Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff issued a dire warning about the U.S. economy one day after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell maintained a hawkish stance. "You really have to look at the world, which is in bad shape," the economics professor told "Mornings with Maria" on Thursday. "So it's very hard for the United States to resist that. I worry that not only we're going to get a mild recession, I think the chances that we've got a significant recession are really pretty high."

2 DAYS AGO