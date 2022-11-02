ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Markets Insider

Stocks will soar, house prices will slump, and the Fed's rate hikes could tank the US economy, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says. Here are his 8 best quotes from a new interview.

Jeremy Siegel sees stocks soaring 30% in two years, and house prices dropping 15% from their peak. The Fed initially overlooked the inflation threat, and now it's hiking rates too fast, he said. Siegel warned the Fed's war on inflation is increasing the risk of a US recession. US stocks...
AFP

Stock markets sink, dollar jumps

Stock markets around the world sank Thursday while the dollar rallied after the Federal Reserve warned US interest rates would go higher than previously expected in its fight against decades-high inflation. - 'Some ways to go' - "Stocks fell... after the Federal Reserve raised benchmark interest rates and warned that there was still some ways to go in its efforts to tame inflation," said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management.
WKYC

No, the U.S. isn’t going to run out of diesel fuel in 25 days

Since the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020, Americans have seen shortages of everything from baby formula to prescription drugs such as Adderall. Now, some people online are claiming that the latest product in short supply is diesel fuel and that the U.S. will run out of it before November ends.
DailyWealth

It's Worse Than a Recession... And It's Already Here

Editor's note: Our colleague Dan Ferris says we're at a unique moment in history. It will lead to incredible opportunities for investors – but not until the pain is over. In this essay, adapted from his August issue of Extreme Value, Dan covers a threat that nobody wants to face... and why he believes it has already arrived.
Fox Business

Harvard economist warns US headed for 'significant' recession

Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff issued a dire warning about the U.S. economy one day after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell maintained a hawkish stance. "You really have to look at the world, which is in bad shape," the economics professor told "Mornings with Maria" on Thursday. "So it's very hard for the United States to resist that. I worry that not only we're going to get a mild recession, I think the chances that we've got a significant recession are really pretty high."
CNBC

There's a major shift underway in manufacturing for U.S. companies

More than half of U.S. companies surveyed by SAP say that supply chain issues will persist in 2023. Even if inflation declines, the new "just in case" model of sourcing, carrying more inventory and often use of non-Chinese manufacturing located closer to home, will result in higher costs. Less hiring...
Reuters

Investors pile into cash at fastest rate since COVID crisis-BofA

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Investors put money into cash at the fastest pace at the start of a quarter since the 2020 COVID crisis in the week to Wednesday, as heightened volatility and questions over the U.S. rate outlook triggered a safe-haven dash, BofA Global Research said on Friday.
Axios

No, we're not out of the woods yet

Wall Street is lulling itself into (yet another) bear market rally. Why it matters: On Friday, October jobs data that defied economists expectations sent major benchmarks on a tear. Yet the market’s action belies an outlook that’s still tilting toward recession, and a Federal Reserve that’s as committed as ever to stamping out inflation with higher rates.

