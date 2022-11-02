ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncy, PA

Valhalla Fall Ball supports area veterans

SCRANTON, Pa. — How do the heads of Valhalla Veterans Services get ready for their annual take on a military ball? With foam sword duels, and Viking hats, of course. "Let's face it, we're a bunch of veterans, and sometimes things get disorderly," joked Executive Director Eric Darling. "So...
SCRANTON, PA
Family fall fun day in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A fall tradition took place in Scranton on Sunday. Lackawanna Heritage Valley and the Taylor Community Library hosted a family fun day to celebrate the season. The family fun took place on Nay Aug Avenue and included a petting zoo, live music, family fun crafts, and...
SCRANTON, PA
Esports to help kids in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, Pa. — Lackawanna College's Esport Program spent the day at Bartari in downtown Scranton. Students played video games live on Twitch to raise money for the Janet Weis Children's Hospital near Danville. The goal is to raise $5,000. "So they get to come hang out, have some good...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Mr. Curiosity: The Doc Medek episode

MOOSIC, Pa. — In this episode of Mr. Curiosity, Joe and local radio icon Doc Medek from Froggy 101 discuss his not-so-local beginnings and how his inability to stay focused and read books led him to a volatile yet successful career in radio!. Wait, there's more! Doc’s son Chewy...
MOOSIC, PA
School provides Thanksgiving dinner for students

TAMAQUA, Pa. — A preschool in Schuylkill County brought Thanksgiving early to members of their community. The staff at Valley Christian Preschool made homemade dishes to ensure every student got to experience a traditional Thanksgiving meal. Organizers say inflation is making it hard on families at the grocery store,...
TAMAQUA, PA
Election Day pancake breakfast in Milton returns

MILTON, Pa. — On Election Day, we go to the polls and vote. But in one part of Northumberland County, many people add something else to that routine. "The slogan always is, 'Go vote and come eat pancakes at Milton Rotary,'" said Rick Coup, president of the Milton Rotary Club.
MILTON, PA
Flames gut restaurant in Bradford County

SOUTH WAVERLY, Pa. — Flames destroyed a restaurant in Bradford County Tuesday night. It started after 7 p.m. at Reese's Family Restaurant on North Keystone Avenue in South Waverly, near the New York State line. The restaurant and an attached apartment were destroyed. Numerous fire companies in Bradford County...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
16 To The Rescue: Caramel

SCRANTON, Pa. — Caramel is absolutely loving this warm fall weather, mostly because she loves being outside as much as she loves crunchy leaves. Caramel and her 7 siblings came to live at Friends with Paws Pet Rescue after they were rescued from the south about a month ago. Their mother lives outside and is chained up, something that is not illegal in Texas. So several rescues came together to help get Caramel and the rest of the litter safe here to Scranton.
SCRANTON, PA
Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade

KINGSTON, Pa. — All eyes were on the sky to kick off the annual Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade. "We give the veterans a celebration to give them and show them how much we care," said Gavin Gaylord, a member of Boy Scouts Of America. Hundreds of veterans across...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Fundraiser for school damaged by fire

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Flames damaged Triboro Christian Academy along South Main Street in Old Forge back in February. Workers were repairing and tarring the roof when the tar caught fire. The fire displaced the school and church on the property ever since. On Sunday, more than 500 people...
Lycoming College unveils new music center

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Trachte Music Center, Lycoming College's new music facility, recently opened on East Fourth Street in Williamsport. "This is about a 14,000-square-foot facility, roughly $8.5 million. We were able to do this through the generosity of many of our alumni and trustees, in particular, raising the vast majority of those dollars through philanthropic support," said Chip Edmonds, the vice president of the college.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Garage fire in Butler Township

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Flames broke out in a garage and home in Butler Township on Sunday. Firefighters tell Newswatch 16 that despite having trouble getting to the fire because of limited access due to a bridge with weight restrictions, they were able to knock out the blaze with brush fire trucks.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Alleged vandalism at Milton Athletic Complex

MILTON, Pa. — The district just began using the new facility in August following $14 million in updates to the field and sports complex at Alumni Stadium. According to district officials, moments after the Selinsgrove team departed from Milton on Friday evening, various acts of vandalism were found inside the visitor's locker room.
MILTON, PA
Students observe Day of the Dead

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Wednesday is a day dedicated to remembering friends and family members that have passed on, and Spanish club students in Schuylkill County celebrated the day in a creative way. Students from the Schuylkill Haven Area School District got to visit Brush Strokes to paint skulls...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Shooting in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — One person was injured after a shooting in Luzerne County Monday night. Police were called to the intersection of Zerby and Lawrence Avenues in Edwardsville around 5 p.m. Officials say a man was shot before going into a home on Zerby Avenue. The man was taken...
EDWARDSVILLE, PA
Fire chief laid to rest in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A funeral was held for a Schuylkill Haven Fire Chief. Robert "Boat" Peel died Thursday at Lehigh Valley Medical Center in Allentown. Firefighters and community members lined the streets in his honor. Peel was an integral part of the borough and school district as a...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
