy Football ValueFlurrySportsCincinnati, OH
Bengals coaches aren't happy with Joe Mixon's pass blocking
The Cincinnati Bengals aren’t shying away from some obvious weak points on the team right now. One of those pertains to star running back Joe Mixon, who has been a massive weak point in some facets of his game during the team’s 4-4 start. As offensive coordinator Brian...
NBC Sports
Byron Allen prepares a bid for the Commanders
He tried to buy the Broncos. He’ll now try to buy the Commanders. According to Kamaron Leach of Bloomberg.com, media mogul Byron Allen is preparing a bid to purchase the Washington Commanders from Daniel and Tanya Snyder. Allen pursued a purchase of the Broncos, but he wasn’t among the...
NBC Sports
Mike Tomlin on Chase Claypool trade: We value the Bears’ second-round pick
The Steelers are in unfamiliar territory at 2-6 under head coach Mike Tomlin in 2022. But after trading receiver Chase Claypool to the Bears on Tuesday, Tomlin told reporters on Wednesday that the deal was about adding a draft pick for a player at a position where Pittsburgh feels it has quality depth.
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Tony Pollard and James Bradberry making noise
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
NBC Sports
NFL Week 9 picks: Titans-Chiefs, Ravens-Saints and more
The dust has settled from the NFL trade deadline after more than half the league was involved in at least one transaction in the 24 hours leading up to the cutoff for in-season deals. Week 9 will present the first opportunity for teams like the Vikings (T.J. Hockenson), Dolphins (Bradley...
NBC Sports
Jared Goff on T.J. Hockenson trade: Sucks going through that as a teammate
Lions head coach Dan Campbell pitched the team’s decision to trade tight end T.J. Hockenson to the Vikings as an increased opportunity for other players to make their mark, but another reaction would be to say that the Lions are prioritizing the future over what’s left of their 2022 schedule.
NBC Sports
Patriots-Colts injury report: Pats rule out three key players for Week 9 game
The New England Patriots offense will be shorthanded in Sunday's Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots ruled out three important players in Friday's injury report -- starting center David Andrews, right tackle Marcus Cannon and wide receiver DeVante Parker. Cannon started the last two...
NBC Sports
Chris Long sets record straight about Patriots' no-fun reputation
Can you actually have fun playing football in New England? Depends on who you ask. Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson famously called the Patriots a "fear-based organization" back in February 2018, claiming head coach Bill Belichick makes his players "act like robots." But Chris Long, who spent time with...
NBC Sports
Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry out of Titans practice on Thursday
Titans running back Derrick Henry has insisted the foot that made him limited in Wednesday’s practice is fine and that he won’t miss Sunday’s game against the Chiefs. But Henry was still one of a few key players who weren’t on the field for Thursday’s session.
NBC Sports
Joe Flacco surprised and disappointed to be demoted to third string
Before the season, Jets coach Robert Slaeh said Joe Flacco should be an NFL starter, and when Zach Wilson was injured at the start of the season, Saleh made Flacco the Jets’ starter. So Flacco was surprised last week when he found out he had been demoted to third string.
NBC Sports
John Lynch on possibly signing Odell Beckham Jr.: “We never say no”
As free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. looks for his next team, the 49ers aren’t closing the door on the possibility. Recently, coach Kyle Shanahan said he’s “always been a fan” of Beckham, but Shanahan also said he’s happy with the receivers the team has. G.M. John Lynch has reiterated that message.
NBC Sports
Dave Ziegler: The frustration of the fan base is totally warranted
General Manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels inherited a Raiders team that had gone 10-7 and earned a Wild Card berth, despite a 2021 season filled with turmoil. They made big moves in the offseason, trading for receiver Davante Adams and signing edge rusher Chandler Jones. They signed edge rusher Maxx Crosby, receiver Hunter Renfrow, quarterback Derek Carr, and tight end Darren Waller to contract extensions.
NBC Sports
Why Mailata wasn't really as bad as he looked in Eagles' win over Texans
We're not used to seeing edge rushers tear right around Jordan Mailata like he was Antone Davis. The Eagles’ usually reliable left tackle gave up a couple third-quarter sacks to resurgent veteran edge rusher Jerry Hughes Thursday night. Hughes, the 34-year-old long-time Buffalo Bill, had two of the Texans’ four sacks in the Eagles’ 29-17 win in Houston.
NBC Sports
Robert Quinn played seven snaps for Eagles’ D, did not register any stats
The Eagles are easing defensive end Robert Quinn into their defense slowly. Quinn, the veteran pass rusher who arrived in a trade with the Bears last week, played just seven snaps for the Eagles’ defense on Thursday night. He also registered one snap on special teams. Quinn didn’t have any tackles or otherwise record any statistics in the box score.
NBC Sports
William Jackson III gave up per-game roster bonuses to facilitate trade to Steelers
William Jackson III wanted out of Washington, and he was willing to give up some money to move along. Jackson agreed to give up the per-game roster bonuses in his contract this year to facilitate his trade to Pittsburgh, according to Field Yates of ESPN. Those bonuses were for $44,000...
NBC Sports
Why Lynch OK with 49ers giving up hefty draft capital for CMC
Programming Note: Matt Maiocco's interview with John Lynch airs at 9:30 p.m. PT on Friday night during "49ers Game Plan" on NBC Sports Bay Area. The 49ers paid a hefty price in draft capital and on the financial side to acquire Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers last month. San...
NBC Sports
Michael Thomas having toe surgery, likely to miss rest of season
Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas hasn’t played since Week Three because of a toe injury and the Saints don’t expect to have him in the lineup again this year. Head coach Dennis Allen told reporters at a Thursday press conference that Thomas will be having surgery on his toe and that he will be placed on injured reserve. Allen said that the toe is dislocated and that the team believes he will miss the rest of the season as a result.
NBC Sports
Young: 49ers in 'perfect' spot behind unthreatening Seahawks
The 49ers enter their bye week as the second-place team in the NFC West with a .500 record through eight games. And when Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young looks at his former team’s current record, he sees no need to panic. In fact, it's quite the opposite. “This...
NBC Sports
Ryan Tannehill will travel to Kansas City, remains questionable
On Friday, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said quarterback Ryan Tannehill would be a game-time decision for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs. Though things can change on travel day, that’s not the case this week. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Tannehill will travel with the team to...
