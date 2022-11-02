Read full article on original website
1 seriously injured following shooting on Staghorn Dr. in Virginia Beach
Police say the victim is being transported to a local hospital. 10 On Your Side is working to learn the extent of the victim's injuries.
Man dies following shooting on Kincaid Ave. in Norfolk
According to a tweet from the Norfolk Police Department, the call for the shooting came in around 6:40 p.m. in the 4600 block of Kincaid Avenue.
Man injured following shooting in Hampton
Man injured following shooting in Hampton
Motorcyclist dies following crash in Virginia Beach
According to a tweet from Virginia Beach Police Department, the crash occurred at the intersection of S. Boggs Avenue and Bonney Road.
Several shots fired incidents along same Hampton street
Several shots fired incidents along same Hampton street
Chesapeake man gets 30 years in fatal 2021 shooting of girlfriend
Chesapeake man gets 30 years in fatal 2021 shooting of girlfriend
Man hurt in drive-by shooting near Andrews Boulevard in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — A man walked into a Hampton hospital after he was shot Friday evening. According to the Hampton Police Division, the 34-year-old man walked into the hospital at around 6:30 p.m. Police said he is expected to survive. HPD said the man was driving near Andrews Boulevard...
Neighbors in Franklin say teen's homicide is 2nd major tragedy this year
Neighbors in Franklin say teen's homicide is 2nd major tragedy this year
Police cracking down on large groups of dirt bike/ATV riders
Police cracking down on large groups of dirt bike/ATV riders
Hampton Police respond to burglary at Beauty & Fashion store
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are investigating a burglary that occurred at the Beauty and Fashion store in the 2200 block of Kecoughtan Road on Nov. 3. The Hampton Police Division responded to the scene at 6:04 p.m. The suspect entered Beauty & Fashion, wielded a gun, and took clothing “by force”.
18-year-old found dead in Gloucester killed somewhere else, investigators say
Investigators believe an 18-year-old found dead in Gloucester on Monday was killed somewhere else.
Chic’s Beach Residents concerned about rise in crime
Residents say they are banding together to help put a stop to the crimes and are encouraging each other to keep their cars locked and not leave anything valuable inside so they don't become a victim.
15-year-old killed in Virginia Beach shooting: police
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in Virginia Beach Sunday night, according to police. The shooting happened in the 1200 block of Carver Avenue, which is in an area between NAS Oceana and the Oceanfront. Officers got the call shortly after 9 p.m., the Virginia Beach Police Department said.
One critically injured following shooting in Newport News, man arrested
According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of 24th Street and Parish Avenue. Police say one person is critically injured.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Winton man arrested for Rich Square crime
JACKSON – An arrest has been made for a disturbance at a residence in Rich Square on Oct. 22. On Oct. 29, Justice Moses, age 26, of Winton was served with arrest warrants by the Hertford County Sheriff’s Office, who turned him over to the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office.
Police find Norfolk woman who had been reported missing
NORFOLK, Va. — 3:10 p.m. UPDATE: Shortly after sharing that she was missing, police said they'd found Latoya Clinkscales. She was in Portsmouth, and is safe. 2:40 p.m. ORIGINAL STORY: The Norfolk Police Department said officers are looking for a 43-year-old woman Friday afternoon. Latoya Clinkscales was last seen...
Man sustains serious injuries during overnight shooting on Edison Ave in Portsmouth
Police say a man sustained serious injuries following an overnight shooting in Portsmouth.
Firefighters respond to residential structure fire on Berwyn Way in Suffolk
According to a tweet from Suffolk Fire & Rescue, crews responded to the call in the 4100 block of Berwyn Way. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a fire coming from the kitchen.
2-year-old died of antihistamine toxicity in VB Oceanfront hotel room
A 2-year-old girl found dead in a Virginia Beach hotel room in August died of antihistamine toxicity, according to the medical examiner.
Preliminary hearing for Malachi Elliott postponed
The preliminary hearing for a teen accused of driving his car at Portsmouth police officers has been postponed until Nov. 21. Malachi Elliott, now 19, was supposed to have his hearing in Norfolk on Thursday. One of the officers who was slated to testify is traveling out of state, and couldn't make it to court.
