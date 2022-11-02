Read full article on original website
Eyes on Mining Benefits, as Datamall Chain, Signs Multiple Agreements With Leading Blockchains
DMC (Datamall Chain) Foundation, a decentralized storage ecosystem, has forged new partnerships with five leading blockchain companies. The move is expected to accelerate the shift to web 3.0, affirm the value of decentralized storage, and enhance the value of miners. An Overview of the Involved Institutions. All five strategic partners...
OnlyOrigin Crypto Collectibles Market Launches NFT Blind Box Function, Ushering in a New Era of NFT Purchases
The non-fungible token (NFT) market has drawn the same admiration and controversy among those interested in making money in the crypto-digital space. Arguably one of the most impressive products on this market is the NFT Mystery Box. As a decentralized NFT platform based on Web3.0, OnlyOrigin is in a leading...
Crypto & NFT Meet FIFA: Qatar World Cup Finance to Hold Pre-sale of Its $QWC Token and NFTs
Football has just joined the bandwagon as more industries scramble to catch up with the highly advantageous blockchain industry. Powered by the $QWC token, Qatar World Cup Finance (QWCF) is the force behind the grand entry. The platform offers a fixed annual APY of 118,780.60%, the highest in the DeFi...
How Decentralized Finance is Helping DeFi Startups Raise Capital on the Orbeon Platform
DeFi, or decentralized finance, refers to using smart contracts and blockchain technology to raise and issue securities such as stocks or bonds, usually done by big institutions. With this development in finance, startups can now raise capital without going through traditional fundraising methods, such as venture capitalists (VCs). With recent...
Indian Tax Authority Seeks Information About Crypto Trade Value Chain from Digital Exchanges For GST Administration
Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has sought detailed information about the cryptocurrency trade value chain so that different activities can be classified accurately and taxed accordingly. The tax department has asked crypto exchanges to provide briefs on how tokens, their valuation, and divisibility work. The information has to be delivered within this month itself.
Bitcoin Could Rally Another 500% On BTC Becoming Less Volatile Than The S&P 500 and Nasdaq
A new report by $14.11 billion investment management firm Ark Invest suggests that Bitcoin could reach $100,000 or more in the next two years. The report, whose findings are drawn from historical analysis of the top cryptocurrency, notes that Bitcoin has become less volatile than the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.
Ripple Heading Towards Historical Win Against SEC In XRP Suit As Industry Supports Ripple En Masse
Most cryptocurrency ecosystems have rallied behind Ripple, as they all show collective efforts to highlight the dangers that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) poses to Ripple, XRP, and other digital currencies. This follows the new development of the court granting the SEC motion to extend the time for all parties to file reply briefs.
Oryen Network Hold-To-Earn Culture Attracts Polygon And Solana Adherents
DeFi and crypto assets have allowed market participants to become global entrepreneurs and access yield-generating strategies typically only available to hyper-capitalized players in TradFi. Staking remains one of the best passive income plays because it only involves a single asset and possesses no risk of impermanent loss. Oryen Network introduces...
ZoidPay Gets $75M Investment From GEM Digital To Revolutionize The Web 3 Space
ZoidPay, a leading Web 3.0 architecture provider, has received $75 million from GEM Digital Limited (GEM) to develop the go-to open architecture for building the next generation of Web3 financial services. As per the announcement, this funding will also help ZoidPay develop a to-go open architecture for scaling the first...
SOL Price Eyes 100% Gains As Google Cloud Officially Backs Solana’s Validator Program
On Saturday, Google’s computing arm Google Cloud announced that it is running a block-producing Solana validator “to participate in and validate the network,” sending SOL prices soaring by over 11% to tap $36.87 at press time. In a thread of tweets, Google cloud stated that it was...
Mammoth BTC Whale: The Chinese Government Holds More Bitcoin Than Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy
The Chinese government holds more Bitcoin than MicroStrategy and Tesla combined, making it one of the world’s largest Bitcoin whales. According to Ki Young Ju, Co-founder & CEO of crypto analytics firm Cryptoquant, the President Xi Jinping administration now holds about $3.93 billion worth of BTC alongside a list of other cryptocurrencies.
Launch of the SolsWipe Debit Card; Protocol Set for Expansion Through Strategic Partnerships
By releasing a cryptocurrency debit card, SolSwipe has taken a major step toward its ultimate goal of increasing the mainstream acceptance of cryptocurrency. Phantom is a Solana-based wallet optimized for decentralized finance (Defi) and non-fungible tokens; this debit card is the first to support Web3 reloading with Phantom (NFTs). In...
Snowfall Protocol: Acing The Presale! Leaving Chronoly.io Behind!
Blockchain technology has revolutionized the world as we know it. Blockchain technology’s introduction was the same as when humans first discovered fire or invented the wheel. Complete paradigm shifts are seen every day, like routine work. That’s the blockchain’s impact on the world, not just finance. New day, a...
Snowfall Protocol (SNW), Chain (XCN) & Klatyn (KLAY) – Determined to Soar Further
Although cryptos originally aimed to create a new type of currency, many patrons now choose to use them as investments in blockchain technology or other assets. By providing more solidity, platforms like Snowfall (SNW), Chain (XCN), and Klatyn (KLAY) exist to assist in maximizing this potential. Snowfall Protocol (SNW) According...
Eco-Friendly Token Mushe (XMU) Grows from Strength to Strength
The Mushe token is an environmentally friendly cryptocurrency that aims to facilitate user engagement with the Web3 economy. With a current price of $0.0136, XMU has seen impressive gains from its pre-sale price of $0.005 just a few months ago. But is this a surprise? Let’s take a closer look at what might be driving XMU’s success.
Polygon NFTs Finally Coming To Over 1.4 Billion Instagram Users — MATIC Primed For Huge Boost
Instagram is doubling down on its Metaverse bet. Continuing its recent rollout, tech giant Meta announced that Instagram is creating an NFT minting and sale feature through its app. Like Reddit, the popular photo-sharing app turned to Polygon for its digital collectibles marketplace plans. Polygon’s token MATIC has enjoyed a...
WeSleep Introduces its ‘Sleepies’ NFTs With Its Sleep-To-Earn Concept
WeSleep, a Web3 app with inbuilt Game-Fi elements, is elated to announce its official launch, promising daily rewards for users who pursue a healthy and active lifestyle. WeSleep is a sleep-to-earn platform allowing users to keep a healthy lifestyle and earn rewards. The platform has clever tokenomics that rewards users daily for their sleep time and active, healthy lifestyles.
Elrond Announces Transformation Into MultiversX, Bringing New Products For The Metaverse
Elrond, a startup building internet-scale blockchain technology, is excited to announce its official transformation into MultiversX, expanding its mission of building the new internet economy to include the digital meta-space frontier. MultiversX will reportedly continue to build on Elrond Network technology, ecosystem, and community. The evolution will advance the groundbreaking,...
