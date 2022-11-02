ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County OKs hundreds of homes, rooftop restaurant in controversial project

By WFTV.com News Staff, Alex Soderstrom
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A development project that would increase the number of homes in Howey-in-the-Hills by 65% cleared a big hurdle Tuesday.

Lake County commissioners on Nov. 1 approved a rezoning request for 294 acres, where the construction of 535 single-family homes, a boat marina, athletic facilities and retail is planned.

Commissioners also approved a request to amend the property’s future land-use category from rural transition to planned unit development. These actions move the project closer to the start of construction.

Comments / 5

Mel
3d ago

Hopefully they are planning on some road construction to handle the traffic. SR19 through Howey is some of the most ignorant road planning I've ever seen in regards to the crossroads. More of Lake county sucked dry for some quick dollars without any real thought for long term sustainability. Pretty soon, there will be nothing left but a new Orange county.

Reply
10
Gus Heim
3d ago

the only way REZONING and greed will stop is with the state! all the our wells in the county are drying up . Florida is in control of greedy developers and long term residents are being ignored. the governor is either ignoring this or his stall aren't ye

Reply(1)
4
Shelley
3d ago

as long as they bring their own water and more lanes on which to drive

Reply
8
