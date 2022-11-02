Frito-Lay Is Getting Everyone Hyped . . . for Smaller Snacks?

Photo: Frito-Lay North America

If you're tired of companies SECRETLY shrinking the amount you're getting in your snack foods . . . this might be refreshing: Frito-Lay is openly HYPING their shrinkage. (???)

Yesterday, Frito-Lay officially unveiled its new Frito-Lay Minis, which are "bite-sized versions" of their snacks. They're packaged in an "easy-to-pour canister," which looks like a Pringles can.

For now, there are six snack Minis available: Doritos Nacho Cheese . . . Doritos Cool Ranch . . . Cheetos Cheddar . . . Cheetos Flamin Hot . . . SunChips Harvest Cheddar . . . and SunChips Garden Salsa.

The Minis are now available at select stores nationwide, after first popping up in several markets a couple weeks ago. Each one costs $2.79.