Washington, DC

Police: Suspect Arrested in Connection to Brian Robinson Shooting

By Madeline Coleman
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

The Commanders running back was shot twice in August and returned to make his NFL debut six weeks later.

Police in Washington, D.C., have arrested a juvenile in connection with the August shooting of Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr., police chief Robert J. Contee III confirmed on Wednesday.

Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announced the arrest Wednesday. The individual, who was 16 years old at the time of the incident, was charged with “Assault with Intent to Rob while Armed (Gun).”

During an attempted robbery on Aug. 28, the running back was shot twice, once in his leg and once in his knee. He underwent surgery and returned to the team facility two days later. Six weeks later, he returned to the field against the Titans .

Robinson has rushed for 175 yards and scored one touchdown in four games this season. The rookie from Alabama was selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Police say the case is still under investigation and two other suspects are still being sought.

Comments / 11

Shontia Mccall
2d ago

The Sean Taylor robbery was a set up. RB's robbery was just a kid who had to prove that he could shoot a football player. The crazy thing is he was trying to show off for his friends but where are his friends and parents now that he's locked up

Reply
4
Flash Johnson
2d ago

I'm glad God had better plans for BR, this could have ended just like Sean Taylor R.I.H

Reply
7
 

