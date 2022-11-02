ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, GA

accesswdun.com

One person killed in Hall County shooting

A search for suspects continues after a man was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Hall County. A caller reported a shooting on Brown Street off Old Athens Road to Hall County 911 around 10:25 a.m. The victim, Christopher Dixon, 25, of Gainesville was found shot once in the chest. He was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
HALL COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Head-on White County wreck injures 3

A three-vehicle head-on wreck on Ga. 115 West Tuesday morning in White County trapped two individuals and injured three. White County Public Safety spokesman Bryce Barrett said the wreck, reported just after 9:35 on Ga. 115 near Ed Lewis Road, involved two SUVs and a motorcycle. Emergency personnel from White...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Deputies search for suspects after man killed in Gainesville, sheriff's office says

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after a shooting in Gainesville Tuesday and now deputies are trying to find the people who pulled the trigger. Hall County sheriff's deputies were called to a home along Brown Street off Old Athens Road just before 10:30 a.m. where they found Christopher Dixon. The 25-year-old was shot once in the chest, according to the sheriff's office.
GAINESVILLE, GA
wrwh.com

Three Injured In Tuesday Wreck West Of Cleveland

(Cleveland)- A three-vehicle accident early Tuesday in White County sent three people to area hospitals. Bryce Barrett, Public Information Officer for White County Public Safety said, shortly after 9:30 Tuesday morning White County Fire Services was dispatched to the scene of a head-on motor vehicle accident involving two SUVs and a motorcycle. The incident happened on Highway 115 West of Cleveland near Ed Lewis Road.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Gainesville shooting suspects missing after SWAT standoff

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Hall County authorities have continued the search for two homicide suspects after a Gainesville shooting led to an hours-long SWAT standoff Tuesday morning. Deputies from the sheriff's office were called to investigate the shooting in the 1300 block of Brown Street near Old Athens Road around 10:25 a.m.
GAINESVILLE, GA
wrwh.com

Cleveland Man Charged With DUI After Crashing Into A House

(Cleveland)- A 41-year-old Cleveland man was cited over the weekend with Driving Under The Influence following an accident where the vehicle he was operating struck a house. The White County Sheriff’s Office accident report states the vehicle was traveling north on Windy Acres Road approaching a cul-de-sac the driver, identified as 41-year-old Robert J. Herron, lost control of the vehicle traveled off the roadway down into the front yard at 513 Windy Acres Road. The vehicle struck several fixed objects, bushes, striking the front porch and coming to rest against the house. The report states the vehicle as well as the residence sustained substantial damage.
CLEVELAND, GA
FOX Carolina

Toccoa community remembers deadly dam break

TOCCOA, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - Forty-five years ago, disaster struck a small college campus in Northeast Georgia. Dozens of lives were lost. The small community has not forgotten, but the stories of the catastrophic event aren’t widely known. “It had rained almost all day,” Sam Thompson said, “I jokingly...
TOCCOA, GA
smokesignalsnews.com

October was a busy for law enforcement

October saw a total of 58 arrests in Pickens County for offenses including multiple driving related arrests, assault, obstructing law enforcement officers and three drug-related arrests. The Pickens County Sheriff’s department handled the largest number of arrests with the Jasper police department nabbing five and the Georgia State Patrol arrested four people.
PICKENS COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Candlelight vigil set Tuesday to remember Deputy Lena Marshall

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office will pause Tuesday night to remember Deputy Lena Nicole Marshall on the one-year anniversary of her death in the line of duty. Marshall, 49, died Nov. 8, 2021, after being shot three days earlier while responding to a domestic disturbance call in Hoschton. She was...
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
WGAU

GBI updates “Operation Straight to the Hart”

A multi-agency investigation led to 11 arrests, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The arrests came during the execution of six search warrants executed in Hart and Franklin counties, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The search warrants were related to a months-long drug, gang, and violent crime...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
