Trump says US 'in decline'; Biden has his own dire warning
LATROBE, Pa. — (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is predicting America's destruction if his fellow Republicans don't deliver a massive electoral wave on Tuesday. Democrats, led by President Joe Biden and two other former presidents, are warning that abortion rights, Social Security and even democracy itself are at stake.
LA Mayor's race tightens as billionaire Caruso narrows gap
The race to be the next mayor of Los Angeles continued to tighten, with a poll released Friday showing the candidates much closer than a month ago. Congresswoman Karen Bass is the choice of 45% of likely voters, according to the survey from the University of California at Berkeley that was co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Times. Rick Caruso, a real estate developer in his first campaign for public office, had support from 41%. About 13% remain undecided.
Jerry Brown weighs in on Gavin Newsom's suspected presidential ambitions
Former California Gov. Jerry Brown, who has become known for his reticence since he retired from politics in 2019, recently addressed the widespread speculation that his successor, Gavin Newsom, may be eyeing a presidential run as soon as 2024 if President Joe Biden decides not to seek a second term.
How a pro-Trump youth group remade the Arizona GOP, testing democracy
PHOENIX - The young conservative activist had a plan, and he wanted the veteran Arizona House speaker to push it. The two men huddled at a barbecue joint in January as the activist - Tyler Bowyer, the chief operating officer of the pro-Trump youth group Turning Point USA - unspooled his demands: Republican legislators, he insisted, should carve up booming and fast-diversifying Maricopa County, diluting the power of Democrats in a state that had helped deliver Joe Biden the presidency.
The Americans Who Give Nationalism a Dirty Name
Payton Gendron, the 19-year-old white male charged in the May mass shooting at a supermarket in a predominantly black neighborhood in Buffalo, reportedly left a 180-page manifesto that outlined his motivations:“Most of all it was to spread awareness to my fellow Whites about the real problems the West is facing, and to encourage further attacks that will eventually start the war that will save the Western world, save the White race and allow for humanity to progress into more advanced civilizations.”This fever dream is called “the great replacement. It’s the white-supremacist idea that liberal elites are conspiring to replace white...
Biden on California rescue mission as House Democrats falter
OCEANSIDE, Calif. (AP) — In an urgent plea as his party faces the potential loss of House and Senate control, President Joe Biden asked voters Thursday to go to the polls to support Democratic candidates, warning that a Republican Congress would reshape America by cutting back on health care and threatening abortion rights and retirement security.
LA's mayor's race is tightening as Rick Caruso closes in on Karen Bass, new poll finds
LOS ANGELES — The race for mayor of Los Angeles was tightening rapidly as it entered its final week, with Rick Caruso cutting deeply into Rep. Karen Bass' lead, putting him within striking distance in the contest to run the nation's second-largest city. Bass continues to hold an edge,...
Walton: Don’t be ‘wreckless’ with your vote
MAYBE IT’S the old editor in me, but I don’t watch television commercials for political candidates quite the same way other people do. You might watch them for some glimpse into what the candidate stands for. After all, like the saying says, “if you don’t stand for something, you’ll fall for anything.” But there’s a problem. Your quest will often be pointless because a glimpse into what really beats in the heart of a candidate seeking your vote could actually be the last thing he or she wants. So I watch for other tell-tale signs in political commercials that might help me determine who gets my nod on Election Day. Exhibit A: One candidate running for public office hereabouts has a TV commercial that spells out his disgust with “wreckless spending.” In one sense, of course, who could argue with that? Nobody wants to see government so out of control that its spending amounts to a train wreck. So “wreckless” is definitely the way to go.
Paul Pelosi released from hospital a week after assault
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said her husband, Paul Pelosi, was released from the hospital Thursday after his treatment for injuries from a violent assault last week in which he was attacked with a hammer. Pelosi said, “Paul remains under...
