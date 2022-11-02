One of the biggest cinematic surprises of 2022 has definitely been Everything Everywhere All At Once, the genre-bending A24 film that ended up becoming an instant cult classic when it debuted earlier this year. The film, which has officially become the highest-grossing A24 project yet, takes an emotional and oft-bizarre approach to the themes of family and the multiverse — one that almost starred a surprising actor. As a new deep dive from The Hollywood Reporter reveals, the film was originally written with action movie icon Jackie Chan in the lead role, with Michelle Yeoh cast as his character's wife. When Chan was unavailable to appear in the film, the script was rewritten to have Yeoh lead the entire project, which ultimately ended up carrying over into the finished film.

1 DAY AGO