Pierce Brosnan Shares ‘Stupid Comment’ That Possibly Cost Him Iconic Screen Role

It may look to outsiders that Pierce Brosnan has enjoyed the dream screen career, effortlessly moving from TV success in the 1980s to film superstardom in the 1990s.  However, the Irish actor has now revealed a bump in the road where, he believes, a casual comment may have cost him a huge and returning role.  Brosnan was already the established star of TV detective show Remington Steele – and appeared in films including The Fourth Protocol and Mrs Doubtfire – when he auditioned for the role of Batman for the film to be directed by Tim Burton.  As he this week told The...
epicstream.com

Margot Robbie Finally Breaks Silence on Lady Gaga Getting Cast as Harley Quinn

Say what you will about the DC Universe but it's quite evident that the "Elseworlds" concept has done wonders for the franchise. Following the unprecedented success of 2019's Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, Warner Bros. was able to maintain the momentum with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and as it stands, both projects have received their respective follow-up films.
EW.com

Brendan Fraser thinks Tom Cruise's Mummy reboot flopped because it wasn't fun: 'It's hard to make that movie'

Brendan Fraser has shared his thoughts on the 2017 reboot of The Mummy starring Tom Cruise, which flopped at the domestic box office with a $32.2 million debut. "It is hard to make that movie," Fraser told Variety in a new joint cover interview with The Whale director Darren Aronofsky. "The ingredient that we had going for our Mummy, which I didn't see in that film, was fun. That was what was lacking in that incarnation. It was too much of a straight-ahead horror movie."
netflixjunkie.com

Henry Cavill Dons His ‘James Bond’ Look While Posing With Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso At ‘Enola Holmes 2’ Premiere

Within no time, Enola Holmes 2 will be gracing the viewers with the greatest detective endeavors of all time. And as the release date of the Netflix Original detective fiction is inching nearer, the Holmes siblings are hyping it up now more than ever. While Millie Bobby Brown is wholeheartedly preparing herself to witness the first independent case of her lifetime, Henry Cavill is having a good time promoting the period thriller with his beautiful Girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso.
wegotthiscovered.com

DC just canceled a hugely popular hero’s movie, and yet nobody’s mourning it

DC has just quietly axed another upcoming solo movie for a popular comic book character, but the odd thing is this one seems to have avoided inflaming angry fans. Reams of DC projects have been canned as part of the massive Warner Bros. Discovery turnover, and each disappointing announcement has earned the ire of once loyal lovers of the franchise. Except the latest, it seems, although perhaps its the easily missed method by which the news was announced that’s allowed it to fly under the radar.
A.V. Club

Mr. Popular, Henry Cavill, now also starring in Guy Ritchie's next movie

[This article contains spoilers for a recent superhero movie that will remain nameless, because its very presence in the spoiler warning for this article would constitute a spoiler. Alas, the complicated world in which we live!]. Henry Cavill is once again a hot property in Hollywood at the moment, having...
ComicBook

John Wick Spinoff Starring Ana de Armas Is About To Begin Production

John Wick: Chapter 4 is finally hitting theatres next year, but it's not the only project in the evergrowing franchise to look forward to. Starz is working on The Continental, a prequel set decades before the original films, and Lionsgate has a Ballerina feature in development. The movie will be based on the group led by Anjelica Huston's character in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Knives Out and No Time To Die star Ana de Armas would be starring in the project which has tapped Oscar-winning writer Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) to help with the script. Now, IndieWire is reporting that the project is set to go into production next week.
ComicBook

Henry Cavill Reveals His Dog Kal's Super Power

After Henry Cavill's Superman made an exciting cameo in Black Adam, it was revealed that the star is finally returning to the role in more than just a cameo capacity. In honor of Cavill's big return to the DCEU, he participated in a live taping of Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast during a benefit for The 92nd Street Y in New York. In addition to talking about playing Superman again, he also spoke about his role in the beloved Mission: Impossible – Fallout, and much more. Cavill was also asked about his dog, Kal, who is obviously after Superman AKA Kal-El.
A.V. Club

Green Lantern survived Warner Bros. Discovery cuts, but Guy Gardner and Alan Scott weren't so lucky

Now that there’s a little separation from Warner Bros. Discovery’s great cancel culture summer, The Hollywood Reporter reminds us there was a Green Lantern show in the works. While many probably just assumed that would go out with a whimper, it is, in fact, still happening without some of the key names attached. Greg Berlanti, the architect of the Arrow-verse and seemingly someone WBD would want to stay on good terms with, is still moving forward with the series. However, showrunner Seth Grahame-Smith, who completed “a full season of eight episodes,” is exiting the production, which is currently undergoing a total rework.
Collider

From 'Dune: Part Two' to 'Hunger Games': 10 Highly Anticipated Movie Adaptations Coming in 2023

Every year, a large number of books are adapted for the big screen, which excites not only moviegoers but also readers of the books as well. The year 2022 has been successful for both book nerds and cinephiles, with many successful adaptations praised by both critics and fans, such as House of the Dragon, The Black Phone, The School for Good and Evil, and My Policeman.
wegotthiscovered.com

A sequel to one of Ryan Reynolds’ worst movies is coming straight to Netflix

Possibly the worst Ryan Reynolds movie is somehow getting a sequel, as R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned has been given a release date on Netflix. R.I.P.D. was a product of a few trends in Hollywood. One was the rise of comic book properties being turned into films. Two was the humungous box office returns of the supernatural Men in Black series with Will Smith. Last but not least was the bankable talents of Reynolds as a leading man. Aside from Green Lantern, obviously.

