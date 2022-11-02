Sienna Miller Asked for Equal Pay After Being ‘Offered Less Than Half’ of Male Co-Star’s Salary, Producer Said: ‘F— Off’

Sienna Miller revealed in a new interview with British Vogue (via IndieWire ) that she was told by a producer to “fuck off” when she asked for equal pay to her male co-star on a Broadway production. Miller did not name the project, noting she didn’t “want to be mean,” but she’s only starred on Broadway in “Cabaret” (2014) and “After Miss Julie” (2009). The actor said she was being “offered less than half” of what her male co-star was being paid.

“I said to the producer, who was extremely powerful, it’s not about money — it’s about fairness and respect, thinking they’d come back and say, ‘Of course, of course.’ But they didn’t,” Miller said. “They just said, ‘Well fuck off then.’”

Miller called the interaction a “pivotal moment” in her career because at first she “felt terrible about myself and embarrassed” and then later came to her senses and realized she had “every right to be equally subsidized for the work that I would have done.”

“[Actors who are] 10 years younger have the word ‘no’ in their language in a way that I didn’t,” Miller continued, reflecting on how the industry has changed. “[Now] if you say, ‘I don’t feel comfortable’ in front of any form of executive, they’re shitting their pants. You’re included in a conversation about your level of comfort. It’s changed everything.”

Miller previously had to contend with unequal pay during the making of “21 Bridges,” the 2019 crime thriller in which she starred opposite Chadwick Boseman. After Boseman passed away in 2020, Miller came forward and revealed that Boseman had reallocated part of his salary to her in order to ensure she was equally paid.

“It is unfathomable to imagine another man in that town behaving that graciously or respectfully,” Miller told Esquire magazine about Boseman’s act. “It was about the most astounding thing that I’ve experienced. That kind of thing just doesn’t happen. He said, ‘You’re getting paid what you deserve, and what you’re worth.’ In the aftermath of this I’ve told other male actor friends of mine that story and they all go very very quiet and go home and probably have to sit and think about things for a while.”

Miller recently starred in the Netflix series “Anatomy of a Scandal.” Her upcoming projects include Kevin Costner’s next directorial feature “Horizon.”