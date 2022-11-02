Starbucks headed to these Central Florida neighborhoods

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Seattle-based coffee chain Starbucks has filed plans for three new Orlando area stores.

They are slated for the College Park area, the Hunter’s Creek community and near the University of Central Florida.

Why this matters: New restaurants bring jobs and construction opportunities. In addition, eateries can improve the quality of life in a region and encourage more relocation.

