Read full article on original website
Related
Stocks will soar, house prices will slump, and the Fed's rate hikes could tank the US economy, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says. Here are his 8 best quotes from a new interview.
Jeremy Siegel sees stocks soaring 30% in two years, and house prices dropping 15% from their peak. The Fed initially overlooked the inflation threat, and now it's hiking rates too fast, he said. Siegel warned the Fed's war on inflation is increasing the risk of a US recession. US stocks...
msn.com
The stock market is in trouble. That’s because the bond market is ‘very close to a crash.’
Don’t assume the worst is over, says investor Larry McDonald. There’s talk of a policy pivot by the Federal Reserve as interest rates rise quickly and stocks keep falling. Both may continue. McDonald, founder of The Bear Traps Report and author of “A Colossal Failure of Common Sense,”...
The stock market could fall 29% if a drop in corporate earnings comes alongside a typical recession
The S&P 500 is poised to fall another 29% if a typical recession hits the economy, according to DataTrek. The research firm said a 20% decline in corporate earnings would put the S&P 500's annual EPS at $176. "It takes a lot of bad news to push S&P 500 multiples...
Business Insider
US stock slide as unexpectedly strong payroll data adds pressure on the Fed to stay hawkish
Companies added 239,000 positions in October, which beat estimates of 195,000, and showed an increase from the previous month. Data also revealed that wages climbed 7.7% from a year ago. Stronger-than-expected payroll data weighed on stocks, adding pressure to the central bank to maintain a hawkish policy stance. At 2...
Stock markets sink, dollar jumps
Stock markets around the world sank Thursday while the dollar rallied after the Federal Reserve warned US interest rates would go higher than previously expected in its fight against decades-high inflation. - 'Some ways to go' - "Stocks fell... after the Federal Reserve raised benchmark interest rates and warned that there was still some ways to go in its efforts to tame inflation," said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management.
Home prices will fall in half of the US next year, and places like California will be hit hardest, a top economist warns
Home prices will fall in half the US in 2023, said the National Association of Realtors' chief economist. Lawrence Yun, who spoke at a real-estate conference, predicted 0% home-price growth next year. He forecast prices will rise in about half of American markets and decline in the other half. Home...
WKYC
No, the U.S. isn’t going to run out of diesel fuel in 25 days
Since the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020, Americans have seen shortages of everything from baby formula to prescription drugs such as Adderall. Now, some people online are claiming that the latest product in short supply is diesel fuel and that the U.S. will run out of it before November ends.
The oil market is worried Biden could release another 100 million barrels of crude from strategic reserves, analyst says
The SPR is "absolutely being used to keep prices lower even though that's not what it's meant to be used for," Energy Aspects' Amrita Sen told CNBC.
Bank of America warns US economy could lose 175,000 a month soon
One of the largest banks in the U.S., Bank of America, is warning that the pace of job growth in the U.S. is expected to be cut by around half during the fourth quarter of this year. Bank of America expects the U.S. economy to continue to lose jobs each...
DailyWealth
It's Worse Than a Recession... And It's Already Here
Editor's note: Our colleague Dan Ferris says we're at a unique moment in history. It will lead to incredible opportunities for investors – but not until the pain is over. In this essay, adapted from his August issue of Extreme Value, Dan covers a threat that nobody wants to face... and why he believes it has already arrived.
Harvard economist warns US headed for 'significant' recession
Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff issued a dire warning about the U.S. economy one day after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell maintained a hawkish stance. "You really have to look at the world, which is in bad shape," the economics professor told "Mornings with Maria" on Thursday. "So it's very hard for the United States to resist that. I worry that not only we're going to get a mild recession, I think the chances that we've got a significant recession are really pretty high."
Housing isn't getting any cheaper. But an expensive mortgage is not the only thing making homes so unaffordable.
Good morning to the smartest corner of the internet. Senior reporter Phil Rosen here. Based on the thoughtful tweets (@philrosenn) and email responses you send me each morning, I'm convinced there's no group more clever than Opening Bell readers. If you haven't done so yet, take a shot today answering...
CNBC
There's a major shift underway in manufacturing for U.S. companies
More than half of U.S. companies surveyed by SAP say that supply chain issues will persist in 2023. Even if inflation declines, the new "just in case" model of sourcing, carrying more inventory and often use of non-Chinese manufacturing located closer to home, will result in higher costs. Less hiring...
Business Insider
Today's mortgage and refinance rates: November 5, 2022 | Rates rise following strong jobs report
What is a fixed-rate mortgage vs. adjustable-rate mortgage?. Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.
The Fed's interest rate hikes helped make this weekend's $1.6 billion Powerball prize the largest lottery jackpot in US history
This weekend's $1.6 billion Powerball prize is the largest lottery jackpot in US history. The Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes are a key reason the headline prize is so high. It makes the decision between the headline prize and the lump sum harder. This weekend, millions of Americans will take...
U.S. crude oil exports to Asia poised to hit record high
HOUSTON/SINGAPORE, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Deliveries of U.S. crude oil to Asia are set to touch a record 1.8 million barrels per day this month, Kpler shipping data showed, as demand climbed on a widening discount to global oil.
Investors pile into cash at fastest rate since COVID crisis-BofA
LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Investors put money into cash at the fastest pace at the start of a quarter since the 2020 COVID crisis in the week to Wednesday, as heightened volatility and questions over the U.S. rate outlook triggered a safe-haven dash, BofA Global Research said on Friday.
The Fed could let the slowdown last up to 3 years to bring inflation down, top Morgan Stanley economist says
The Federal Reserve could let an economic slowdown last three years, according to Morgan Stanley's top economist. The US central bank appears to be shifting to more gradual interest rate hikes as it tries to tame inflation. "They're willing to let a slowdown happen over a long period of time,"...
No, we're not out of the woods yet
Wall Street is lulling itself into (yet another) bear market rally. Why it matters: On Friday, October jobs data that defied economists expectations sent major benchmarks on a tear. Yet the market’s action belies an outlook that’s still tilting toward recession, and a Federal Reserve that’s as committed as ever to stamping out inflation with higher rates.
After months of a slumping economy, layoffs are finally starting to hit finance firms
TGIF! It's Dan DeFrancesco checking in from NYC. Don't forget to turn your clocks back on Saturday night. If you have a young child you're trying to keep on a sleep schedule, Godspeed. Today we've got stories on how the top hedge funds performed in October, one investment bank staying...
Comments / 0