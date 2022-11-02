ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

What we know about a new I-Drive project on land owned by David Siegel

By WFTV.com News Staff, Steven Ryzewski
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Land on International Drive owned by an entity related to Westgate Resorts President and CEO David Siegel soon may see thousands of apartments rise in addition to already-approved hotel rooms and commercial space.

Brian Warren, a studio leader with the Orlando office of LandDesign Inc., is the applicant on behalf of the landowner to update the development program for the 57.8-acre International Commerce Center PD at 14185 International Drive.

Why it matters: A mixed-use development on 57.8 acres in the heart of Orlando’s I-Drive tourist district would create significant opportunities for contractors and subcontractors, in addition to the permanent jobs created once complete — and a much-needed influx of more housing for the region.

