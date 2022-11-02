ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

zycrypto.com

Eyes on Mining Benefits, as Datamall Chain, Signs Multiple Agreements With Leading Blockchains

DMC (Datamall Chain) Foundation, a decentralized storage ecosystem, has forged new partnerships with five leading blockchain companies. The move is expected to accelerate the shift to web 3.0, affirm the value of decentralized storage, and enhance the value of miners. An Overview of the Involved Institutions. All five strategic partners...
zycrypto.com

How Decentralized Finance is Helping DeFi Startups Raise Capital on the Orbeon Platform

DeFi, or decentralized finance, refers to using smart contracts and blockchain technology to raise and issue securities such as stocks or bonds, usually done by big institutions. With this development in finance, startups can now raise capital without going through traditional fundraising methods, such as venture capitalists (VCs). With recent...
zycrypto.com

Indian Tax Authority Seeks Information About Crypto Trade Value Chain from Digital Exchanges For GST Administration

Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has sought detailed information about the cryptocurrency trade value chain so that different activities can be classified accurately and taxed accordingly. The tax department has asked crypto exchanges to provide briefs on how tokens, their valuation, and divisibility work. The information has to be delivered within this month itself.
zycrypto.com

Ripple Heading Towards Historical Win Against SEC In XRP Suit As Industry Supports Ripple En Masse

Most cryptocurrency ecosystems have rallied behind Ripple, as they all show collective efforts to highlight the dangers that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) poses to Ripple, XRP, and other digital currencies. This follows the new development of the court granting the SEC motion to extend the time for all parties to file reply briefs.
zycrypto.com

Oryen Network Hold-To-Earn Culture Attracts Polygon And Solana Adherents

DeFi and crypto assets have allowed market participants to become global entrepreneurs and access yield-generating strategies typically only available to hyper-capitalized players in TradFi. Staking remains one of the best passive income plays because it only involves a single asset and possesses no risk of impermanent loss. Oryen Network introduces...
zycrypto.com

ZoidPay Gets $75M Investment From GEM Digital To Revolutionize The Web 3 Space

ZoidPay, a leading Web 3.0 architecture provider, has received $75 million from GEM Digital Limited (GEM) to develop the go-to open architecture for building the next generation of Web3 financial services. As per the announcement, this funding will also help ZoidPay develop a to-go open architecture for scaling the first...
zycrypto.com

Launch of the SolsWipe Debit Card; Protocol Set for Expansion Through Strategic Partnerships

By releasing a cryptocurrency debit card, SolSwipe has taken a major step toward its ultimate goal of increasing the mainstream acceptance of cryptocurrency. Phantom is a Solana-based wallet optimized for decentralized finance (Defi) and non-fungible tokens; this debit card is the first to support Web3 reloading with Phantom (NFTs). In...
zycrypto.com

Snowfall Protocol: Acing The Presale! Leaving Chronoly.io Behind!

Blockchain technology has revolutionized the world as we know it. Blockchain technology’s introduction was the same as when humans first discovered fire or invented the wheel. Complete paradigm shifts are seen every day, like routine work. That’s the blockchain’s impact on the world, not just finance. New day, a...
zycrypto.com

Snowfall Protocol (SNW), Chain (XCN) & Klatyn (KLAY) – Determined to Soar Further

Although cryptos originally aimed to create a new type of currency, many patrons now choose to use them as investments in blockchain technology or other assets. By providing more solidity, platforms like Snowfall (SNW), Chain (XCN), and Klatyn (KLAY) exist to assist in maximizing this potential. Snowfall Protocol (SNW) According...
zycrypto.com

Eco-Friendly Token Mushe (XMU) Grows from Strength to Strength

The Mushe token is an environmentally friendly cryptocurrency that aims to facilitate user engagement with the Web3 economy. With a current price of $0.0136, XMU has seen impressive gains from its pre-sale price of $0.005 just a few months ago. But is this a surprise? Let’s take a closer look at what might be driving XMU’s success.
zycrypto.com

WeSleep Introduces its ‘Sleepies’ NFTs With Its Sleep-To-Earn Concept

WeSleep, a Web3 app with inbuilt Game-Fi elements, is elated to announce its official launch, promising daily rewards for users who pursue a healthy and active lifestyle. WeSleep is a sleep-to-earn platform allowing users to keep a healthy lifestyle and earn rewards. The platform has clever tokenomics that rewards users daily for their sleep time and active, healthy lifestyles.
zycrypto.com

Elrond Announces Transformation Into MultiversX, Bringing New Products For The Metaverse

Elrond, a startup building internet-scale blockchain technology, is excited to announce its official transformation into MultiversX, expanding its mission of building the new internet economy to include the digital meta-space frontier. MultiversX will reportedly continue to build on Elrond Network technology, ecosystem, and community. The evolution will advance the groundbreaking,...

