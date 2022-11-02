SCRANTON, Pa. — Caramel is absolutely loving this warm fall weather, mostly because she loves being outside as much as she loves crunchy leaves. Caramel and her 7 siblings came to live at Friends with Paws Pet Rescue after they were rescued from the south about a month ago. Their mother lives outside and is chained up, something that is not illegal in Texas. So several rescues came together to help get Caramel and the rest of the litter safe here to Scranton.

SCRANTON, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO