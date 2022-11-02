Read full article on original website
'Lady Chatterley's Lover' Trailer: Emma Corrin and Jack O'Connell Begin a Classic Love Affair
When it comes to classic love tales turned into on-screen productions, the last year has brought us some amazing adaptations. 2021 saw the legendary tale of Cyrano turned into a musical powerhouse film starring Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett, and Kelvin Harrison Jr., and this year fans are eagerly awaiting the Starz series version of the seductive and rivalry-filled classic Dangerous Liaisons starring Alice Englert and Nicholas Denton. Today, Netflix has revealed a trailer for one of 2022’s most highly anticipated forbidden love stories-turned-films, Lady Chatterley’s Lover.
New ‘The English’ Footage Sees Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer Headed Down a Violent Path
Prime Video has released a brand-new clip for their upcoming Western limited series drama The English starring Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place franchise, Sicario, Oppenheimer) and Chaske Spencer (Wild Indian, Echo) which see our two lead characters discussing the metaphorical road of life. The 2-minute clip sees Lady Cornelia Locke,...
'Andor' Episode 9's Interrogation Scene Cements Dedra Meero as One of Star Wars' Best Villains
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episodes 1-9 of Andor. In Episode 9 of Andor, "Nobody's Listening!", being an associate of both Cassian (Diego Luna) and Axis, aka Luthen (Stellan Skarsgard) is coming home to roost for Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona), and it's not pretty. She is detained and hauled in for interrogation on Ferrix, and the Imperial Security Bureau has sent Lieutenant Supervisor Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) to handle things. Meero makes it abundantly clear that she isn't playing any games with her looming presence and direct line of questioning.
10 Best Celebrity Cameos in “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”
"Weird" Al Yankovic is an American treasure. He's blazed a fierce parody path, leaving in his wake a smoking trail of kind words and favorable recollections. Through it all, seldom is heard a discouraging word about the man who penned "Amish Paradise." So when Roku announced Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Al had a rolodex full of familiar faces willing to join the fun.
How to Watch Kevin Smith's View Askewniverse Movies in Order (Chronologically and by Release Date)
The road to success in Hollywood can be accessed through many avenues. The business is extremely competitive and most people never make it as far as their dreams go. Then you have people like Kevin Smith. His films have not always been critically acclaimed, but they’ve created a loyal following of superfans who can’t wait to see his next take on pop culture. He crafted a style of foul-mouthed poetry filled with nerdy influence that instantly endeared him to fans when comic books and Star Wars were still considered unworthy of mainstream attention.
From Catwoman to Azula: Grey DeLisle's 10 Best Voice-Over Performances
While there has been much ado about Hellena Taylor and recasting of the role of Bayonetta in the series’ newest installment, Grey DeLisle aka Grey Griffin is set to return to the role she originated as the English voice of Jeanne in Bayonetta 3. One of the top voice-acting authorities, DeLisle is one of the most versatile and celebrated voice talents working today and has embodied many original and legacy characters with a voice that can be just as cutting and fierce as it can be personable and kind.
'John Wick' Prequel Series 'The Continental' Will Stream Internationally on Prime Video
Lionsgate's John Wick spin-off series The Continental has found its international streaming home at Prime Video. This news comes after it was announced that the series moved from Starz to Peacock in the United States. The streamer already houses the Keanu Reeves starrer franchise, so it’s a natural fit.
'Reacher' Season 2: Plot, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far
When Is Reacher Season 2’s Release Date and What Streaming Service Is It On?. Which Book Will This Season of Reacher Be Based On?. After the victorious release of Prime Video’s Reacher in February of this year, fans of the show were welcomed by the excellent news that Prime Video has almost immediately renewed the show for a second season. This show has a mix of an excellent cast, good source material, plenty of action, and an intellectually stimulating plot. The second season promises us more of the same, and with plenty of books left, we can hopefully have more screen time for Alan Ritchson.
'Agatha: Coven of Chaos' Adds Two 'Orange is the New Black' Stars to 'WandaVision' Spinoff
Agatha is on a spree to expand her coven! After recently casting Aubrey Plaza and Joe Locke, two more have joined the cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Actors Ali Ahn and Maria Dizzia have joined the Disney+ series in undisclosed roles as per a new report by Deadline. Previously, Emma Caulfield Ford also revealed that she’ll be back on the set to reprise her WandaVision role, Dottie.
Henry Cavill's Best Roles, Ranked From Stoic To Charming
Whether he was a super human alien from Krypton come to save earth or a double agent hellbent on beating up Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill has quite an entertaining career through the last twenty years. While some of his roles exhibit very similar traits, there are a few that stand out as truly amazing performances that show off his range of talent.
'The Golden Girls': 10 Times Rose Nylund Was Not So Innocent
Centering around a quartet of strong, independent women, none of The Golden Girls were characters to be trifled with. Trading cheesecakes for cosmopolitans, it's easy to see how this 80s sitcom was influential in paving the way for television phenomena like Sex and the City. While finding humor in the mundane, the show also never shied away from tackling important social issues. There was complexity in the themes and stories of the show, which was echoed in the characters. Archetypal but never one-note, Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan, Estelle Getty and Betty White kept the series alive for seven seasons.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever': Rihanna Shares Behind the Scenes Video for 'Lift Me Up'
Music icon Rihanna shared new behind-the-scenes footage from her latest Black Panther: Wakanda Forever single ‘Lift Me Up.’ In the brief clip, we see her interacting with the crew of the shoot on the beach. She also commended the direction of Autumn Durald Arkapaw, who directed the music video, as the caption read, “an honor getting one of the illest #AutumnDuraldArkapaw from Black Panther directing this music video!! Shout outs to you and your entire team for bringing this visual together for such a special record!”
Duran Duran stumbles, Dolly Parton rolls into Rock Hall
Duran Duran stumbled but stayed sophisticated
New 'She Said' Featurette Explains Why the Film Is About More Than #MeToo
Universal has unveiled a new featurette detailing the making of, and the background to, their new film She Said, which is based on the book of the same name by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey. The film stars Zoe Kazan and Carey Mulligan as the two investigate reporters working for the New York Times, who broke one of the most vital news stories in modern history.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Producer Reveals When the Sequel Takes Place in the MCU
For avid Marvel fans, charting out the exact timeline of when their favorite MCU titles are placed is quite crucial. Ever since Avengers: Endgame took a 5-year jump, the timeline for the following movies and corresponding Disney+ series are set beyond 2023. While some features address these timelines with Easter eggs, which was seen in Hawkeye and Spider-Man: No Way Home, putting the events of the features in chronological order, other features like WandaVision, Loki, and Black Widow directly address the events of Endgame by showing the post-blip effects. As Black Panther: Wakanda Forever comes to theaters bringing a close to Phase 4 on the big screen, the question of where is it placed in the timeline looms large over the fandom.
'Andor' Episode 9 Just Revealed the Empire's Most Evil Form of Torture Yet
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episodes 1-9 of Andor.To say that Andor's latest episode was excellent and thrilling is, by now, almost redundant. "Nobody's Listening!" has a very suggestive title, talking about Cassian's (Diego Luna) argument with Kino Loy (Andy Serkis) in the prison on Narkina 5, but there was a character who was actually listening to something. Back on Ferrix, Bix Calleen's (Adria Arjona) interrogation process quickly turned into torture as Imperial Security Bureau (ISB) Lieutenant Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) grew tired of wasting time trying to get answers through questions.
From 'Black Panther' to '42', These Are Chadwick Boseman's Best Movies
Chadwick Boseman only began appearing in movies in 2008. We only got 12 years of him lighting up the silver screen, and technically even less since there was a four-year gap between his first and second feature film roles. But in that time, Boseman excelled as a performer, garnering a reputation for playing figures that would be instantly at home in any history book without forgetting to remind audiences that these men were still fallible human beings. He was an unforgettable figure with charisma to spare and his absence from movies will never feel "normal.” Much like with Heath Ledger or Phillip Seymour Hoffman, there will always feel like there's a hole there in cinema where this artist should be.
'Andor's Andy Serkis Reveals His Character's Backstory, and It Might Surprise You
Fans of Star Wars’ sequel trilogy know that Andy Serkis is no stranger to a galaxy far, far away, but with Tony Gilroy’s critically acclaimed series Andor, the beloved performer got to originate a very different type of role. Serkis’ Kino Loy is introduced in Episode 8 of the series when Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) is shipped off to Narkina 5 to work at an Imperial factory facility. While very little has been revealed about the character as of Episode 9, the narrative makes it clear that Kino has been at the factory long enough to be elevated into the position of the foreman of Unit 5-2-D, and with only around 250 days left of his sentence—he’s not looking for anyone to cause trouble that my jeopardize his chance at freedom.
How Stephen King's Dollar Store Priced Horror Led to an Oscar-Nominated Film
With over 60 novels, somewhere around 50 film adaptations, and more than 200 short stories, Stephen King is a master contributor of the horror genre. You'd be hard-pressed to find others within the horror community who have achieved the excellence and notoriety he has. One thing that Stephen King has contributed to the horror and film community that goes widely unnoticed is his Dollar Baby Program. This program allows aspiring filmmakers to get their start by being allowed to use one of King's short stories and turn it into a short film. Sweet, right?! The cherry on top is that these short stories only cost the filmmakers $1. You read that right, just $1! Four quarters are all it takes to get your film adaptation in the hands of arguably the greatest horror writer of all time.
How Steven Spielberg Turned 'War of the Worlds' Into a Chilling 9/11 Parallel
Steven Spielberg’s early developments within science fiction created many of the hallmarks of the genre. There’s a reason that the “Spielbergian adventure” is a term that is so often thrown around. Exciting classic films like Close Encounters of the Third Kind, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, and Jurassic Park emphasize how hopeful and exciting sci-fi can be. The impact of Spielberg’s work within the genre is evident today, thanks to the near-constant 1980s nostalgia in projects like Stranger Things.
