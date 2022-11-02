ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Shots fired near Freedom Prep High

By Autumn Scott
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Freedom Prep High School in Whitehaven was on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after shots were fired near the school.

Memphis Police said officers responded to the shots fired call in the 800 block of Brownlee Road around 1:35 p.m.

They said property was struck by gunfire but no one was injured.

The school was placed on lockdown as MPD conducted an investigation in the area. The investigation is ongoing.

WREG will update as more information becomes available.

WATN Local Memphis

Shots fired near school in Whitehaven leads to lockdown

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Shots fired in a Whitehaven neighborhood led to a lockdown at a school Wednesday afternoon. Memphis Police said about 1:35 p.m., officers responded to a call about shots being fired in the 800 block of Brownlee Rd., not far from Freedom Prep High School. MPD investigators said property was hit by gunfire, but no one was injured.
MEMPHIS, TN
