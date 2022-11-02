Read full article on original website
MySanAntonio
McEwen: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
TORONTO (AP) _ McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) on Friday reported a loss of $10.5 million in its third quarter. The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share. The gold and silver mining company posted revenue of $26 million in the period. _____. This story was...
MySanAntonio
Adient: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
DUBLIN (AP) _ Adient PLC (ADNT) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $45 million. On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had net income of 47 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 53 cents per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate...
MySanAntonio
AG Mortgage Investment Trust: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) on Friday reported a third-quarter loss of $2.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The New York-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 3 cents per share.
