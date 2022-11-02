Read full article on original website
Pierce Brosnan says he lost 'Batman' role to Michael Keaton after 'stupid' comment about the character's costume
"Black Adam" star Pierce Brosnan said on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" that the "best man" eventually got the part.
Pierce Brosnan Shares ‘Stupid Comment’ That Possibly Cost Him Iconic Screen Role
It may look to outsiders that Pierce Brosnan has enjoyed the dream screen career, effortlessly moving from TV success in the 1980s to film superstardom in the 1990s. However, the Irish actor has now revealed a bump in the road where, he believes, a casual comment may have cost him a huge and returning role. Brosnan was already the established star of TV detective show Remington Steele – and appeared in films including The Fourth Protocol and Mrs Doubtfire – when he auditioned for the role of Batman for the film to be directed by Tim Burton. As he this week told The...
wegotthiscovered.com
Pierce Brosnan and Marvel fans could be to blame for ‘Black Adam’ getting banned in China
Much like he is everywhere else on the planet, Dwayne Johnson is a massively popular presence in China, so you’d imagine the star and producer would have been pushing hard for Black Adam to land a potentially lucrative theatrical release in the country. One major problem is that the...
netflixjunkie.com
Will Henry Cavill Reject the Role of James Bond for the Same Reason As Hugh Jackman?
Henry Cavill has become Hollywood’s IT boy ever since he stepped into the role of Superman in Man of Steel. The DC movie was a blockbuster after a series of flops and producers and studios alike were hoping to snatch the British to star in their movies. Since Daniel...
Henry Cavill addresses those never-ending James Bond rumors: "It’d be fun to have the conversation"
The Superman actor once again talks 007
epicstream.com
Margot Robbie Finally Breaks Silence on Lady Gaga Getting Cast as Harley Quinn
Say what you will about the DC Universe but it's quite evident that the "Elseworlds" concept has done wonders for the franchise. Following the unprecedented success of 2019's Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, Warner Bros. was able to maintain the momentum with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and as it stands, both projects have received their respective follow-up films.
EW.com
Brendan Fraser thinks Tom Cruise's Mummy reboot flopped because it wasn't fun: 'It's hard to make that movie'
Brendan Fraser has shared his thoughts on the 2017 reboot of The Mummy starring Tom Cruise, which flopped at the domestic box office with a $32.2 million debut. "It is hard to make that movie," Fraser told Variety in a new joint cover interview with The Whale director Darren Aronofsky. "The ingredient that we had going for our Mummy, which I didn't see in that film, was fun. That was what was lacking in that incarnation. It was too much of a straight-ahead horror movie."
Sorry, Keanu Reeves Fans, The John Wick Actor Has Exited A Big Upcoming Project
It’s been revealed that John Wick star Keanu Reeves is no longer attached to a highly-anticipated project.
netflixjunkie.com
Henry Cavill Dons His ‘James Bond’ Look While Posing With Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso At ‘Enola Holmes 2’ Premiere
Within no time, Enola Holmes 2 will be gracing the viewers with the greatest detective endeavors of all time. And as the release date of the Netflix Original detective fiction is inching nearer, the Holmes siblings are hyping it up now more than ever. While Millie Bobby Brown is wholeheartedly preparing herself to witness the first independent case of her lifetime, Henry Cavill is having a good time promoting the period thriller with his beautiful Girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso.
wegotthiscovered.com
DC just canceled a hugely popular hero’s movie, and yet nobody’s mourning it
DC has just quietly axed another upcoming solo movie for a popular comic book character, but the odd thing is this one seems to have avoided inflaming angry fans. Reams of DC projects have been canned as part of the massive Warner Bros. Discovery turnover, and each disappointing announcement has earned the ire of once loyal lovers of the franchise. Except the latest, it seems, although perhaps its the easily missed method by which the news was announced that’s allowed it to fly under the radar.
Henry Cavill finally reveals the origins behind his iconic 'arm reloading' scene in Mission: Impossible
The Superman actor has his reasons
A.V. Club
Mr. Popular, Henry Cavill, now also starring in Guy Ritchie's next movie
[This article contains spoilers for a recent superhero movie that will remain nameless, because its very presence in the spoiler warning for this article would constitute a spoiler. Alas, the complicated world in which we live!]. Henry Cavill is once again a hot property in Hollywood at the moment, having...
Henry Cavill says he picked the Superman costume he wore in ‘Black Adam’ and ‘never gave up hope’ about returning to the role
Henry Cavill is finally back as Superman, and he recently explained that he was allowed to pick which suit he wore in Dwayne Johnson's "Black Adam."
ComicBook
John Wick Spinoff Starring Ana de Armas Is About To Begin Production
John Wick: Chapter 4 is finally hitting theatres next year, but it's not the only project in the evergrowing franchise to look forward to. Starz is working on The Continental, a prequel set decades before the original films, and Lionsgate has a Ballerina feature in development. The movie will be based on the group led by Anjelica Huston's character in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Knives Out and No Time To Die star Ana de Armas would be starring in the project which has tapped Oscar-winning writer Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) to help with the script. Now, IndieWire is reporting that the project is set to go into production next week.
ComicBook
Henry Cavill Reveals His Dog Kal's Super Power
After Henry Cavill's Superman made an exciting cameo in Black Adam, it was revealed that the star is finally returning to the role in more than just a cameo capacity. In honor of Cavill's big return to the DCEU, he participated in a live taping of Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast during a benefit for The 92nd Street Y in New York. In addition to talking about playing Superman again, he also spoke about his role in the beloved Mission: Impossible – Fallout, and much more. Cavill was also asked about his dog, Kal, who is obviously after Superman AKA Kal-El.
A.V. Club
Green Lantern survived Warner Bros. Discovery cuts, but Guy Gardner and Alan Scott weren't so lucky
Now that there’s a little separation from Warner Bros. Discovery’s great cancel culture summer, The Hollywood Reporter reminds us there was a Green Lantern show in the works. While many probably just assumed that would go out with a whimper, it is, in fact, still happening without some of the key names attached. Greg Berlanti, the architect of the Arrow-verse and seemingly someone WBD would want to stay on good terms with, is still moving forward with the series. However, showrunner Seth Grahame-Smith, who completed “a full season of eight episodes,” is exiting the production, which is currently undergoing a total rework.
Collider
From 'Dune: Part Two' to 'Hunger Games': 10 Highly Anticipated Movie Adaptations Coming in 2023
Every year, a large number of books are adapted for the big screen, which excites not only moviegoers but also readers of the books as well. The year 2022 has been successful for both book nerds and cinephiles, with many successful adaptations praised by both critics and fans, such as House of the Dragon, The Black Phone, The School for Good and Evil, and My Policeman.
wegotthiscovered.com
A sequel to one of Ryan Reynolds’ worst movies is coming straight to Netflix
Possibly the worst Ryan Reynolds movie is somehow getting a sequel, as R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned has been given a release date on Netflix. R.I.P.D. was a product of a few trends in Hollywood. One was the rise of comic book properties being turned into films. Two was the humungous box office returns of the supernatural Men in Black series with Will Smith. Last but not least was the bankable talents of Reynolds as a leading man. Aside from Green Lantern, obviously.
No Time To Die May Have Killed James Bond, But Hans Zimmer's Apology To Daniel Craig Kind Of Makes It Funny
When randomly reflecting on his work with No Time To Die, Hans Zimmer took the death of 007 and turned it into something that's actually pretty funny.
Collider
‘Detective Knight: Redemption’ Trailer Gives Bruce Willis One Last Action-Packed Christmas [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively present the trailer for Detective Knight: Redemption, the second chapter of Bruce Willis' thriller trilogy. Earlier this year, Willis announced his retirement from acting after an aphasia diagnostic. So, besides giving us an action-packed film trilogy, the Detective Knight series of films also serve as the star's bittersweet farewell.
