Jordan Poyer, Matt Milano both day-to-day due to injury

Orchard Park, N.Y. (WGR 550) - Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer and linebacker Matt Milano are both day-to-day, according to head coach Sean McDermott during his meeting with the media on Wednesday.

Poyer suffered an elbow injury during the team's 27-17 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. He left the game early in the fourth quarter.

Milano played every snap on defense during the contest, but it was determined afterward that he suffered an oblique injury.

Neither player practiced during Wednesday's practice. Milano wasn’t present at all during the media-available portion of the session, while Poyer was off to the side working with trainers.

In the meantime, right tackle Spencer Brown returned to the field after missing two games with an ankle injury. In addition, new running back Nyheim Hines and safety Dean Marlowe both suited up with the team their first day in Buffalo.

For Marlowe, he returns after spending 2017-2020 with the Bills. He also goes all the way back to McDermott's days with Carolina, playing for the current Bills head coach when he was the defensive coordinator for the Panthers in 2015 and 2016.

The Bills sent a seventh-round draft choice to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for Marlowe on Tuesday.

Hines was also acquired on Tuesday just before the NFL's Trade Deadline at 4 p.m. ET. The Bills sent a conditional sixth-round pick and running back Zack Moss to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for the pass-catching running back, who is also a solid punt returner.

The other big news of the day was the first practice of the season for cornerback Tre'Davious White as a member of the active 53-man roster. White was activated from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list on Tuesday.

White hasn't appeared in a game since Thanksgiving night last year when he suffered an ACL injury.

McDermott did not rule White out, nor commit to him playing Sunday when the Bills take on the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. White did not appear on the team's first injury report of the week, which means he was a full participant in practice.

Follow me on Twitter: @SalSports