kaynewscow.com
Court date set for Ponca City man accused of disrupting city business
NEWKIRK — An initial appearance is set for Christopher Dale Jackson, 39, Ponca City, in Kay County District Court. Jackson is facing three misdemeanor charges of willfully disturbing and or interfering or disrupting city business. Ponca City police report that Jackson is accused of creating disturbances at City Hall.
Journal Tribune
"Fire tax" sparks opposition from Ponca ahead of fiery Nov. 8 election
Black smoke filled the northern Oklahoma sky Oct. 22, hours after a wildfire swept across Pawnee and Noble counties. Some firefighters from the region were still on scene. On the back of one fire engine from Morrison were the words: “Thank you Noble County.”. Noble County, like several others...
pdjnews.com
Stillwater Medical updates masking policies for employees, patient visitors
At the October Stillwater Medical Board of Trustees meeting, the Board accepted a recommendation from the Medical Executive team to update the current COVID-19 policy for both employees and visitors at the hospital and all hospital owned clinics/service lines. The updated policy will focus on required and recommended masking based on a risk assessment that gauges how current COVID-19…
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement logs Nov. 2
The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 1:11 a.m. police arrested Clifford Norvell on warrants at 3rd and Cleveland. At 4:25 a.m. police arrested Jesse Jones on warrants at the Valero in the 400 block of east South Ave. At 10:09 a.m. police took a report on...
kaynewscow.com
Autumn Leaf Collection begins Nov. 14
PONCA CITY — The City of Ponca City will begin Autumn Leaf Collection on Nov. 14. The City is asking that residents who wish to have leaves removed to follow the following guidelines. • Bag leaves if possible. Bagged leaves placed in the regular refuse collection area will be...
Illegal Motion Podcast: All is Not OK in Oklahoma State
The guys recap the week eight slate of games and look ahead to a huge showdown between Tennessee and Georgia...
7 Oklahoma Hometowns Amongt Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
A recent study ranked all of the smaller cities in America and 12 hometowns on the list were from here in Oklahoma. The expected nicer communities were comfortably ranked in the middle, but over half were listed as some of the worst in the country. While it doesn't sound very...
pistolsfiringblog.com
More Line Movement Now Puts Kansas as Favorite Over Kansas
To start this week, Oklahoma State was a 3.5 point favorite over Kansas. Yet as Saturday draws near, there is but one video that describes how line movement has steadily swayed in favor of Kansas. In the video below, the fan represents OSU’s standing as the favorite, and the Freeze represents KU’s standing from plucky underdog to late-arriving frontrunner.
Missing Oklahoma teens found safe in Florida
Authorities say two teenagers who disappeared from the Sooner State have been found halfway across the country.
