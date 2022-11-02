ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commanders Fan’s Obituary Trashes Embattled Owner Dan Snyder

A deceased Washington fan wished for nothing more than for Dan Snyder to sell the team.

Even in death, one Commanders fan is making his distaste for owner Dan Snyder known.

James Darr Jr. of Grasonville, Md., died on Oct. 11 of natural causes at age 67. In his memory, his children made sure to prominently mention his love for the team and disdain for Snyder in his obituary . In addition to describing his fondness for horse racing and Washington-area sports teams, the obit takes a stern jab at the embattled owner.

“He was a lifelong fan of all things related to DC sports, with the exception of Daniel Snyder, who he often referred to by names and in terms which cannot be printed here,” part of the obituary reads. “Along with the health and happiness of his family and friends, he wished for nothing more than for Snyder to sell the Washington Commanders .”

Darr’s son, James, told Fox 5 DC that Snyder’s ownership of the team was a frequent topic of discussion for his father and that the family decided to immortalize his thoughts on the topic.

“He always wanted some way to tell [Snyder], always wanted some way to let him know how badly he didn’t like him and how it wasn’t going to work out,” the younger Darr told Fox 5 DC. “If we could do something that let my great-great-grandchildren know something about him in a couple hundred years, I think this is what he’d want them to know.”

Coincidentally, it was reported Wednesday that Snyder and his wife, Tanya, have hired Bank of America as a possible precursor to selling the franchise .

Dan Snyder also is facing investigations by the NFL and the House Committee on Oversight and Reform regarding workplace misconduct within the franchise. The NFL first launched an investigation into the Commanders after a July 2020 report by The Washington Post detailed accounts from 15 former female employees alleging sexual harassment by various staffers over the course of 18 years.

Snyder bought the team in 1999. It has made six playoff appearances during his stewardship, compiling a 2–6 postseason record in that time.

