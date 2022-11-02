Mr. Robert Owen “Bob” Lewis

Mr. Robert Owen “Bob” Lewis , age 66 of Rockmart, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022.

Mr. Lewis was born September 19, 1956, in St. Louis, Missouri, son of the late John W. Lewis and the late Lillie Brown Lewis. He was a 1973 graduate of Statesboro High School and earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas at El Paso. Mr. Lewis was a veteran of the United States Air Force and was a member of the Fairview Baptist Church. He was a corrections officer having worked at the Atlanta Federal Penitentiary for 30+ years.

His favorite pastime was joking with his family and watching UGA Football. He loved to hunt and fish and was a skilled marksman who enjoyed shooting competitions. He was a very humble person and loved his family very much.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John David Lewis; a sister, Vondell Elizabeth Kingery; and a grandson, Robert Roland Jackson V.

Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Shaw Lewis of Rockmart, two daughters, Mary Ann (Chase) Dube of Round Rock, TX and Sherri (Robert) Jackson of Covington; two sons, John (Carol) Thomas of St. Marys, GA and Scott (Debbie) Thomas of Gadsden, AL; a sister, Faye Groover of Macon; a brother, Ronnie Lewis of Statesboro; and three grandchildren, Daphne Alisa-Marie Dube, Caitlyn Taylour Jackson and Danielle Thomas.

A celebration of life for Mr. Lewis will be held Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. in the chapel of the Freeman Harris Funeral Home with eulogies given by family. Military honors will be provided by the Brown-Wright American Legion Post 12 Honor Guard.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, November 10th prior to the service from 4:00 p.m. until the memorial hour.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html or to the Michael J. Fox Parkinson’s Foundation at https://give.michaeljfox.org/give in memory of Mr. “Bob” Lewis.

Freeman Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the memorial arrangements for Mr. Robert Owen “Bob” Lewis.

The post Robert Owen “Bob” Lewis appeared first on Polk Today .