Collider
From 'Dune: Part Two' to 'Hunger Games': 10 Highly Anticipated Movie Adaptations Coming in 2023
Every year, a large number of books are adapted for the big screen, which excites not only moviegoers but also readers of the books as well. The year 2022 has been successful for both book nerds and cinephiles, with many successful adaptations praised by both critics and fans, such as House of the Dragon, The Black Phone, The School for Good and Evil, and My Policeman.
Kyra Sedgwick Movie ‘Space Oddity’ Lands With Samuel Goldwyn Films
EXCLUSIVE: Samuel Goldwyn Films has picked up North American rights to Kyra Sedgwick’s second feature directorial, Space Oddity, based on Rebecca Banner’s Black List script. Planets and lives collide as Alex (Kyle Allen) longs to travel to outer space and finally gets the opportunity to do so thanks to a privately-funded Mars colonization program. In the midst of his rigorous preparation, he meets Daisy (Alexandra Shipp), the new girl in town who’s trying to start over. The two wayward souls connect in unexpected ways, both of them harboring secrets that they’re desperately trying to overcome. However, when questions about the...
Mark Wahlberg's R-Rated Religious Film Returning to Theaters as New PG-13 Edit 'Father Stu: Reborn'
Mark Wahlberg's Father Stu is getting another go on the big screen. On Wednesday, Sony Pictures announced that the film, which hit theaters back in April for Easter and earned an R rating for "language throughout," will be re-released in theaters Dec. 9 with a PG-13 edit. The new version...
Vertical Entertainment Acquires Shailene Woodley Thriller ‘Misanthrope’ Marking ‘Wild Tales’ Helmer Damián Szifron’s First English-Language Feature
EXCLUSIVE: Vertical Entertainment has picked up U.S. rights to Misanthrope, a psychological thriller marking the first English-feature from BAFTA-winning Argentinian director Damián Szifron (Wild Tales). The indie distributor has slated the film starring Emmy nominee Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies), Emmy winner Ben Mendelsohn (The Outsider) and Emmy nominee Jovan Adepo (Babylon) for release exclusively in theaters nationwide in the first half of 2023. The film written by Szifron and Jonathan Wakeham picks up in Baltimore on New Year’s Eve, as a talented but troubled police officer (Woodley) is recruited by the FBI’s chief investigator (Mendelsohn) to help profile and track...
ComicBook
Jackie Chan Almost Starred in One of 2022's Biggest Movies
One of the biggest cinematic surprises of 2022 has definitely been Everything Everywhere All At Once, the genre-bending A24 film that ended up becoming an instant cult classic when it debuted earlier this year. The film, which has officially become the highest-grossing A24 project yet, takes an emotional and oft-bizarre approach to the themes of family and the multiverse — one that almost starred a surprising actor. As a new deep dive from The Hollywood Reporter reveals, the film was originally written with action movie icon Jackie Chan in the lead role, with Michelle Yeoh cast as his character's wife. When Chan was unavailable to appear in the film, the script was rewritten to have Yeoh lead the entire project, which ultimately ended up carrying over into the finished film.
Keanu Reeves Exits Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Devil in the White City' Hulu Series
Keanu Reeves' dabble on the small screen was short-lived. The Matrix star, 58, has exited his role in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City series at Hulu, Entertainment Weekly reports, just two months after his casting was announced as an architect and urban planner Daniel H. Burnham.
Collider
New ‘The English’ Footage Sees Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer Headed Down a Violent Path
Prime Video has released a brand-new clip for their upcoming Western limited series drama The English starring Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place franchise, Sicario, Oppenheimer) and Chaske Spencer (Wild Indian, Echo) which see our two lead characters discussing the metaphorical road of life. The 2-minute clip sees Lady Cornelia Locke,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Pierce Brosnan and Marvel fans could be to blame for ‘Black Adam’ getting banned in China
Much like he is everywhere else on the planet, Dwayne Johnson is a massively popular presence in China, so you’d imagine the star and producer would have been pushing hard for Black Adam to land a potentially lucrative theatrical release in the country. One major problem is that the...
Black Adam Reviews Are Here, And It’s Bad News For Dwayne Johnson In His Live-Action DCEU Debut
Fans have been excited about Black Adam for a long time, but possibly not as long as the movie’s star, Dwayne Johnson. The actor confirmed his casting as the anti-hero in 2014, but his expressed interest in the character dates way back in 2007. The rigorous training began in 2020, and finally, FINALLY the next chapter of DC Movies is upon us. With atom smasher-sized expectations at the box office, Black Adam will show the titular character freed after thousands of years of imprisonment, with the Justice Society called in to try to neutralize him. Critics have screened the movie ahead of its October 21 release, and unfortunately, it looks like they aren't too pleased.
Jeff Goldblum 'in final talks' to portray The Wizard in the long-awaited two-part film adaptation of the smash hit musical Wicked
Jeff Goldblum is currently in final talks to portray the Wizard in the upcoming adaptations of the smash hit musical Wicked. The news about the 70-year-old performer's potential involvement with the long-awaited project was reported by Variety on Friday. The adaptations of the long-running musical, which is centered on a...
Collider
'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Trailer: The Original Team Reunites to Hunt a Serial-Killing Network
It has only been two years since the finale of the popular American crime drama series Criminal Minds. Since its 2005 premiere, the hit television series grew to be one of CBS' most-watched television programs during its 15-year run. And now, it is coming back to television through a reboot called Criminal Minds: Evolution, which will debut on November 24 — giving us all something extra to be thankful for on Thanksgiving Day. According to the new series trailer, the stakes are much higher now, which the FBI's Behavior Analysis Unit’s elite profilers can blame on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Collider
'Andor' Episode 9's Interrogation Scene Cements Dedra Meero as One of Star Wars' Best Villains
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episodes 1-9 of Andor. In Episode 9 of Andor, "Nobody's Listening!", being an associate of both Cassian (Diego Luna) and Axis, aka Luthen (Stellan Skarsgard) is coming home to roost for Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona), and it's not pretty. She is detained and hauled in for interrogation on Ferrix, and the Imperial Security Bureau has sent Lieutenant Supervisor Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) to handle things. Meero makes it abundantly clear that she isn't playing any games with her looming presence and direct line of questioning.
Collider
New 'She Said' Featurette Explains Why the Film Is About More Than #MeToo
Universal has unveiled a new featurette detailing the making of, and the background to, their new film She Said, which is based on the book of the same name by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey. The film stars Zoe Kazan and Carey Mulligan as the two investigate reporters working for the New York Times, who broke one of the most vital news stories in modern history.
Collider
'Andor' Episode 9 Just Revealed the Empire's Most Evil Form of Torture Yet
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episodes 1-9 of Andor.To say that Andor's latest episode was excellent and thrilling is, by now, almost redundant. "Nobody's Listening!" has a very suggestive title, talking about Cassian's (Diego Luna) argument with Kino Loy (Andy Serkis) in the prison on Narkina 5, but there was a character who was actually listening to something. Back on Ferrix, Bix Calleen's (Adria Arjona) interrogation process quickly turned into torture as Imperial Security Bureau (ISB) Lieutenant Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) grew tired of wasting time trying to get answers through questions.
Popculture
HBO Max Adding Controversial 2022 Movie Next Week
Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling now has a streaming date. The film will hit HBO Max 45 days after its theatrical run began. Don't Worry Darling stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, and was beset with controversy in the lead-up to its release. Don't Worry Darling will be released to...
Collider
How 'Tales of the Jedi' Shows the Conflict Between the Dark and Light
There's a variety of themes running through the Star Wars franchise, but the most prominent is choice. Whether Jedi or Mandalorian, Rebel or Imperial, the choices people make have shaped a galaxy far, far away. And in the animated anthology series, Tales of the Jedi, the choices that two Jedi make end up shaping the rest of their lives. Those Jedi happen to be Count Dooku (Corey Burton), who defected from the Jedi Order, and Ahsoka Tano, who chose to leave the Order after being falsely accused of a terrorist attack.
Mark Strong Joins Joel Kinnaman In The AGC Studios & Meridian Pictures Action Thriller ‘The Silent Hour’ — AFM
British actor Mark Strong (Kingsman) has signed on to star opposite Joel Kinnaman in the action thriller The Silent Hour for AGC Studios and Meridian Pictures. The film is set to start production in early 2023. Brad Anderson (The Machinist) will direct from an original screenplay by Dan Hall. Eric Paquette of Meridian Pictures will produce the Boston-set crime thriller along with AGC, who are presenting the film to buyers at AFM this week. Additional casting is ongoing. In the pic, Kinnaman plays a Boston police detective who suffers an on-the-job accident that leaves him hearing impaired. Sixteen months later, he is...
‘Black Adam’ takes top spot at box office again
“ Black Adam,” the Dwayne Johnson-fronted DC superhero film, kept its hold on the No. 1 spot at the North American box office in its second weekend in theaters. Down 59% from its launch, and facing little new competition, “Black Adam” added $27.7 million in ticket sales, bringing its domestic total to $111.1 million, according to studio estimates Sunday.
Collider
‘Detective Knight: Redemption’ Trailer Gives Bruce Willis One Last Action-Packed Christmas [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively present the trailer for Detective Knight: Redemption, the second chapter of Bruce Willis' thriller trilogy. Earlier this year, Willis announced his retirement from acting after an aphasia diagnostic. So, besides giving us an action-packed film trilogy, the Detective Knight series of films also serve as the star's bittersweet farewell.
TVOvermind
Leonardo DiCaprio: 7 Movies He Should Have Won an Oscar For
Leonardo DiCaprio is one of Hollywood’s living legends and has starred in several high-grossing movies. His movies have grossed about $7.2 billion globally, and his name is a box office earner. Yet, Leonardo DiCaprio has only won one Oscar throughout his 33-year acting career. Yes, that’s right; one! It...
