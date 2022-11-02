Read full article on original website
New ‘The English’ Footage Sees Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer Headed Down a Violent Path
Prime Video has released a brand-new clip for their upcoming Western limited series drama The English starring Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place franchise, Sicario, Oppenheimer) and Chaske Spencer (Wild Indian, Echo) which see our two lead characters discussing the metaphorical road of life. The 2-minute clip sees Lady Cornelia Locke,...
'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Trailer: The Original Team Reunites to Hunt a Serial-Killing Network
It has only been two years since the finale of the popular American crime drama series Criminal Minds. Since its 2005 premiere, the hit television series grew to be one of CBS' most-watched television programs during its 15-year run. And now, it is coming back to television through a reboot called Criminal Minds: Evolution, which will debut on November 24 — giving us all something extra to be thankful for on Thanksgiving Day. According to the new series trailer, the stakes are much higher now, which the FBI's Behavior Analysis Unit’s elite profilers can blame on the COVID-19 pandemic.
'The Umbrella Academy' Showrunner Reveals Script Cover for Season 4, Episode 1
The last time fans of The Umbrella Academy heard a major update on their favorite group of time-traveling, superpowered and angst-ridden siblings, it was bittersweet news. Netflix announced that its television series based on the Eisner Award-winning graphic novel series from Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá was renewed for its fourth and final season. The Umbrella Academy series showrunner and executive producer Steve Blackman gave fans of the show something to be excited about on Friday when he shared the cover of the new season’s first script.
How the ‘Barbarian’ Trailer Tricks You About Bill Skarsgard's Role
Bill Skarsgard is no stranger to horror films. He famously played Pennywise the Dancing Clown in the modern remake of It and its sequel It: Chapter Two. His portrayal of the sinister and eerily funny villain clown rivals that of Tim Curry’s 1980 classic. Furthermore, in Hulu’s Castle Rock, Skarsgard returned to the Stephen King universe as the mysterious inmate of Shawshank, the Kid. Lastly, Skarsgard is also no stranger to horror movies with a comedic bent, such as 2019’s Villains. In Barbarian, Skarsgard’s role as a questionable, awkward, and even creepy Airbnb tenant draws on his previous performances as strange men with eerie personalities. However, what Barbarian does well throughout the film is subvert expectations, and the same applies to Skarsgard’s character and performance. Beginning with its first trailer, Barbarian promises a horror movie full of shock and surprises, but its vague presentation of the story, awkward introduction to the characters, and overall tone of mystery and suspense hint at the film’s subversive play on expectations. Part of Barbarian’s success as a subversive horror film ultimately hinges on Skarsgard’s performance, and he proves why he was perfectly cast as Keith.
Yasmin Finney on Her "Groundbreaking" Role in 'Doctor Who'
Yasmin Finney, known for her role as Elle Argent in Heartstopper, is looking forward to blazing a trail with her new mysterious role as Rose in Doctor Who, according to an interview with Vogue. In the interview, Finney, who is transgender, discusses how being cast on a series like Doctor Who "groundbreaking," and has the potential to "change the world." She is set to make her debut in the 2023 anniversary specials, starring alongside the returning David Tennant and Catherine Tate.
'Reacher' Season 2: Plot, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far
When Is Reacher Season 2’s Release Date and What Streaming Service Is It On?. Which Book Will This Season of Reacher Be Based On?. After the victorious release of Prime Video’s Reacher in February of this year, fans of the show were welcomed by the excellent news that Prime Video has almost immediately renewed the show for a second season. This show has a mix of an excellent cast, good source material, plenty of action, and an intellectually stimulating plot. The second season promises us more of the same, and with plenty of books left, we can hopefully have more screen time for Alan Ritchson.
'Andor' Episode 9 Just Revealed the Empire's Most Evil Form of Torture Yet
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episodes 1-9 of Andor.To say that Andor's latest episode was excellent and thrilling is, by now, almost redundant. "Nobody's Listening!" has a very suggestive title, talking about Cassian's (Diego Luna) argument with Kino Loy (Andy Serkis) in the prison on Narkina 5, but there was a character who was actually listening to something. Back on Ferrix, Bix Calleen's (Adria Arjona) interrogation process quickly turned into torture as Imperial Security Bureau (ISB) Lieutenant Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) grew tired of wasting time trying to get answers through questions.
'John Wick' Prequel Series 'The Continental' Will Stream Internationally on Prime Video
Lionsgate's John Wick spin-off series The Continental has found its international streaming home at Prime Video. This news comes after it was announced that the series moved from Starz to Peacock in the United States. The streamer already houses the Keanu Reeves starrer franchise, so it’s a natural fit.
New 'She Said' Featurette Explains Why the Film Is About More Than #MeToo
Universal has unveiled a new featurette detailing the making of, and the background to, their new film She Said, which is based on the book of the same name by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey. The film stars Zoe Kazan and Carey Mulligan as the two investigate reporters working for the New York Times, who broke one of the most vital news stories in modern history.
Henry Cavill's Best Roles, Ranked From Stoic To Charming
Whether he was a super human alien from Krypton come to save earth or a double agent hellbent on beating up Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill has quite an entertaining career through the last twenty years. While some of his roles exhibit very similar traits, there are a few that stand out as truly amazing performances that show off his range of talent.
'Andor' Episode 9's Interrogation Scene Cements Dedra Meero as One of Star Wars' Best Villains
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episodes 1-9 of Andor. In Episode 9 of Andor, "Nobody's Listening!", being an associate of both Cassian (Diego Luna) and Axis, aka Luthen (Stellan Skarsgard) is coming home to roost for Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona), and it's not pretty. She is detained and hauled in for interrogation on Ferrix, and the Imperial Security Bureau has sent Lieutenant Supervisor Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) to handle things. Meero makes it abundantly clear that she isn't playing any games with her looming presence and direct line of questioning.
How 'Tales of the Jedi' Shows the Conflict Between the Dark and Light
There's a variety of themes running through the Star Wars franchise, but the most prominent is choice. Whether Jedi or Mandalorian, Rebel or Imperial, the choices people make have shaped a galaxy far, far away. And in the animated anthology series, Tales of the Jedi, the choices that two Jedi make end up shaping the rest of their lives. Those Jedi happen to be Count Dooku (Corey Burton), who defected from the Jedi Order, and Ahsoka Tano, who chose to leave the Order after being falsely accused of a terrorist attack.
Who Is the Better King: Robert Baratheon or Viserys Targaryen?
Both Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon analyze what it means to be a good leader. Is merit something that is determined by destiny, or can anyone rise within the ranks to become the ruler of the Seven Kingdoms? We see throughout both shows that the Iron Throne has a corrupting influence on those that sit upon it. The allure of power is sometimes impossible to resist, and only a wise leader can set aside their temptations. One of the reasons that the Game of Thrones finale, “The Iron Throne,” was so heavily criticized was that it did not show why Brandon Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) was worthy of being named King. Did “Bran the Broken” really have the greatest story out of all the Game of Thrones characters?
‘Detective Knight: Redemption’ Trailer Gives Bruce Willis One Last Action-Packed Christmas [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively present the trailer for Detective Knight: Redemption, the second chapter of Bruce Willis' thriller trilogy. Earlier this year, Willis announced his retirement from acting after an aphasia diagnostic. So, besides giving us an action-packed film trilogy, the Detective Knight series of films also serve as the star's bittersweet farewell.
'Andor's Andy Serkis Reveals His Character's Backstory, and It Might Surprise You
Fans of Star Wars’ sequel trilogy know that Andy Serkis is no stranger to a galaxy far, far away, but with Tony Gilroy’s critically acclaimed series Andor, the beloved performer got to originate a very different type of role. Serkis’ Kino Loy is introduced in Episode 8 of the series when Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) is shipped off to Narkina 5 to work at an Imperial factory facility. While very little has been revealed about the character as of Episode 9, the narrative makes it clear that Kino has been at the factory long enough to be elevated into the position of the foreman of Unit 5-2-D, and with only around 250 days left of his sentence—he’s not looking for anyone to cause trouble that my jeopardize his chance at freedom.
Andor's Prison Reveal Changes Our View of the Empire
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-9 of Andor. "Never more than 12." With this short sentence, Andy Serkis' character in Andor, Kino Loy, made Star Wars fans cheer as the show's latest episode, "Nobody's Listening!", came to an end. Surprisingly enough, there were no Jedi, Sith, nor lightsabers involved, just regular, everyday people — a testament to the powerful storytelling by Tony Gilroy and his team. At that moment, it dawned on the order-barking inmate that he might not make it out of prison after all, especially being less than a year away from freedom. He saw someone who was even closer than he was die for nothing. With those four words from Kino Loy, the Narkina 5 arc in Andor paid for itself big time.
'Three Pines': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far
Will Three Pines be Released on Cable or on Streaming?. Audiences of every age level sure do love a good mystery. The idea of following likable characters in solving a mystery gives the illusion that the audience members are putting the pieces together alongside them, and that's a narrative device that can easily be translated into a variety of mediums, be it video games, films, or shows. In recent years, the genre has seen something of a revival in the entertainment world. There's been at least a good baker's dozen of films and shows based on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's legendary Sherlock Holmes novels, director and actor Kenneth Branagh recently revived Belgian detective Hercule Poirot for Murder on the Orient Express (2017) and Death on the Nile (2022), and of course, there are filmmaker Rian Johnson's wholly original and decently comedic adventures of Benoit Blanc in Knives Out (2019) and its upcoming sequel, Glass Onion (2022).
'Lady Chatterley's Lover' Trailer: Emma Corrin and Jack O'Connell Begin a Classic Love Affair
When it comes to classic love tales turned into on-screen productions, the last year has brought us some amazing adaptations. 2021 saw the legendary tale of Cyrano turned into a musical powerhouse film starring Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett, and Kelvin Harrison Jr., and this year fans are eagerly awaiting the Starz series version of the seductive and rivalry-filled classic Dangerous Liaisons starring Alice Englert and Nicholas Denton. Today, Netflix has revealed a trailer for one of 2022’s most highly anticipated forbidden love stories-turned-films, Lady Chatterley’s Lover.
How Steven Spielberg Turned 'War of the Worlds' Into a Chilling 9/11 Parallel
Steven Spielberg’s early developments within science fiction created many of the hallmarks of the genre. There’s a reason that the “Spielbergian adventure” is a term that is so often thrown around. Exciting classic films like Close Encounters of the Third Kind, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, and Jurassic Park emphasize how hopeful and exciting sci-fi can be. The impact of Spielberg’s work within the genre is evident today, thanks to the near-constant 1980s nostalgia in projects like Stranger Things.
How Stephen King's Dollar Store Priced Horror Led to an Oscar-Nominated Film
With over 60 novels, somewhere around 50 film adaptations, and more than 200 short stories, Stephen King is a master contributor of the horror genre. You'd be hard-pressed to find others within the horror community who have achieved the excellence and notoriety he has. One thing that Stephen King has contributed to the horror and film community that goes widely unnoticed is his Dollar Baby Program. This program allows aspiring filmmakers to get their start by being allowed to use one of King's short stories and turn it into a short film. Sweet, right?! The cherry on top is that these short stories only cost the filmmakers $1. You read that right, just $1! Four quarters are all it takes to get your film adaptation in the hands of arguably the greatest horror writer of all time.
