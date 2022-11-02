ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Sienna Miller Asked for Equal Pay After Being ‘Offered Less Than Half’ of Male Co-Star’s Salary, Producer Said: ‘F— Off’

By Zack Sharf
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lxr25_0iwIivno00

Sienna Miller revealed in a new interview with British Vogue (via IndieWire ) that she was told by a producer to “fuck off” when she asked for equal pay to her male co-star on a Broadway production. Miller did not name the project, noting she didn’t “want to be mean,” but she’s only starred on Broadway in “Cabaret” (2014) and “After Miss Julie” (2009). The actor said she was being “offered less than half” of what her male co-star was being paid.

“I said to the producer, who was extremely powerful, it’s not about money — it’s about fairness and respect, thinking they’d come back and say, ‘Of course, of course.’ But they didn’t,” Miller said. “They just said, ‘Well fuck off then.’”

Miller called the interaction a “pivotal moment” in her career because at first she “felt terrible about myself and embarrassed” and then later came to her senses and realized she had “every right to be equally subsidized for the work that I would have done.”

“[Actors who are] 10 years younger have the word ‘no’ in their language in a way that I didn’t,” Miller continued, reflecting on how the industry has changed. “[Now] if you say, ‘I don’t feel comfortable’ in front of any form of executive, they’re shitting their pants. You’re included in a conversation about your level of comfort. It’s changed everything.”

Miller previously had to contend with unequal pay during the making of “21 Bridges,” the 2019 crime thriller in which she starred opposite Chadwick Boseman. After Boseman passed away in 2020, Miller came forward and revealed that Boseman had reallocated part of his salary to her in order to ensure she was equally paid.

“It is unfathomable to imagine another man in that town behaving that graciously or respectfully,” Miller told Esquire magazine about Boseman’s act. “It was about the most astounding thing that I’ve experienced. That kind of thing just doesn’t happen. He said, ‘You’re getting paid what you deserve, and what you’re worth.’ In the aftermath of this I’ve told other male actor friends of mine that story and they all go very very quiet and go home and probably have to sit and think about things for a while.”

Miller recently starred in the Netflix series “Anatomy of a Scandal.” Her upcoming projects include Kevin Costner’s next directorial feature “Horizon.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Daniel Radcliffe Says Speaking Out Against J.K. Rowling Was ‘Important’: ‘Not Everybody in the Franchise’ Shares Her Beliefs

At the height of backlash against J.K. Rowling over her views on the transgender community, “Harry Potter” star Daniel Radcliffe published an open letter in which he proclaimed, “Transgender women are women.” In a new interview with IndieWire, Radcliffe opened up about why he decided to speak out publicly against the author who essentially gave him his acting career. “The reason I felt very, very much as though I needed to say something when I did was because, particularly since finishing ‘Potter,’ I’ve met so many queer and trans kids and young people who had a huge amount of identification with...
Variety

John Mellencamp Implores Artists to Speak Out Against Antisemitism at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: ‘Silence Is Complicity’

To great applause, John Mellencamp took the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame stage to introduce attorney Allen Grubman and used the opportunity to decry antisemitism and implore his fellow artists “to speak out against all forms bigotry and hatred.” Grubman, Mellencamp’s longtime attorney, was inducted in the Hall of Fame with the Ahmet Ertegun award, recognizing his decades of work in the music business. Mellencamp has been a client since 1982. Mellencamp described himself as a “gentile” who took to heart the hateful rhetoric being directed at Jewish people in the wake of remarks make by Kanye West, who now...
Variety

Dave Chappelle Set to Return as Host of ‘Saturday Night Live’

Comedian Dave Chappelle is set to make a return visit as host of “Saturday Night Live,” taking the helm for the episode that will follow next week’s mid-term elections. “SNL” confirmed on-air Saturday that the controversial comedian is on tap to host the Nov. 12 edition, which lands four days after the nation goes to the polls for federal, state and local elections. Rap duo Black Star will join Chappelle as music guest, NBC revealed. Chappelle’s return follows the pattern of him taking on post-election hosting duties set since his first visit to the show in 2016 and his return in 2020. Chappelle...
Variety

Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor Unable to Attend Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Due to Health Setback

Original Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor was unable to attend tonight’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Los Angeles honoring the group, as the guitarist has been battling health issues related to Stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer.  During their induction into the Rock Hall at the Microsoft Theater, Duran Duran revealed that Taylor, diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer four years ago, suffered a setback from the diagnosis that would not allow him to travel to L.A. from Ibiza, Spain. The band honored Taylor during the ceremony reading portions of an acceptance speech letter. “Just over four years ago I was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Big Star ‘#1 Record’ 50th Anniversary Concert in L.A. Has Jody Stephens and Guests Reviving a Rock Classic That Very Slowly Got Its Due

“I never travel too far / Without a little Big Star,” Paul Westerberg of the Replacements famously once sang, getting children by the millions — or at least hundreds of thousands — to check out an under-appreciated band of the ’70s in the 1980s. If you want to hear Big Star’s music played live, that generally involves traveling very far, in a time machine. But not in Los Angeles tonight, where Jody Stephens, the sole surviving original member, will join up with a cast of estimable singers and musicians to present a full evening of Big Star songs, including a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ Review: A World War I Drama That’s Dutifully Competent and Dull

It’s a reality of modern war films — or, at least, the good ones — that they tend to be horrifying and exciting at the same time. You could say that’s a contradiction that grows out of the kinetic, larger-than-life nature of the movie medium. Or you could say it’s a truth that expresses something fundamental about war: that the very reason war persists, for all its terror and destruction and death, is that there’s something in human nature that is drawn to war. The movies, in their way, act this out for us. Once again, though, I’m speaking of the...
Variety

Hilary Duff, Diane Warren and More Remember Aaron Carter: ‘You Had a Charm That Was Absolutely Effervescent’

Hilary Duff, Diane Warren, Tyler Hilton, Johnnie Guilbert and more celebrities are remembering Aaron Carter in light of his death, sharing tributes on social media. The former “I Want Candy” singer was died Saturday in his Lancaster, Calif. home. He was 34 years old. Carter first gained recognition as a young pop star in the 90’s. After releasing his self-titled debut album in 1997, he made his first solo appearance as the opening act for his brother Nick Carter’s band, the Backstreet Boys, in Berlin, Germany. Signing with Jive Records, Carter’s star quickly skyrocketed with the release of his next albums...
LANCASTER, CA
Variety

Prop. 28 Appears Poised to Pass With Entertainment Industry Backing

A California ballot measure that would pump $1 billion a year into arts and music education appears poised to pass by a wide margin, according to a poll released Friday. The initiative, Proposition 28, is leading by a margin of 69% to 31%, according to the USC Schwarzenegger Institute-USC Price California Issues Poll. Numerous artists and entertainment companies have lent their support to the initiative, which was spearheaded by Austin Beutner, the former superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District. “We’re in a very good position,” Beutner said in an interview. “People see the merits of providing arts and music education without...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Variety

David Davis, Comedy Writer Who Co-Created ‘Bob Newhart Show‘ and ’Taxi,’ Dies at 86

David Davis, a veteran comedy writer who co-created the indelible ensemble comedies “The Bob Newhart Show” and “Taxi,” died Nov. 4 in Los Angeles. He was 86 years old. Davis’ death was confirmed Saturday by his daughter, Samantha Davis-Friedman. Survivors also include his wife of many decades, “Rhoda” star Julie Kavner, now best known as the voice of Marge Simpson.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘Manifest’ Creator Jeff Rake Breaks Down Season 4’s Biggest Twists in a Spoiler-Filled QA

Spoiler alert: This article discusses all plot points from the first 10 episodes of Season 4 of “Manifest.” The first 10 episodes of “Manifest’s” fourth season have now dropped on Netflix, after a labored birth in which the show was rescued by the streamer after NBC canceled it in May 2021. And naturally, the show’s mysteries deepen. After catching up with the survivors of Flight 828, Variety spoke with “Manifest” creator Jeff Rake, who broke down all of the twists and turns — and gave a preview of the show’s upcoming final 10 episodes. The last shot in this batch of episodes...
Variety

Actor Aaron Poole Shares First Details of Feature Directing Debut, the Arthouse Road Movie ‘Dada’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Canadian actor and filmmaker Aaron Poole shared the first details of his arthouse father-daughter road movie “Dada” with Variety this week, shortly after wrapping principal photography of the film on Manitoulin Island, located north of Toronto in Lake Huron. Working steadily in North American TV (“Most Dangerous Game”) and film (“Stardust,” “The Empty Man”) since the late 1990s, Poole, a classically trained actor, stepped behind the camera for his Toronto-premiering “Oracle” (2020), which was nominated for best narrative short at Slamdance and won the top prize at Montreal’s Festival Du Nouveau Cinéma. In “Dada,” Poole’s feature directorial debut, James Gilbert (“Saw VI,”...
Variety

Lionsgate Hires Nasim Cambron as Executive Vice President of Worldwide Publicity

Lionsgate has hired Nasim Cambron as executive vice president of worldwide publicity. The decision was announced Friday by JP Richards and Keri Moore, president and co-president of marketing for the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. In her role, Cambron will report to Moore, supervising film public relations for the company. “Nasim brings vast expertise and noted publicity success in every kind of film, from tentpole titles to genre pictures to award contenders; with each, we have been impressed with her bold, innovative campaigns that reach each film’s core audience as well as diverse and underserved communities,” Richard and Moore said in a...
Variety

Alief Rolls Out Sales on ‘Runner,’ ‘Songs for a Fox,’ ‘Strawberry Mansion’ (EXCLUSIVE)

France-U.K. sales-production-distribution house Alief has closed sales on a broad slate of titles whose roll-out underscores the longevity of current sales cycles, even on high-profile breakout titles.  Alief has licensed Sundance sci-fi “Strawberry Mansion” to France’s Universcine for digital, SVOD and broadcast distribution in French-speaking territories.  From U.S. scribe-helmers Kentucker Audley and Albert Birney (“Sylvio”), the film is currently on a day-and-date release in the U.K. via Bulldog Distribution. It was opened by Music Box in the U.S. while Draka Distribution closed Italy during this year’s Berlin European Film Market.  Set in a none-too-distant future where the state taxes citizens’ dreams, “Strawberry Mansion”...
Variety

Box Office: ‘Black Adam’ Staying on Top in Quiet Weekend

“Black Adam” is still atop the hierarchy of power at the box office. The Warner Bros. release looks to claim the top spot on domestic charts again in its third weekend, staying ahead of new release “One Piece Film: Red.” The DC film earned an additional $4.7 million on Friday, down 37% from its numbers one week ago. “Black Adam,” which hasn’t faced much major competition since its release in October, is expected to put up a healthy hold, expanding its domestic gross beyond $120 million. It’ll be the Dwayne Johnson film’s last round ruling the box office, with Marvel’s “Black...
Variety

Paul Presburger Exits Hispanic Showbiz Leader Pantelion, Spanish-Language Streamer Pantaya

Paul Presburger, who served as CEO of Hispanic showbiz leader Pantelion Films and Spanish-language streaming service Pantaya, is leaving after serving more than a decade at the helm. Presburger will be focusing on Globalgate Entertainment, the international production and co-financing company he co-founded six years ago, where he will be working on a slate of new projects, including a number of them for TelevisaUnivision’s new two-tiered streaming service, ViX. His move comes a month after TelevisaUnivision acquired Pantelion Films and Pantaya from Hemisphere Media Group in a bid to bolster the programming assets of ViX and its premium service counterpart, ViX+. Presburger is...
Variety

Dolphin Medien Acquires German Rights for Sci-Fi Thriller ‘I’ll Be Watching’ (EXCLUSIVE)

German distributor Dolphin Medien has acquired the German Europe rights for the sci-fi thriller “I’ll Be Watching,” repped by Iuvit Media Sales at the AFM. The film is directed by Erik Bernard (“Free Dead or Alive”), and stars “The 100” stars Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley, along with Bryan Batt (“12 Years a Slave”), David Keith (“An Officer and a Gentleman”), Hannah Fierman (“VHS”), and Seth Michaels (“Red Notice”). After her tech genius husband (Morley) leaves on a work trip, Julie (Taylor), still mourning the loss of her sister, is trapped in their new, isolated home and must fight her own fears...
Variety

‘The Crown‘ Actor Prasanna Puwanarajah, ’Line of Duty’ Creator Jed Mercurio Team on ITV Adaptation of Pandemic Bestseller ‘Breathtaking’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Prasanna Puwanarajah, who stars as Martin Bashir on season 5 of “The Crown,” is working again with “Line of Duty” creator Jed Mercurio, this time on an adaptation of Rachel Clarke’s pandemic-themed bestseller “Breathtaking.” The book is being developed as a three-part as-yet-untitled drama for U.K. broadcaster ITV, Puwanarajah, who was formerly a doctor with the U.K.’s National Health Service (NHS), as was Mercurio, told Variety. Clarke is writing the drama with Puwanarajah and Mercurio. Set during the time when the U.K. was being ravaged by COVID-19, Clarke’s book provides an insider’s look at the pandemic from a hospital doctor’s point of...
Variety

‘Tulsa King,’ ‘The Calling,’ ‘1923’ Among SkyShowtime Content Slate – Global Bulletin

STREAMING Series “Tulsa King,” “1923,” “Funny Woman,” “Mayor of Kingstown” Season 2, “Rabbit Hole,” “Ripley,” “Three Women” and “Lioness” and blockbuster films “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Jurassic World Dominion,” “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” “The Northman,” “Downton Abbey: A New Era,” “Nope,” “Ambulance” and “The Bad Guys” are among the content slate revealed by streamer SkyShowtime at a launch event in Amsterdam. The content is specific to Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Netherlands and Portugal, where SkyShowtime is now available. SkyShowtime will continue its roll out across Spain, Andorra and central and eastern Europe over the coming months and through Q1 2023 and ultimately...
Variety

‘The Crown’s’ Diana-Divorce Season Is Its Weakest Yet: TV Review

The fourth season of “The Crown,” in 2020, seemed finally to crack the case of how to depict Queen Elizabeth II: in opposition. Writer Peter Morgan is inexorably drawn to the sovereign, and does his best work with her when she’s in one-on-one conflict. Previously, he depicted Tony Blair pushing her toward change in the film “The Queen”; Blair is among the prime ministers whose relationships with Her Majesty build towards a prismatic portrait in the stage play “The Audience.” And on television, in showing the Queen’s 1980s as shadowed by her vexed relationships with Princess Diana and Margaret Thatcher,...
Variety

Variety

89K+
Followers
63K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy