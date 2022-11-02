ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newkirk, OK

kaynewscow.com

Court date set for Ponca City man accused of disrupting city business

NEWKIRK — An initial appearance is set for Christopher Dale Jackson, 39, Ponca City, in Kay County District Court. Jackson is facing three misdemeanor charges of willfully disturbing and or interfering or disrupting city business. Ponca City police report that Jackson is accused of creating disturbances at City Hall.
PONCA CITY, OK
Journal Tribune

"Fire tax" sparks opposition from Ponca ahead of fiery Nov. 8 election

Black smoke filled the northern Oklahoma sky Oct. 22, hours after a wildfire swept across Pawnee and Noble counties. Some firefighters from the region were still on scene. On the back of one fire engine from Morrison were the words: “Thank you Noble County.”. Noble County, like several others...
KAY COUNTY, OK
pdjnews.com

Stillwater Medical updates masking policies for employees, patient visitors

At the October Stillwater Medical Board of Trustees meeting, the Board accepted a recommendation from the Medical Executive team to update the current COVID-19 policy for both employees and visitors at the hospital and all hospital owned clinics/service lines. The updated policy will focus on required and recommended masking based on a risk assessment that gauges how current COVID-19…
STILLWATER, OK
kaynewscow.com

Law enforcement logs Nov. 2

The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 1:11 a.m. police arrested Clifford Norvell on warrants at 3rd and Cleveland. At 4:25 a.m. police arrested Jesse Jones on warrants at the Valero in the 400 block of east South Ave. At 10:09 a.m. police took a report on...
PONCA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Autumn Leaf Collection begins Nov. 14

PONCA CITY — The City of Ponca City will begin Autumn Leaf Collection on Nov. 14. The City is asking that residents who wish to have leaves removed to follow the following guidelines. • Bag leaves if possible. Bagged leaves placed in the regular refuse collection area will be...
PONCA CITY, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

More Line Movement Now Puts Kansas as Favorite Over Kansas

To start this week, Oklahoma State was a 3.5 point favorite over Kansas. Yet as Saturday draws near, there is but one video that describes how line movement has steadily swayed in favor of Kansas. In the video below, the fan represents OSU’s standing as the favorite, and the Freeze represents KU’s standing from plucky underdog to late-arriving frontrunner.
STILLWATER, OK

