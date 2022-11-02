ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga County, NY

WNYT

Police arrest 26-year-old for North Adams homicide

A 26-year-old woman has been arrested for murdering her grandmother in North Adams. According to the Northern Berkshire District Court, Kelsie Cote of North Adams murdered her 74-year-grandmother, Doris Cote, on Monday night. North Adams Police say they received a 911 call on Tuesday from a relative, who had found...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
WNYT

Pair sentenced in Colonie Motel 6 shooting

Two people were sentenced Thursday in a deadly shooting in Colonie. Xiaa Price died in the May 2021 shooting at Motel 6 on Curry Road. Paul Streeks, 25, received 25 years to life in prison and Kenneth Spencer, 46, received eight years in prison. Both also received five years of post-release supervision.
WNYT

Police make arrest in HVCC stabbing

Police have made an arrest in Thursday’s stabbing at Hudson Valley Community College. Zymiere Walton, 20, was arrested in Albany. He is now charged with first-degree assault and first-degree robbery. Investigators say the stabbing – in the B3 lot – is being investigated as part of a domestic dispute....
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Arrest made in connection with August Rotterdam crash

State police have made an arrest that stems from an August car crash. Troopers responded to I-890 in the town of Rotterdam on August 25 for a one-car crash. Once they arrived, the driver was gone. The driver, Bryan Gaudio, 40, left his wallet and multiple stolen credit cards in...
ROTTERDAM, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Johnstown man pleads guilty to drug conspiracy

U.S. Attorney Carla B. Freedman reports Dion Underwood, 45 of Johnstown, pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute heroin and cocaine in Albany. Freedman reports Underwood admitted that between January and December 2021, he planned with others to sell heroin and cocaine in the Capital Region.
JOHNSTOWN, NY
WNYT

Washington County woman accused of assaulting EMT

A woman from Washington County is accused of assaulting an EMT who was trying to administer aid. State police tell NewsChannel 13 that Amanda Emery from Jackson hit and spit on the EMT. This all allegedly happened while the EMT was trying to administer aid. Emery was arrested and is...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Man sentenced in Rensselaer County hammer attack

A man accused of attacking another person with a hammer is going to prison. Duncan Maclean was sentenced to eight and a half years in prison Wednesday in Rensselaer County Court. He pleaded guilty to one count of attempted assault in connection with the attack in 2017. Maclean also faces...
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
newportdispatch.com

Man busted for stealing beer in Fair Haven

FAIR HAVEN — A 31-year-old man was arrested for retail theft in Fair Haven on Sunday. Authorities say they were notified of a theft at Tennybrook on Main Street. Police say that Justin T. Schroeder allegedly grabbed two 12-packs of Labatt’s beer and fled the store without paying for it.
FAIR HAVEN, VT
NEWS10 ABC

Albany High School no longer in Lockout

According to the Albany High School Facebook page, Albany High School implemented lockout procedures as 10:20 a.m., November 4. Albany High School states there is a report of a person with a knife outside of the building.
ALBANY, NY

