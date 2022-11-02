ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Senior MPs pile pressure on Braverman to outline plan to fix migrant crisis

By Amy Gibbons
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HNWhU_0iwIjgum00

Four senior MPs have piled further pressure on the Home Secretary to explain how the Government will get to grips with the migrant crisis.

The parliamentary committee chairs have jointly written to Suella Braverman calling for clarity on how the Home Office will cut the number of treacherous small boat crossings and reduce “as a matter of urgency” the backlog in cases currently within the asylum system.

They also express their “deep concerns” over the “dire” conditions at the Manston asylum processing centre in Kent, asking what will be done to address the current situation and avoid overcrowding in future.

The letter states that reports in recent days suggest conditions have “substantially deteriorated” at Manston, and that “unacceptably long stays have increased, including for families and unaccompanied children”.

On Wednesday afternoon, a young girl threw a bottle containing a letter over the perimeter fence to a PA news agency photographer, claiming there were pregnant women and sick detainees at the facility.

The note, written in broken English and addressed to “journalists, organisations, everyone” appeared to suggest 50 families had been held there for more than 30 days.

In their letter to Ms Braverman, the committee chiefs call for clarity on what policies the Home Office has in place to address the conditions at the centre and ensure it does not face such overcrowding again.

They also say they are keen to understand how the department will cut the number of small boat arrivals, and reduce “as a matter of urgency” the backlog in cases currently within the asylum system.

The letter is signed by the chairs of the Home Affairs Committee, Justice Committee, Joint Committee on Human Rights and Women and Equalities Committee, and requests a response by November 16.

It follows a warning from council chiefs that Kent is at “breaking point” as a result of the migrant crisis, with the potential for disorder at Manston and the risk of far-right violence.

The leaders of 14 authorities wrote to the Home Secretary calling on the Government to stop using the county as an “easy fix for what is a national, strategic issue”, claiming they were under disproportionate pressure because of their location.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has described the migrant crisis as a “serious and escalating problem” and admitted that “not enough” asylum claims are being processed, but insisted the Government is getting a grip on the situation.

He has backed Ms Braverman’s handling of the issue, saying she has taken “significant steps” to address the problem of overcrowding at Manston.

Mr Sunak was challenged at PMQs by Sir Keir Starmer, who said responsibility for an asylum system which Ms Braverman described as “broken” lies with the Tories, who have been in power since 2010.

Around 40,000 migrants have crossed the Channel so far this year, with the Home Secretary criticised for warning of an “invasion” on the south coast.

Provisional Government figures to date show 39,913 people have arrived in the UK after making the journey.

The four committee chairs say in their letter to Ms Braverman that it “remains unclear” what Home Office processes and protocols are in place to improve conditions at Manston in the short term, and to deal with the backlog in asylum decisions.

They also call on the Home Secretary to provide assurances that physical searches and force are being used “only when proportionate and necessary”, after the Chief Inspector of Prisons found detainees at some short-term holding facilities were “searched too many times and not always with sufficient sensitivity”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Williamson faces inquiry over abusive messages to Tory chief whip

Cabinet Office minister Sir Gavin Williamson is facing an investigation over a series of abusive and threatening messages sent to the then Tory chief whip complaining he had been excluded from the Queen’s funeral.Sir Gavin, who was a backbencher at the time, accused Wendy Morton of using the death of the monarch to “punish” senior MPs who were out of favour with Liz Truss’s government.The exchange of messages, obtained by The Sunday Times, concluded with him saying: “Well let’s see how many more times you f*** us all over. There is a price for everything.”The paper said the then party...
The Independent

Starmer: Immigration not the solution to challenges in NHS

Sir Keir Starmer has said immigration is not the solution to solving the challenges facing the NHS.The Labour leader has said his party will not support open borders and will instead back a “fair” points-based system.He hit out at the crises facing the health sector as he accused the UK Government of “short-term fixes” and sticking “plasters over problems”.Speaking on BBC Scotland’s Sunday Show, Sir Keir was asked about the numbers he would like to reduce immigration to.He said: “What I would like to see is the numbers go down in some areas.“I think we are recruiting too many people...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak claims ‘roadmap’ to stop climate disaster despite UN warning that the world is way off course

Rishi Sunak is under fire for claiming that the world has charted a course to avoid catastrophic global heating despite experts warning that a temperature rise above 1.5C is now almost “inevitable”.As he set off for the crucial Cop27 summit, the prime minister argued that the pledges governments had made under the UK’s leadership to cut carbon emissions add up to a plan to avert disaster, if delivered.“When the world came together in Glasgow last year, nations agreed a historic roadmap for preventing catastrophic global warming,” Mr Sunak said. “It is more important than ever that we deliver on...
The Independent

Immigration officials target mosques, temples and churches to advise people to return home

Immigration enforcement officials are targeting places of worship to advise people with insecure statuses to go back to their countries of origin, The Independent has learned.Specialist teams from the Home Office have carried out more than 400 “community engagement surgeries” at temples, mosques, gurdwaras and churches over the past three years – a fourfold rise since 2019.In at least three instances last year, officials carried out immigration enforcement visits at places of worship that resulted in taking people directly to an airport, according to figures obtained via a Freedom of Information (FOI) Act request.Migrant groups and charities criticised the...
The Independent

Homeowners will never trust Tories again as mortgage bills soar, Ed Davey tells Sunak

Homeowners will never trust the Tories again as their mortgage bills soar, Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey will say, as he accuses Rishi Sunak of running scared of an election.In a speech delayed by the Queen’s death, the Lib Dem leader will also liken the prime minister and his chancellor to “bank robbers” as they prepare to unleash more big spending cuts.Sir Ed will argue it is “obvious” that the UK needs a general election after months of political chaos, accusing Mr Sunak of refusing to give voters the choice because he would be kicked out of No 10.The...
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia news – live: Summoned UK ambassador ambushed by protesters in Moscow

The British envoy to Russia has attended a meeting at Russia’s foreign ministry after it summoned her on the baseless accusation that Royal Navy personnel were involved in an alleged Ukrainian drone attack on its Black Sea Fleet.As Deborah Bronnert arrived at Russia’s foreign ministry at 10.30am on Thursday, she was ambushed by a small crowd chanting anti-British slogans and holding up placards, which read: “Britain is a terrorist state”.Other makeshift signs, emblazoned with crude drawings of the Union Jack flag, cups of tea, guns, Big Ben and red double decker buses, bore the words “No British terror” and...
The Independent

Detainees behind immigration centre violence ‘will be held to account’

A group of armed detainees behind the “violence and disorder” at a west London immigration centre during a power outage will be held to account, a minister has said.No one was injured during the “disturbance” incident at Harmondsworth detention centre near Heathrow Airport on Friday night, according to immigration minister Robert Jenrick.It is understood that a group of detainees left their rooms and went out into the courtyard area armed with various weaponry.None of the detainees left the premises during the incident, and they have since been returned to their rooms.The perpetrators of this disturbance will be held to account.Immigration...
The Independent

Tories no longer ‘the party of homeowners’, says Davey

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey will step up calls for an immediate general election, accusing the Conservatives of unleashing “chaos” on the economy.In a keynote address on Sunday, Sir Ed will say that after the turmoil of past weeks – with many families facing crippling increases in mortgage repayments – the Tories can never again claim to be “the party of homeowners”.He will call for the creation of a £3 billion mortgage protection fund – paid for by reversing cuts to the bank levy and bank surcharge – to assist families facing crippling increases in their repayments.Under the Lib...
The Independent

Riot police arrive at immigration centre after detainees cause ‘disturbance’ during power cut

Riot police were called to an immigration centre close to Heathrow airport this morning after a group of detainees armed with “various weaponry” caused a “disturbance” during a power cut.Footage broadcast by Sky News shows officers attending the incident at Harmondsworth detention centre.According to reports, the power cut which lasted for up to 24 hours, sparked a protest which saw around 100 people gather in the exercise yard.The incident comes as the government faces ongoing criticism over its handling of asylum seekers.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Driver flies across roundabout whilst fleeing police in Milton KeynesPolice tear gas protesters in Pakistan amid demonstrations after Imran Khan shootingFamily of teenager left in wheelchair after gang stabbing call for end to knife crime
The Independent

Riot police called to immigration centre as detainees armed with ‘various weaponry’

Riot police were called out to an immigration centre this morning after a group of detainees armed with “various weaponry” at an immigration centre caused a “disturbance” during a power cut.The outage sparked a protest which saw around 100 people gather in the exercise yard, according to reports. Metropolitan Police officers and HM Prison Service attended the incident at Harmondsworth detention centre near Heathrow airport, after the outage at 3am. It comes as the government faces ongoing criticism over its handling of asylum seekers after a group taken from the Manston processing centre was reportedly left “abandoned” in central...
The Independent

Raab to bring back British Bill of Rights in bid to curb migrant crossings

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is set to revive the British Bill of Rights as part of his Government’s strategy to deal with the crisis of migrant small boats crossing the English Channel.Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab said the legislation – giving the UK courts supremacy over the European Court of Human Rights – will will return to Parliament “in the coming weeks”.When it was introduced under then-premier Boris Johnson, ministers said it would prevent judges in the Strasbourg court from interfering in the Government’s controversial policy to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda to have their claims processed.The...
The Independent

Radical Hindu leader shot dead in full public view in India

A radical Hindu leader was shot dead on Friday in full public view in Punjab in north India, it was reported.Sudhir Suri, 58, head of the fundamentalist religious group called Hindu Shiv Sena, was shot in Amritsar, the local police said.In the past, Suri had been accused of making derogatory and blasphemous comments against Sikhism and the Sikh community.A senior police officer Arun Pal Singh told news agencies that “the assailant arrived on the spot and shot him dead in full public view”, adding that the radical leader had been shot several times.Police later said that a local shopkeeper, Sandeep...
The Independent

Sunak to tell world leaders there must be no ‘backsliding’ on climate change

Rishi Sunak will urge world leaders to move “further and faster” in transitioning away from damaging fossil fuels as he pledges to make the UK a “clean energy superpower”.The Prime Minister travels to Egypt on Sunday ahead of the Cop27 international climate change summit with a warning that tackling global warming is “fundamental” to future prosperity and security.In his address on Monday, he will argue the “shock” to the oil and gas markets caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine underlines the need to move to cheaper, cleaner and safer sources of energy.He will urge leaders assembled at the Red Sea...
The Independent

Ban on new onshore wind is costing billions, says Labour

A Government ban on new onshore wind farms is costing the country billions of pounds in higher energy charges, Labour has warned.The party said its plans – set out at its annual conference in Liverpool in September – to deliver a zero-carbon power system by 2030 would save £93 billion on energy bills by the end of the decade.Of that, the party said £15.8 billion would come from onshore wind – savings that would be lost as a result of the Conservatives’ 2015 effective ban on new onshore wind production.While onshore wind is considered to be one of the cheapest...
The Independent

Sunak announces extra bank holiday to mark King’s coronation

The Government has proclaimed an additional bank holiday to mark the coronation of the King next year.Downing Street said the holiday will fall on Monday May 8 following the coronation at Westminster Abbey two days earlier on Saturday May 6. It will take place across the UK.Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that – as was the case with the coronation of Queen Elizabeth in 1953 – it will be an opportunity for families and communities across the country to come together to celebrate.The coronation of a new monarch is a unique moment for our countryRishi SunakThe announcement follows calls from...
The Independent

Long weekend for Scots to celebrate King’s coronation

Scots will be able to celebrate the King’s coronation over a long weekend as an extra bank holiday to mark the occasion has been added to the calendar.The holiday will fall on May 8 following the coronation at Westminster Abbey two days earlier on May 6. It will take place across the UK.First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “The coronation will be an historic moment for Scotland, and the Scottish Government wants to give as many people as possible to join the celebrations.“Scotland will want to send its best wishes to His Majesty, King Charles III, and The Queen Consort.”Prime Minister...
The Independent

National Trust members reject motions attacking Pride and rewilding involvement

National Trust members have rejected motions criticising its involvement in Pride events and rewilding projects.More than 127,000 of the charity’s members voted on new proposals and council candidates at the Annual General Meeting on Saturday.The National Trust’s membership has been divided in recent years, with campaign group Restore Trust criticising the charity’s policies on social inclusion and rewilding.But the majority of members voted down a motion to condemn the National Trust’s participation in Pride events with 65% voting against it at the AGM.Meanwhile, 70% rejected a motion to criticise recent rewilding and re-wetting projects on National Trust farmland as well...
The Independent

What the papers say – November 6

The Sunday papers look at new plans for strikes and the latest from I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!The Observer leads on UK nurses’ vote in favour of industrial action over pay demands.Tomorrow’s front page pic.twitter.com/BcTmeipnpm— The Observer (@ObserverUK) November 5, 2022The Chancellor is planning a £10 billion “tax grab” from higher paid workers, according to The Sunday Telegraph.The Sunday Telegraph: Hunt plots £10bn tax grab from better off #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/WpsVOXH1Yt— George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) November 5, 2022The Sunday Express leads on the PM’s plan for an additional bank holiday celebrating the King.Sunday's Front Page: Rishi's extra bank...
The Independent

Nurses vote to strike in first ever national action as cost of living bites

The biggest nursing strike in NHS history will take place before Christmas in a dispute about pay that is raging across the health service.It would be the first national strike in the history of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), which is campaigning for a pay rise of 5 per cent above inflation, as reported by The Observer.A union source told the newspaper: “This will see the majority of services taken out, and picket lines across the country.”Although counting is still under way, it is understood that RCN officials believe enough members have voted for winter industrial action which is...
The Independent

The Independent

907K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy