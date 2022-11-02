ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockmart, GA

Robert Owen “Bob” Lewis

By Kevin The Editor
Polk Today
Polk Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ss7vw_0iwIiSOr00
Mr. Robert Owen “Bob” Lewis

Mr. Robert Owen “Bob” Lewis , age 66 of Rockmart, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022.

Mr. Lewis was born September 19, 1956, in St. Louis, Missouri, son of the late John W. Lewis and the late Lillie Brown Lewis. He was a 1973 graduate of Statesboro High School and earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas at El Paso. Mr. Lewis was a veteran of the United States Air Force and was a member of the Fairview Baptist Church. He was a corrections officer having worked at the Atlanta Federal Penitentiary  for 30+ years.

His favorite pastime was joking with his family and watching UGA Football. He loved to hunt and fish and was a skilled marksman who enjoyed shooting competitions. He was a very humble person and loved his family very much.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John David Lewis; a sister, Vondell Elizabeth Kingery; and a grandson, Robert Roland Jackson V.

Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Shaw Lewis of Rockmart, two daughters, Mary Ann (Chase) Dube of Round Rock, TX and Sherri (Robert) Jackson of Covington; two sons, John (Carol) Thomas of St. Marys, GA and Scott (Debbie) Thomas of Gadsden, AL; a sister, Faye Groover of Macon; a brother, Ronnie Lewis of Statesboro; and three grandchildren, Daphne Alisa-Marie Dube, Caitlyn Taylour Jackson and Danielle Thomas.

A celebration of life for Mr. Lewis will be held Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. in the chapel of the Freeman Harris Funeral Home with eulogies given by family. Military honors will be provided by the Brown-Wright American Legion Post 12 Honor Guard.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, November 10th prior to the service from 4:00 p.m. until the memorial hour.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html or to the Michael J. Fox Parkinson’s Foundation at https://give.michaeljfox.org/give in memory of Mr. “Bob” Lewis.

Freeman Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the memorial arrangements for Mr. Robert Owen “Bob” Lewis.

The post Robert Owen “Bob” Lewis appeared first on Polk Today .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Polk Today

Bobbie Layunia Sparks

Mrs. Bobbie Layunia Sparks, age 81, of Rockmart, GA passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at her residence following a lengthy illness. She was born in Polk County, GA, on May 9, 1941, a daughter of the late Hoke H. Thomasson and the late Verdell R. Wright Thomasson. Mrs. Sparks had lived all of her […] The post Bobbie Layunia Sparks appeared first on Polk Today.
ROCKMART, GA
Polk Today

Dorothy “Dottie” Benefield

Dorothy Beatrice “Dottie” Benefield passed away peacefully at home on November 1, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was born March 19, 1943 to Marvin and Ruth Canada in Rome, Georgia. Dottie is survived by her husband, J.R. (Butch) Benefield and their daughter, Lacey Candace Benefield. Her surviving family also includes her sisters, Rebekah (Janson) […] The post Dorothy “Dottie” Benefield appeared first on Polk Today.
ROME, GA
Polk Today

Etta Muriel Rutledge

Mrs. Etta M. Rutledge of Rome, GA. formally Cedartown, GA. passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Mrs. Rutledge was born October 5, 1939, to the late Henry and Alice Hurst. Mrs. Rutledge is survived by her loving husband, Lewis Rutledge, and her daughters, Beverly Sussman, Teresa Nemeth, and Brenda Peace. A visitation will be held […] The post Etta Muriel Rutledge appeared first on Polk Today.
ROME, GA
Polk Today

Betty Louise Hunt

Mrs. Betty L. Hunt of Cedartown, GA. passed away on October 29, 2022. Mrs. Hunt was born December 24, 1928, to the late Mason and Loula Mahaffey. Mrs. Hunt is also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles E. Hunt. She is retired from the National City Bank in Rome. Surviving Betty is her […] The post Betty Louise Hunt appeared first on Polk Today.
CEDARTOWN, GA
Polk Today

First Lady Kemp provides excuse for CHS student out of class for Governor’s visit

A local youth who is interested in politics got to go back to class with probably the best written excuse she could’ve had for missing some time from school on Wednesday. Cedartown High School sophomore Maddie Jefferson got the below excuse from school on Wednesday afternoon, though she was checked out by granddad and County […] The post First Lady Kemp provides excuse for CHS student out of class for Governor’s visit appeared first on Polk Today.
CEDARTOWN, GA
Polk Today

Trick or Treat in downtown Cedartown this afternoon

Trick-or-treating in downtown Cedartown will be getting underway in the next few hours as participating merchants hand out treats for youth for Halloween! The return of Main Street’s annual Trick-or-Treat event after a two-year hiatus due to when the holiday fell on the calendar means that Polk County’s youth get an opportunity to grab candy […] The post Trick or Treat in downtown Cedartown this afternoon appeared first on Polk Today.
CEDARTOWN, GA
Polk Today

Jamie Sue Pope

Ms. Jamie Sue Garrett Pope, age 51, of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. She was born on November 26, 1970. She was the daughter of the late James R. and Donna Faye Hardin Garrett. Ms. Pope is survived by her daughter, Samantha Pope Boatner (Tony); son, Lane Pope; sisters, Lisa Garrett […] The post Jamie Sue Pope appeared first on Polk Today.
CEDARTOWN, GA
Polk Today

Herman D. “Bud” Green, Sr.

Mr. Herman D. “Bud” Green Sr., age 84, of Aragon, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022. He was born on February 11, 1938 in Floyd County. He was the son of the late Herman Oliver Green and Rody Lee Highfield Drummond. Mr. Green was a member and deacon at Sardis Methodist Church in […] The post Herman D. “Bud” Green, Sr. appeared first on Polk Today.
ARAGON, GA
Polk Today

Polk Jail report – Thursday, November 3, 2022

Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Thursday, November 3, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Thursday, November 3, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
Polk Today

Melvin Eldergene Roberts

Mr. Melvin Eldergene Roberts, age 80, of Cedartown, GA passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born in Rome, GA on April 20, 1942 the son of the late George Melvin Roberts and the late Bessie Beatrice Elders Roberts. Mr. Roberts lived the early years of his […] The post Melvin Eldergene Roberts appeared first on Polk Today.
CEDARTOWN, GA
Polk Today

CHS take over Main Street for annual Homecoming Parade

Cedartown High School dressed up and had fun on Thursday afternoon as they took over Main Street for the annual Homecoming Parade. This year’s Grand Marshals Chubb and CHS Teacher of the Year Sonya Triplett acted as grand marshals for the parade that saw Homecoming Court members, the football team, the band, youth football and […] The post CHS take over Main Street for annual Homecoming Parade appeared first on Polk Today.
CEDARTOWN, GA
Polk Today

David Lamar Landrum Sr.

Mr. David Lamar Landrum Sr., age 69, of 609 Montgomery Ave, Cedartown, GA passed away on October 21st, 2022, and claimed his victory in Christ, was taken home by the Lord and made whole again. Mr. Landrum was born November 29th, 1952. He was a member of the Faith Baptist Church, since August of 1980. […] The post David Lamar Landrum Sr. appeared first on Polk Today.
CEDARTOWN, GA
Polk Today

Virginia M. Peek

Mrs. Virginia M. Peek, age 96, of Cedartown, GA, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, October 18, 2022 following an extended illness. Funeral services are set for 1pm Saturday, October 22, 2022 from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Bro. Morris Hicks officiating. Burial will be in Copeland’s Bridge Cemetery. The family will receive friends from […] The post Virginia M. Peek appeared first on Polk Today.
CEDARTOWN, GA
Polk Today

Claude Jack Howard, Jr.

Mr. Claude Jack Howard, Jr., age 78, of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. He was born on August 27, 1944 in Rossville, Georgia. He was the son of the late Claude Howard, Sr. and Maryanna Howard. Mr. Howard is survived by his daughters, Michelle Howard and Vadra Howard; son Travis Howard; […] The post Claude Jack Howard, Jr. appeared first on Polk Today.
CEDARTOWN, GA
Polk Today

Kenneth Minton

Kenneth Lee Minton, 87, passed away in Cedartown, Georgia and entered Eternal Life Thursday, October 20, 2022. Kenneth was born in Edmonson County, Kentucky to the late Lawrence and Emma Minton. He was a talented wood worker and devoted family man. He will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, and brother. He was preceded […] The post Kenneth Minton appeared first on Polk Today.
CEDARTOWN, GA
Polk Today

Mary Julia Crider

Mrs. Mary Julia Crider, age 79, of Cedartown, Ga. passed away, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 at her residence. Mary was born on June 8,1943, to the late Hugh Murray, Jr. and Mary Angelyn Murray. Besides her parents, Mary was proceeded in death by her husband, Earnest Crider, by a brother, Jan Murray, and a sister, […] The post Mary Julia Crider appeared first on Polk Today.
CEDARTOWN, GA
Polk Today

George H. Danforth

Mr. George H. Danforth, age 95, of Taylorsville, GA passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022. Dad was always a patriot, even in high school he led his ROTC unit with pride. After graduation he joined the United States Navy and served during World War 2. Returning home from the war, he went to work for […] The post George H. Danforth appeared first on Polk Today.
TAYLORSVILLE, GA
Polk Today

Polk Today

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
523K+
Views
ABOUT

A local, independently-owned online news source for Polk County, Georgia and the surrounding areas providing free articles.

 http://polk.today

Comments / 0

Community Policy