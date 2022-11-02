Read full article on original website
Greenfield man allegedly shoots at house
A Greenfield man is in county lockup after he allegedly shot towards a house with an illegal handgun, according to a press release from the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.
Teacher pleaded guilty in Sand Creek Middle School Case
District Attorney P. David Soares announced on November 4, Patrick Morgan pleaded guilty to the charges against him. Morgan was charged for installing cameras in the bathrooms at Sand Creek Middle School.
Troy man gets maximum sentence for DWI with child in car
A Troy man got the maximum sentence for driving while drug impaired with a 6-year old child in the car. Troy Cassell Jr. was sentenced in Saratoga County Court to 1 1/3 to four years in state prison for violating what’s known as Leandra’s Law. A jury convicted...
Police arrest 26-year-old for North Adams homicide
A 26-year-old woman has been arrested for murdering her grandmother in North Adams. According to the Northern Berkshire District Court, Kelsie Cote of North Adams murdered her 74-year-grandmother, Doris Cote, on Monday night. North Adams Police say they received a 911 call on Tuesday from a relative, who had found...
Wilton contractor accused of stealing deposit
State Police arrested Jeffery R. Stone, 56 of Wilton on November 4. Stone was allegedly involved in taking a deposit for contracted work and failing to start on the agreed work.
Three arrested after Cohoes police search apartment
Cohoes Police Department arrested three individuals on the morning of November 4. The arrests were made after a months-long investigation into drug activity according to Cohoes police.
Pair sentenced in Colonie Motel 6 shooting
Two people were sentenced Thursday in a deadly shooting in Colonie. Xiaa Price died in the May 2021 shooting at Motel 6 on Curry Road. Paul Streeks, 25, received 25 years to life in prison and Kenneth Spencer, 46, received eight years in prison. Both also received five years of post-release supervision.
Albany man accused of calling in fake emergency to draw cops away from assault
An Albany man is accused of faking a shots fired incident to draw police away from the scene where he assaulted a woman. Bilal Turner grabbed a woman by the throat and choked her, say police. Turner was gone when officers arrived, but police say he then called police to...
2 sentenced to prison for 2021 Motel 6 homicide
Two men have been sentenced for their role in a 2021 homicide at a Motel 6 in Colonie.
Drug-impaired driver receives sentence for Saratoga crash
A Schuylerville man has been sentenced after he was convicted of driving under the influence of drugs with a child in the car.
Schenectady man sentenced after fatal 2021 hit and run
A Schenectady man was sentenced on Wednesday to one-and-a-half to four-and-a-half years in prison for a deadly hit-and-run last year.
Police make arrest in HVCC stabbing
Police have made an arrest in Thursday’s stabbing at Hudson Valley Community College. Zymiere Walton, 20, was arrested in Albany. He is now charged with first-degree assault and first-degree robbery. Investigators say the stabbing – in the B3 lot – is being investigated as part of a domestic dispute....
Arrest made in connection with August Rotterdam crash
State police have made an arrest that stems from an August car crash. Troopers responded to I-890 in the town of Rotterdam on August 25 for a one-car crash. Once they arrived, the driver was gone. The driver, Bryan Gaudio, 40, left his wallet and multiple stolen credit cards in...
Albany man sentenced to 8 years in prison for firearm possession
An Albany man was sentenced to eight years in prison Thursday for two separate instances of unlawfully possessing a firearm as a previously convicted felon.
Johnstown man pleads guilty to drug conspiracy
U.S. Attorney Carla B. Freedman reports Dion Underwood, 45 of Johnstown, pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute heroin and cocaine in Albany. Freedman reports Underwood admitted that between January and December 2021, he planned with others to sell heroin and cocaine in the Capital Region.
Washington County woman accused of assaulting EMT
A woman from Washington County is accused of assaulting an EMT who was trying to administer aid. State police tell NewsChannel 13 that Amanda Emery from Jackson hit and spit on the EMT. This all allegedly happened while the EMT was trying to administer aid. Emery was arrested and is...
Man sentenced in Rensselaer County hammer attack
A man accused of attacking another person with a hammer is going to prison. Duncan Maclean was sentenced to eight and a half years in prison Wednesday in Rensselaer County Court. He pleaded guilty to one count of attempted assault in connection with the attack in 2017. Maclean also faces...
Man busted for stealing beer in Fair Haven
FAIR HAVEN — A 31-year-old man was arrested for retail theft in Fair Haven on Sunday. Authorities say they were notified of a theft at Tennybrook on Main Street. Police say that Justin T. Schroeder allegedly grabbed two 12-packs of Labatt’s beer and fled the store without paying for it.
Man charged with murder in Schenectady case
A man was arrested on Monday for his alleged connection to a murder that happened in Schenectady on May 30.
Albany High School no longer in Lockout
According to the Albany High School Facebook page, Albany High School implemented lockout procedures as 10:20 a.m., November 4. Albany High School states there is a report of a person with a knife outside of the building.
