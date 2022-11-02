ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Car Brands in America

The U.S. auto industry continues to struggle with poor sales. In September, just over 1 million cars were sold in the United States, a nearly 30% decline compared to five years prior. The effects of COVID and the more recent inflationary period have kept Americans away from the dealership lots and have also caused supply […]
TheStreet

GM Makes Another Huge and Risky Bet

General Motors (GM) and its premium Cadillac brand are taking a huge risk. The Detroit giant is doing what no other American electric-vehicle manufacturer - not even market leader Tesla (TSLA) -- has dared do so far: attacking the ultraluxury segment. The automaker and Cadillac have just disclosed the model-year...
Jennifer Geer

Hobby Lobby's founder gives away his company: What does it mean for Hobby Lobby stores?

"Wealth is a curse," said David Green. Image by DangApricot, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Hobby Lobby is famous for its crafts supplies, unique finds, and also, its somewhat unusual (at least in America) business practices. When other stores are open 24/7, Hobby Lobby, founded by David Green, is closed on Sundays, only stays open until 8 PM, and doesn't carry spooky Halloween decorations. They also recently raised their minimum wage to $18.50 per hour.
TheStreet

Jeep Quietly Leaves Huge Market

It is an adventure that ends in total anonymity. Jeep, the iconic all-terrain brand in the automotive industry, has just quietly left one of the most important automotive markets: China. The Asian giant is the biggest automobile market in the world in competition with the United States. Automotive brands and...
24/7 Wall St.

The 10 Most Affordable Cars in the U.S.

Supply chain issues in the auto market have hurt dealers and car buyers this year, with prices. Dealers often have few vehicles, and the small number they get often go to customers within days. Manufacturers have shuttered assembly lines, and their bottom lines have been affected. In addition to car shortage, another new wrinkle for […]
Fortune

The top 5-year CD rates for November 2022

We ranked our top 10 five-year CDs for you to consider on the heels of the Fed’s latest rate increase. When you’re looking for a place to park your cash, there are several types of savings vehicles you can consider that will not only keep your money safe, but help it grow at a faster rate. One popular account type: a certificate of deposit (CD). These accounts are usually offered at most banks and credit unions and come in all shapes and sizes.
Truth About Cars

Volkswagen Group Pulls Twitter Advertising

Earlier this week, General Motors pulled its Twitter advertising. Now Volkswagen Auto Group is following suit. The company is recommending that its brands pause advertising on Twitter for the time being. "We are closely monitoring the situation and will decide about next steps depending on its evolvement," Volkswagen Auto Group...
insideevs.com

US: Ford More Than Doubled BEV Sales In October 2022

In October, the total sales of Ford and Lincoln vehicles in the US decreased by 10% year-over-year to 158,327, as the company is still struggling to solve production constraints (demand remains strong). Ford sales: 151,131 (down 9.8%) and 1,468,705 (down 2.0%) Lincoln sales: 7,196 (down 13.8%) and 70,116 (down 5.6%)
TheStreet

Amazon Leads Tsunami of Terrible Tech News

It's a tsunami of bad news coming from tech. For two years the covid-19 pandemic saw tech-sector saw at least some growth as the rest of the world ground to a halt. People interacted only through the tech companies' products and services. Now the economy is slowing, and the game...
Truth About Cars

Carvana Lost $500 Million Last Quarter

Carvana – the used vehicle retailer with giant automotive vending machines – has reported that it suffered a $508 million net loss for the third quarter of 2022. Combined with the $945 million it bled through the first half of the year, the business is upside down for nearly $1.5 billion and we’ve still got three months left.

