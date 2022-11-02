Read full article on original website
The Crown star Elizabeth Debicki doesn't "have any big opinions about the royal family"
As another set of actors steps into the shoes of the British royal family on The Crown, it’s time to find out what the new cast thinks of the real-life inspirations for their characters. (As Buckingham Palace and Judi Dench would like you to remember, the Netflix series is fictional.)
The queen's death "reactivated a sense of purpose" on the set of The Crown
The Crown has been one of Netflix’s most acclaimed original releases since its premiere in 2016, but. will be on it than ever when the fifth season launches next week. Between the increased scrutiny of the real British royal family following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September and how the new episodes depict events from fairly recent history, the pressure is on.
Hey, at least Westworld's cast will still get paid like it's getting a final season
Reports have already begun to trickle out about the whys behind HBO’s decision to cancel Westworld this weekend, and it turns out that this was not, by all accounts, one of those elaborate and multi-layered narrative conundrums that the show so loved to traffic in, but more of a caveman murder mystery: Show cost too much, show lose ratings, show get hit by rock.
Stop leaving socks at Dobby's gravesite, Welsh conservation group begs Harry Potter fans
The Harry Potter fandom is swiftly turning into an environmental concern in Wales, where the fictional house elf Dobby’s death scene in 2010's Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows—Part 1 was filmed. As more and more people visit Pembrokeshire’s Freshwater West Beach to lay trinkets of their affection, conservationists worry about the preservation of the wider landscape.
Toni Collette and Anna Faris on The Estate, comedic relief, and the joys of not playing a love interest
Considering their long and varied film and TV careers, it seems unusual that Toni Collette and Anna Faris have not shared the screen before now. Their paths finally cross in The Estate, written and directed by Dean Craig (of Death At A Funeral), marking their first collaboration. But judging from their energetic rapport, both on screen and off in interviews like this one, we hope it won’t be the last.
Jennifer Lawrence left Adam McKay's Elizabeth Holmes project after watching Amanda Seyfried in The Dropout
Take note Hollywood: There are times when things are done so well the first time, there is no need to go back and rehash them for the exact same (or potentially worse) result. It’s a lesson Jennifer Lawrence took to heart this year when she saw Amanda Seyfried play Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu’s The Dropout, and decided to depart her ongoing Holmes project with Adam McKay.
The comeback nobody asked for continues: Johnny Depp joins Rihanna’s next Savage X Fenty show
A few months ago, Johnny Depp made an appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards, popping up as the face of the Moon Person trophy before commercial breaks. It was the kind of thing that would’ve made perfect sense 10 or 20 years ago, but made absolutely zero sense in 2022. Setting aside any other things that Johnny Depp has done or been accusing of doing, he’s not really a musician (we made a Billy Bob Thornton joke while covering the VMAs already), he has no important connection to the VMAs or Moon People, and he hasn’t really done anything culturally relevant in a very long time. It would’ve made more sense to bring out Orlando Bloom if they absolutely need a Pirates Of The Caribbean actor. Hell, it would’ve made more sense to bring out the Orlando Magic basketball team. But, really, it would’ve made more sense to just not do it at all.
Don’t worry, Donald: Dan Harmon says Donald Glover “down to clown” in Community movie
If there was ever a time to drop the phrase “down to clown,” it’s at Variety’s Business Managers Breakfast. And who better than Dan Harmon to seize the opportunity when asked whether or not Donald Glover would be returning for the Community movie? “For lack of a better word, there was a ball fumbled… [Glover] is down to clown,” Harmon said during the keynote conversation. “Man, I would not want to think about making [the movie] without Donald.”
Christopher Miller confirms the Clone High revival is coming in 2023
We’ve known for a while now that Clone High—the beloved single-season MTV cartoon that was a whole bunch of comedy nerds’ first introduction to future Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street creators Christopher Miller and Phil Lord—would be getting a revival some time on HBO Max. That being said, all that rosy news about the return of Abe, Gandhi, Cleo, and the rest of the teenage clones of many of history’s greatest leaders did arrive before the Warner Bros. and Discovery merger, a development that sent a big ol’ chainsaw through huge swathes of the company’s animation projects.
"Weird Al" Yankovic talks about his biopic spoof, "alpha-nerd" Daniel Radcliffe, and dealing with the "Devil's squeezebox"
Michael Jackson stole “Eat It” from Weird Al Yankovic and reinvented it as “Beat It.” Weird Al dated Madonna and they wound up on a wacky adventure that involved Pablo Escobar. That and more happens—brilliantly, hysterically, and with just the tiniest grain of truth getting in the way—in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Yes, the high-energy, frizzy-haired guy who plays the accordion, performs a mean polka, and has entertained a couple of generations of fans with parodies of hit songs, is the subject of a biopic. Only, Weird pulls a fast one, spoofing the biopic genre.
Doing "alpha-nerd stuff" in front of Rihanna may have landed Daniel Radcliffe the lead in Weird
Want to catch Weird Al Yankovic’s attention in such a profound way he keeps your name in the back of his mind for years until the time comes to cast his biopic, Weird? Just do some nerdy shit on live TV in front of Rihanna. As Yankovic tells The A.V. Club’s Ian Spelling in a new interview, that’s what closed the deal for Daniel Radcliffe.
5 burning questions for The White Lotus season 2, episode 2
We’re only one episode into season two of The White Lotus and we’re already invested in a (mostly) new cast of characters and the sumptuous Italian setting. Just like that, we’ve moved on from piña coladas to Aperol spritzes. Armond who? Shane what? We’ve got no-nonsense resort manager Valentina (the wonderful Sabrina Impacciatore) and Theo James stripping down to his nethers in full view of Aubrey Plaza. What a way to kick things off. As we look forward to the second episode, we’re already starting to wonder how things will unravel over the course of the season, because we know they will. We’ve already addressed the big question of who will die by the end, but there’s still plenty left to speculate about. Here are some of the burning questions we’re pondering heading into episode two.
WB Discovery’s David Zaslav attempts to memory hole Fantastic Beasts, open to more from J.K. Rowling
It’s probably just a coincidence that at the same time J.K. Rowling descended further into trans-exclusionary radical feminism, her Wizarding World spin-off Fantastic Beasts franchise began to crumble (the series, with its controversial cast, went out with a whimper of a third film as plans for the final two films have seemingly stalled). But neither opposition nor failure will deter the embattled author, who is famously content with her royalty cheques. And new Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav would be happy to give her another one.
Aubrey Plaza joins WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Coven Of Chaos
Halloween isn’t over just yet. Aubrey Plaza has joined the cast of Agatha: Coven Of Chaos, the WandaVision spinoff centered on the powerful witch played by Kathryn Hahn, per Variety. While pretty much anyone who knows anything about Plaza would love to see her play a witch, further details...
Theo James to star in Netflix version of Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen
Guy Ritchie’s 2019 action-comedy The Gentlemen was basically the definitive Guy Ritchie movie, with a bunch of famous people doing wacky/brutal criminal stuff while being (mostly) very Bri’ish and making quips and wearing suits. It was the kind of movie that, had it gotten better reviews, could be accurately described as “roit propah.” But it was reasonably fun anyway, and it hinted at an overly complex universe of high-level British pot dealers and social media clout-seeking criminal kids—like John Wick but everyone is kind of annoying and they say boot and lorry and… Tesco. They’re British, you get it.
The Russo Brothers threaten to make TikTok-inspired live-action Hercules musical
Imagine, if you will, a small domino that represents Steven Soderbergh telling Joe and Anthony Russo that they’d never succeed with their version of low-budget indie filmmaking. That domino tips into NBC’s Community, which tips into the mega-blockbuster Avengers: Endgame, which tips into… a TikTok-inspired live-action movie musical adaptation of Disney’s Hercules. This is the future of cinema, say the Russo Brothers, and short of traveling back in time to beg Soderbergh to keep his mouth shut, there’s nothing we can do about it!
HBO abruptly cancels Westworld
Sorry, violent delight fans: Those violent ends have come at last, as HBO announced today that it’s cancelling its sprawling sci-fi series Westworld after four seasons on the air—and without the fifth season that series creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy were reportedly hoping to get in to cover the “one last game” promised in the show’s now-series finale.
Wakanda Forever's Winston Duke joins the cast of Ryan Gosling's The Fall Guy
Winston Duke has joined the cast of Ryan Gosling’s upcoming The Fall Guy, THR reports, adding yet another big name to the list of folks signing on for Gosling’s stuntman-focused action-adventure. Duke—who’ll be showing up on screen soon in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and who showed off his more comedic side a few years back in Jordan Peele’s Us—has joined David Leitcth’s adaptation of the ’80s Lee Majors TV series.
6 things you have to watch on TV this weekend
Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday November 4 to Sunday November 6. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]. 1. Millie Bobby Brown is back as Enola Holmes. Netflix, Friday,...
Quinta Brunson explains how she’s inspired by Jordan Peele’s career
Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson is blowing up, and has been for quite some time, but she’s not just going to sit back and be content with her Emmy win and her hit TV show—unless she wants to do that, which would be fine. But, in a recent profile from The Hollywood Reporter, she specifically said that she’s inspired by Jordan Peele’s career and the way he was able to jump from sketch comedy to horror movies.
