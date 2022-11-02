Lake County OKs hundreds of homes, rooftop restaurant in controversial project

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A development project that would increase the number of homes in Howey-in-the-Hills by 65% cleared a big hurdle Tuesday.

Lake County commissioners on Nov. 1 approved a rezoning request for 294 acres, where the construction of 535 single-family homes, a boat marina, athletic facilities and retail is planned.

Commissioners also approved a request to amend the property’s future land-use category from rural transition to planned unit development. These actions move the project closer to the start of construction.

