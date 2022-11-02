Read full article on original website
Related
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Cherokee County (Cherokee County, GA)
Authorities responded to a motor vehicle crash on Sunday around 4:42 p.m. The crash occurred when a car left the roadway and struck the fire station, a transformer, and the backup generator.
Man accused of tying up woman with cell phone charger in Oconee Co.
An Oconee County man is accused tying up a woman with a phone charger and holding her against her will.
WJCL
Coroner: Body of 20-year-old Georgia woman found on the side of the road
COWPENS, South Carolina (WYFF) -- A death investigation is underway after a woman's body was found on the shoulder of a road in Cherokee County. The Cherokee County Coroner identified the woman as Emily Lauren King, 20, of Canton, Georgia. The coroner says King was discovered by a passerby about...
Bondsman accused of kidnapping client in Oconee Co.
An Oconee County bondsman is accused of kidnapping her client and holding him until he could get a loan to pay her.
6-year-old Georgia boy dead after finding gun he thought was ‘toy’ behind his home, police say
GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — A 6-year-old Georgia boy was killed after he found a gun at his apartment complex and accidentally shot himself in the head, police said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Calhoun Police said they responded to reports of someone shot on...
accesswdun.com
One person killed in Hall County shooting
A search for suspects continues after a man was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Hall County. A caller reported a shooting on Brown Street off Old Athens Road to Hall County 911 around 10:25 a.m. The victim, Christopher Dixon, 25, of Gainesville was found shot once in the chest. He was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
78-Year-Old Seigfried Otto Stritzl Died In A Single-Vehicle Crash In Hall County (Hall County, GA)
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash near Chestnut Mountain. The crash happened on Thursday evening that claimed a life. The victim was identified as 78-year-old Seigfried Otto Stritzl of Gainesville.
accesswdun.com
Head-on White County wreck injures 3
A three-vehicle head-on wreck on Ga. 115 West Tuesday morning in White County trapped two individuals and injured three. White County Public Safety spokesman Bryce Barrett said the wreck, reported just after 9:35 on Ga. 115 near Ed Lewis Road, involved two SUVs and a motorcycle. Emergency personnel from White...
Deputies search for suspects after man killed in Gainesville, sheriff's office says
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after a shooting in Gainesville Tuesday and now deputies are trying to find the people who pulled the trigger. Hall County sheriff's deputies were called to a home along Brown Street off Old Athens Road just before 10:30 a.m. where they found Christopher Dixon. The 25-year-old was shot once in the chest, according to the sheriff's office.
wrwh.com
Three Injured In Tuesday Wreck West Of Cleveland
(Cleveland)- A three-vehicle accident early Tuesday in White County sent three people to area hospitals. Bryce Barrett, Public Information Officer for White County Public Safety said, shortly after 9:30 Tuesday morning White County Fire Services was dispatched to the scene of a head-on motor vehicle accident involving two SUVs and a motorcycle. The incident happened on Highway 115 West of Cleveland near Ed Lewis Road.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Bradley County (Bradley County, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Bradley County on Monday afternoon. Tennessee Highway Patrol stated that the accident happened on Interstate 75 at around 2:00 p.m.
fox5atlanta.com
Gainesville shooting suspects missing after SWAT standoff
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Hall County authorities have continued the search for two homicide suspects after a Gainesville shooting led to an hours-long SWAT standoff Tuesday morning. Deputies from the sheriff's office were called to investigate the shooting in the 1300 block of Brown Street near Old Athens Road around 10:25 a.m.
wrwh.com
Cleveland Man Charged With DUI After Crashing Into A House
(Cleveland)- A 41-year-old Cleveland man was cited over the weekend with Driving Under The Influence following an accident where the vehicle he was operating struck a house. The White County Sheriff’s Office accident report states the vehicle was traveling north on Windy Acres Road approaching a cul-de-sac the driver, identified as 41-year-old Robert J. Herron, lost control of the vehicle traveled off the roadway down into the front yard at 513 Windy Acres Road. The vehicle struck several fixed objects, bushes, striking the front porch and coming to rest against the house. The report states the vehicle as well as the residence sustained substantial damage.
FOX Carolina
Toccoa community remembers deadly dam break
TOCCOA, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - Forty-five years ago, disaster struck a small college campus in Northeast Georgia. Dozens of lives were lost. The small community has not forgotten, but the stories of the catastrophic event aren’t widely known. “It had rained almost all day,” Sam Thompson said, “I jokingly...
smokesignalsnews.com
October was a busy for law enforcement
October saw a total of 58 arrests in Pickens County for offenses including multiple driving related arrests, assault, obstructing law enforcement officers and three drug-related arrests. The Pickens County Sheriff’s department handled the largest number of arrests with the Jasper police department nabbing five and the Georgia State Patrol arrested four people.
fox5atlanta.com
Out-of-control vehicle crashes into Cherokee County fire station, transformer
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A group of Cherokee County firefighters are being temporarily relocated after an accident left their station without power Sunday afternoon. Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services says at around 4:45 p.m. Sunday, firefighters were inside Fire Station 24 on 1000 River Park Boulevard when they heard a loud explosion.
accesswdun.com
Candlelight vigil set Tuesday to remember Deputy Lena Marshall
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office will pause Tuesday night to remember Deputy Lena Nicole Marshall on the one-year anniversary of her death in the line of duty. Marshall, 49, died Nov. 8, 2021, after being shot three days earlier while responding to a domestic disturbance call in Hoschton. She was...
23-year-old man with special needs disappears in Gwinnett park, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching for a man with special needs they say disappeared while at a park on Friday evening. Investigators say Oleksandr Chernovstan, 23, was last seen at 5 p.m. in Bogan Park in Buford. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Out of state woman found dead in the Upstate
An out of state woman has been found dead in the Upstate. Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler says, the body of 20 year old, Emily Lauren King, of Canton, Georgia was found on the shoulder of the road.
GBI updates “Operation Straight to the Hart”
A multi-agency investigation led to 11 arrests, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The arrests came during the execution of six search warrants executed in Hart and Franklin counties, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The search warrants were related to a months-long drug, gang, and violent crime...
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
58K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 2