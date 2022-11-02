Police: Suspect Arrested in Connection to Brian Robinson Shooting

The Commanders running back was shot twice in August and returned to make his NFL debut six weeks later.

Police in Washington, D.C., have arrested a juvenile in connection with the August shooting of Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr., police chief Robert J. Contee III confirmed on Wednesday.

Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announced the arrest Wednesday. The individual, who was 16 years old at the time of the incident, was charged with “Assault with Intent to Rob while Armed (Gun).”

During an attempted robbery on Aug. 28, the running back was shot twice, once in his leg and once in his knee. He underwent surgery and returned to the team facility two days later. Six weeks later, he returned to the field against the Titans .

Robinson has rushed for 175 yards and scored one touchdown in four games this season. The rookie from Alabama was selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Police say the case is still under investigation and two other suspects are still being sought.