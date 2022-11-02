ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Officials: Georgia man’s date allegedly stole truck, led deputies on high-speed chase

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WM9q3_0iwIiHw600

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man’s date allegedly stole his truck and led deputies on a high-speed chase, officials say.

According to WSB-TV, Wesley Burson told police that he met Jennifer Lee Gray who was also known as Piper, on a dating app called “Plenty of Fish.” He arranged for a ride-share to pick her up Thursday evening at a northwest Atlanta hotel and bring her to his house.

According to an incident report obtained by WSB-TV, Gray got to Burson’s house around 9 p.m. They ended up going to a store to buy some sodas. However, before they left, Burson went to use the restroom. When he was inside, he told police he heard his truck start outside. When he got out, he saw his truck driving away, so he called 911.

Coweta County Sheriff’s Office deputies saw Burson’s truck by the Georgia State Route 34 bypass and Tempe Avenue. Gray allegedly then led deputies on a chase at about 100 mph, according to WSB-TV. Eventually, she was stopped and arrested along the side of Interstate 85.

Gray was taken to the hospital for an evaluation before heading to jail. She has been charged with theft by taking and fleeing, as well as attempting to elude a police officer, according to WSB-TV.

No further information has been released.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Woman shot during attempted carjacking, police say

ATLANTA - Police are looking into an attempted carjacking in northwest Atlanta that sent a woman to the hospital. Police said two suspects approached a woman in her car when a woman was at a stop sign on Lookout Avenue. They allegedly brandished a gun. Police said a suspected pulled...
ATLANTA, GA
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
100K+
Followers
137K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy