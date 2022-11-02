Read full article on original website
Avatar 2 release date, trailer, cast, sequels, and more
Avatar 2, officially titled Avatar: The Way of Water, is right around the corner. That might come as a shock, considering Avatar was released way back in 2009 – but the long-awaited follow-up is finally almost here, and it won't be the last we see of Pandora, either. In fact, there will be a total of five Avatar films when all is said and done, with Avatar 5 scheduled for 2028.
Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’: Watch Action Packed Teaser
Yash Raj Films and Shah Rukh Khan have revealed an action packed teaser for spy thriller “Pathaan” on the occasion of the star’s 57th birthday on Nov. 2. “Pathaan” is part of producer Aditya Chopra’s spy universe, which also includes the “Tiger” franchise, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, and “War,” starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. “He is the alpha man on a mission in this action spectacle that will hopefully set new benchmarks for the action genre in India,” “Pathaan” director Siddharth Anand had said when the film’s first look was revealed by Variety. “When you have Shah Rukh...
This Indian Bollywood actor is richer than Tom Cruise or George Clooney with a net worth of $700 million
Some Americans may have never heard of him but Shah Rukh Khan is one of the highest-paid actors in the world beating out A-list Hollywood stars, Tom Cruise and George Clooney. Khan is listed on several sites as in the top 10 richest actor list. His net worth in 2022 is listed as $770 million. In contrast, Tom Cruise's net worth in 2022 is listed at $600 million while George Clooney has a net worth of $500 million.
‘Detective Knight: Redemption’ Trailer Gives Bruce Willis One Last Action-Packed Christmas [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively present the trailer for Detective Knight: Redemption, the second chapter of Bruce Willis' thriller trilogy. Earlier this year, Willis announced his retirement from acting after an aphasia diagnostic. So, besides giving us an action-packed film trilogy, the Detective Knight series of films also serve as the star's bittersweet farewell.
Celine Dion shares photos from new movie with 'Outlander' star Sam Heughan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Céline Dion's upcoming movie project has a new title, new release date and the promise of new music. The film, reportedly previously labeled "Text for You" and then changed to "It's All Coming Back to Me," is now titled "Love Again." It was last set to be released in...
Watch the First Official Trailer for 'Avatar: The Way of Water' for a Closer Look Into Jake and Neytiri's Family
The first official trailer of Avatar: Way of Water is here, and it gives viewers a closer look into Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña)’s family life. While the preview doesn’t give away too many details about the film’s plot, we do know trouble has ensued for the Sully family and their children; war lies ahead. Additionally, the events in the sequel take place more than a decade after the original film, which released in 2009. The film is reportedly over three hours long.
Celine Dion Cozies Up To Sam Heughan On Set Of New Movie In 1st Photo Of Her In Months: See Pic
Celine Dion‘s Instagram account has shared a brand-new photo of the 52-year-old musical icon! In the image shared on Nov. 2 (seen here), the five-time Grammy winner cuddled up to Outlander star Sam Heughan in outtakes from the set of their new movie, Love Again, which also stars Priyanka Chopra. Sam, 42, lounged on a beige carpet with Celine in jeans and a busy dragon-print button-down, while the singer and actress looked cozy in light purple sweats and a burgundy turtleneck sweater. The pair appeared to be in deep conversation and had concerned looks on their faces.
Morgan Freeman in Advanced Talks to Star in ‘Lucy’ Spinoff Series With EuropaCorp, Village Roadshow Producing (EXCLUSIVE)
EuropaCorp and Village Roadshow have partnered up to develop and produce a spinoff series based on “Lucy,” the hit action movie starring Scarlett Johansson. Morgan Freeman is in advanced negotiations to star in the series, the plot details of which are being kept under wraps. The movie, which...
Why Dwayne Johnson Has Been Feuding With This Major Hollywood Action Star
Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel are two of Hollywood's most iconic A-list actors. The pair have been in the entertainment industry for years and have featured in blockbuster movies throughout the course of their careers. But despite their immense talents, Dwayne and Vin have not been in many movies together.
Terrifier 3: Release date prediction, cast, plot & more
Here’s everything we know about Art the Clown’s return in Terrifier 3, from a possible release date to trailer, cast, plot, and other details. “Who’s laughing now?”. Damien Leone first brought Art the Clown to life in 2008’s The 9th Circle, before giving him the spotlight in 2011’s Terrifier, a short film following a young woman who witnesses one of the villain’s murders.
New Avatar: The Way of Water trailer proves it could be the best movie of 2022
The official trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water has been released online – and we don't think there'll be a more beautiful film to arrive in theaters for a long time. The latest teaser for the long overdue Avatar sequel reveals a bit more about its family-based drama at the heart of its story. Much like its predecessor, which is the highest-grossing movie of all-time, though, it's Avatar: The Way of Water's awe-inspiring visuals that'll have viewers replaying the trailer until the movie's release later this year.
Lupita Nyong’o to Star in ‘A Quiet Place’ Spinoff ‘Day One’
The “A Quiet Place” universe is adding another A-list name to its world: Lupita Nyong’o. The Oscar-winning actor from “12 Years a Slave,” “Black Panther” and “Us,” is in final negotiations to star in the spinoff “A Quiet Place: Day One,” which is the next installment of the Paramount horror franchise. “Pig” director Michael Sarnoski will helm the film, set for release on March 8, 2024. Story details are being kept under wraps, but it comes from an original idea from John Krasinksi, who directed and co-starred in the first two “A Quiet Place” movies with Emily Blunt. The first two films took...
Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Star Wars’ most underrated Jedi finally get their due as ‘Stranger Things’ star talks spilling season 5 secrets
It’s Halloween, so we know you’re in a horror mood, but that’s no excuse to overlook the sci-fi genre as you don your overly revealing costume and/or gorge yourself on candy. This Monday, we’ve received a range of updates on such franchises as Doctor Who, Star Wars, and Stranger Things, all of which have some game-changing new developments on the horizon that both the stars and the fans have been chewing over. Let’s take a look at the latest sizzling intel from the sci-fi sphere.
Godzilla Shows Off Power in New Fight: Watch
Godzilla is having one of the best birthdays ever this year, and a cool new short film has brought the famous kaiju one of its toughest opponents yet! Godzilla first made its original debut in theaters across Japan back in 1954, and each yeah Toho decides to commemorate the occasion with special features and more. This year in particular was special as Toho not only announced that they are working on their next major Godzilla feature film in several years, but fans of the giant monster have gotten a special other kind of film that takes its powers to a whole new level.
Ruby Rose Joins Eva Green in Millennium Action Thriller ‘Dirty Angels’ (Exclusive)
Ruby Rose is set to star opposite Eva Green in Dirty Angels, Millennium Media’s action-thriller being directed by Martin Campbell, the helmer behind James Bond movies Casino Royale and GoldenEye. Written by Alissa Silverman, the fictional story is set against the backdrop of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 and follows a group of female soldiers providing medical relief who are sent back in to rescue a group of kidnapped teenagers caught between ISIS and the Taliban.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Batwoman' Canceled After Three Seasons on The CWLiam Neeson in 'Memory': Film Review'Batwoman' Actor Nick Creegan Reflects on "Therapeutic" Blast of...
The Newest Trailer for 'Avatar: The Way of Water' May Be Teasing the Death of [SPOILER]
After languishing in production for more than a decade, "Avatar 2" is officially coming to theaters this year. Entitled Avatar: The Way of Water, the film's title and visuals were officially unveiled in May 2022 during CinemaCon. The original film was released in 2009 and received widespread acclaim for its innovation in movie CGI at the time. Though numerous sequels were announced in 2010, this is the first of them we're getting in more than 10 years.
'Andor' Episode 9's Interrogation Scene Cements Dedra Meero as One of Star Wars' Best Villains
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episodes 1-9 of Andor. In Episode 9 of Andor, "Nobody's Listening!", being an associate of both Cassian (Diego Luna) and Axis, aka Luthen (Stellan Skarsgard) is coming home to roost for Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona), and it's not pretty. She is detained and hauled in for interrogation on Ferrix, and the Imperial Security Bureau has sent Lieutenant Supervisor Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) to handle things. Meero makes it abundantly clear that she isn't playing any games with her looming presence and direct line of questioning.
Guy Ritchie’s ‘The Gentlemen’ Netflix Series Sets Main Cast, Including Giancarlo Esposito, Kaya Scodelario, Vinnie Jones
Guy Ritchie’s series followup to “The Gentlemen” at Netflix has set its main cast. Joining previously announced series lead Theo James in the series will be: Kaya Scodelario (“Crawl,” “The Pale Horse”), Daniel Ings (“I Hate Suzie”), Joely Richardson (“Lady Chatterley’s Lover”), Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul,” “The Mandalorian”), Peter Serafinowicz (“The Tick”), and Vinnie Jones (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels,” “Snatch”). The role will see Jones and Ritchie reunite for the first time since “Snatch,” which debuted in 2000. Per Netflix, the series is set in the same world as “The Gentlemen” film, but will feature an entirely new...
In Entertainment: 'Almost Famous' Fallon, 'Avatar' Sequel Trailer & Lupita Back to Horror
"Fallon on BroadwayLate night funny man Jimmy Fallon is headed to the Great White Way. During last night's Tonight Show, writer-director Cameron Crowe offered Fallon the opportunity to reprise his role as Dennis Hope from Almost Famous in the new stage production that opens Thursday. The film was first released in theaters in 2000. More than three years ago when Crowe visited The Tonight Show, he left an open invitation to Fallon to join the cast and the host has finally accepted. It's not clear when Fallon will make his debut, but he is not expected to take over the...
Lionsgate Taps Nasim Cambron to Lead Film Publicity
Lionsgate has hired Nasim Cambron to lead its film publicity efforts. She starts Nov. 7 as executive vice president of worldwide publicity and will report to Keri Moore, co-president of marketing at Lionsgate. Cambron previously worked at STX, leading campaigns for Hustlers, the Bad Moms films, I Feel Pretty and Molly’s Game and working DEI committee. Before STX, she was part of Netflix’s film PR team working on campaigns for Charlize Theron’s The Old Guard, Michael Bay’s 6 Underground and Tyler Perry’s A Fall From Grace. More from The Hollywood ReporterLionsgate Takes $1.8B Hit As It Exits Seven Former Starz MarketsRachel Shenton Joins Renny Harlin's...
