Shots fired near Freedom Prep High

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Freedom Prep High School in Whitehaven was on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after shots were fired near the school.

Memphis Police said officers responded to the shots fired call in the 800 block of Brownlee Road around 1:35 p.m.

They said property was struck by gunfire but no one was injured.

The school was placed on lockdown as MPD conducted an investigation in the area. The investigation is ongoing.

WREG will update as more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.