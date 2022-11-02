ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Report: Ben Simmons’s Name Included in Nets Trade Talks

By Dan Lyons
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aXKK2_0iwIiuv500

Trade rumors are popping up as Brooklyn looks to save its season after a brutal start.

The Nets are just eight games into the 2022–23 NBA season, but by any metric, the first 10% of the year has been an abject failure. Coach Steve Nash was fired after a 2–5 start to the year , and Brooklyn followed the surprising news by coughing up a game late to the Bulls, falling 108–99 after being outscored 31–19 in the fourth quarter.

Time will tell if the team’s coaching change will get the talented roster—which features three-star players in Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons —back on track, but general manager Sean Marks indicated that an overhaul in that department could also be coming.

“I’ll be the first to tell you, there’s certainly holes. We’re not a finished product,” Marks said of the Nets roster Tuesday. “We’re not playing up to our expectations, the way we should be.”

Now, according to SNY’s Ian Begley , Simmons’s name has come up in trade talks as Brooklyn desperately seeks to upgrade its roster around Durant and Irving.

Begley reports that ahead of Saturday’s loss to the Pacers, which seems to have been the final straw for Nash’s tenure, the Nets “had been in cursory talks with one Western Conference team about a deal that would return a veteran shooter,” and that Simmons’s “name came up in the talks.”

Begley says that the team is “said to be aggressive in its pursuit of perimeter shooting,” though “it’s unclear if talks advanced past the cursory stage.” For the basketball gifts that Simmons has displayed during the best of his NBA career, shooting remains a giant hole and has presented lineup issues when he shares the floor with talented young center Nic Claxton, also a non-shooter.

Nadkarni: The Nets Have Reached a New Low

Simmons’s play has been a major issue for Brooklyn. Returning to the court after missing the entire 2021–22 season as he dealt with mental health concerns and then, after being traded from the 76ers to the Nets with a back injury, the three-time All-Star has struggled on both ends of the floor with his new team.

Simmons is averaging 6.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game for Brooklyn, all career lows. A 15.7 points per game scorer over his career, Simmons hasn’t broken double-digits in six appearances this season.

Potential Simmons trade talks come at a time when Brooklyn deals with mounting scandals, between Irving’s sharing of an antisemitic film on social media and lack of remorse thereof , and the team’s impending hire of suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka . The Nets are currently finalizing a deal to bring their former assistant over from Boston to take over the franchise, sources tell Sports Illustrated .

Sources tell SI that Udoka’s suspension stems from an inappropriate relationship with a female staffer. ESPN has reported that an independent law firm found Udoka used crude language with a female subordinate before the start of an inappropriate workplace relationship.

The Nets return to play on Friday at the Wizards.

More NBA Coverage:

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
OK! Magazine

Keeping Their Distance? La La Anthony & Ex Carmelo Anthony Didn't Cross Paths At Opening Of Athlete's Club

How awkward! On Wednesday, November 2, La La Anthony continued to show her unwavering support for ex-husband Carmelo Anthony by attending the opening of 9 Jones, a new NYC club he's an investor in. However, her kind gesture may have gone unnoticed, as an eyewitness exclusively discloses to OK! that the NBA star didn't stop by until after she left!"Carmelo was supposed to stop by but he never did. La La came around 9 and she left around 9:45," the onlooker spills of the star's quick visit. "She went directly into the back of the restaurant where they have a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to shocking Kyle Schwarber comments

Just one day after a hot offensive performance, the Philadelphia Phillies went ice cold at the plate during Wednesday’s loss to the Houston Astros in Game Four of the World Series as the Astros threw a combined no-hitter in the game – just the second no-hitter in World Series history. But despite the historic performance from the Astros, Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber isn’t dwelling on it.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
hotnewhiphop.com

Shaq Is Sick Of Watching Ben Simmons

Shaq is just like the rest of us. Ben Simmons has not been good for the Brooklyn Nets this season, and it has been difficult to watch him struggle. After not playing a single game last season, fans thought that Simmons would come back hungry, wanting to prove himself. Unfortunately, that has not been the case.
BROOKLYN, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos

Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway

The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
DALLAS, TX
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

107K+
Followers
42K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy